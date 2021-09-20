 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prep softball scores, 9/20
0 Comments
agate

Prep softball scores, 9/20

  • 0

Softball

CITY SCHOOLS

Lincoln Pius X 14, Lincoln High 0 (DH)

Millard South 11, Lincoln North Star 4

OTHER SCHOOLS

Ashland-Greenwood 4, Weeping Water 3

Bennington 8, Bellevue East 3

Duchesne/Roncalli 8, Omaha Bryan 1

Fillmore Central/EM at Southern/Diller-Odell

Fremont 9-11, Columbus 1-10 

Gothenburg 20, CCV 6

Hastings SC 9, Kearney Catholic 8

Holdrege at Hershey (DH)

Logan View/SS 12, Syracuse 4

Millard West 2, Gretna 2

Nebraska City at Cass

Norris 10, Waverly 5

North Bend Central at Highway 91

Northwest 10, York 0

Omaha Central 17, Omaha Benson 0

Omaha Westside 12, Omaha Duchesne/Roncalli 4

Omaha Westside 10, Omaha Bryan 0

Ord at Central City

Ord vs. Southern Valley/Alma

Platteview at Elkhorn North

Plattsmouth 11, Omaha North 5

Raymond Central 4, Fort Calhoun 3

Seward 20, Columbus Lakeview 2

Southern Valley/Alma at Central City

HIGHLIGHTS 

Logan View/SS 12, Syracuse 4: The Rockets committed four errors while Ellary Young and Ashlyn Gahner each knocked in two runs to lead Logan View. Sydney Parson ripped a double and had two RBIs for Syracuse. 

Raymond Central 4, Fort Calhoun 3: Madelynn Peterson brought home the eventual game-winning run in the sixth inning with a single to help the Mustangs upend Fort Calhoun. 

High school softball logo 2014

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Four Downs: The four most interesting things we heard Monday, including Ervin's injury

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News