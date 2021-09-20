Prep softball scores, 9/20

Softball
CITY SCHOOLS
Lincoln Pius X 14, Lincoln High 0 (DH)
Millard South 11, Lincoln North Star 4
OTHER SCHOOLS
Ashland-Greenwood 4, Weeping Water 3
Bennington 8, Bellevue East 3
Duchesne/Roncalli 8, Omaha Bryan 1
Fillmore Central/EM at Southern/Diller-Odell
Fremont 9-11, Columbus 1-10
Gothenburg 20, CCV 6
Hastings SC 9, Kearney Catholic 8
Holdrege at Hershey (DH)
Logan View/SS 12, Syracuse 4
Millard West 2, Gretna 2
Nebraska City at Cass
Norris 10, Waverly 5
North Bend Central at Highway 91
Northwest 10, York 0
Omaha Central 17, Omaha Benson 0
Omaha Westside 12, Omaha Duchesne/Roncalli 4
Omaha Westside 10, Omaha Bryan 0
Ord at Central City
Ord vs. Southern Valley/Alma
Platteview at Elkhorn North
Plattsmouth 11, Omaha North 5
Raymond Central 4, Fort Calhoun 3
Seward 20, Columbus Lakeview 2
Southern Valley/Alma at Central City
HIGHLIGHTS
Logan View/SS 12, Syracuse 4: The Rockets committed four errors while Ellary Young and Ashlyn Gahner each knocked in two runs to lead Logan View. Sydney Parson ripped a double and had two RBIs for Syracuse.
Raymond Central 4, Fort Calhoun 3: Madelynn Peterson brought home the eventual game-winning run in the sixth inning with a single to help the Mustangs upend Fort Calhoun.