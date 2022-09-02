Prep softball scores, 9/2

Softball

CITY SCHOOLS

Lincoln High 6, Omaha North 5

Lincoln High 9, Plattsmouth 4

KAITI WILLIAMS LEADOFF CLASSIC

Bellevue East 16, Omaha Westview 5

Bellevue West 9, Lincoln Southeast 4

Elkhorn South 8, Grand Island 6

Elkhorn South 9, Lincoln Pius X 8

Gretna 5, Omaha Skutt 2

Gretna 1, Papillion-La Vista 0

Lincoln Pius X 14, Papillion-La Vista South 7

Lincoln Southwest 11, Omaha Skutt 3

Millard North 9, Omaha Burke 0

Millard North 6, Bellevue West 0

Millard South 14, Omaha Westview 1

Millard South 6, Millard West 2

Millard West 7, Bellevue East 1

Omaha Burke 8, Lincoln Southeast 7

Papillion-La Vista 5, Lincoln Southwest 1

Papillion-La Vista South 5, Grand Island 2

OTHER SCHOOLS

Beatrice 20, Scottsbluff 11

HIGHLIGHTS

Bellevue West 9, Lincoln Southeast 4: After jumping out to a 4-0 lead, Southeast surrendered nine runs in the bottom of the second and was unable to fight their way back.

Gretna 1, Papillion-La Vista 0: Alexis Jensen pitched a perfect game for Gretna, striking out seven batters on 73 pitches.

Lincoln High 6, Omaha North 5: Down 5-4 in the bottom of the sixth, Lincoln High scored two runs to secure a walk-off win. Brittyn Schutz tripled to tie the game, before the Links scored the winning run on an error.

Lincoln High 9, Plattsmouth 4: Lyrik Harris hit two home runs for the Links on Friday, helping Lincoln High get their second win of the day.

Lincoln Southwest 11, Omaha Skutt 3: Down 3-0 through three innings, the Southwest offense exploded for 11 runs in the top of the fourth inning. Taylor Coleman led the way for the Silver Hawk's offense, with two hits and three RBIs.

Omaha Burke 8, Lincoln Southeast 7: Even with strong offensive play, the Knights were unable to slow down Omaha Burke, who scored in each inning. Burke won on a walk-off error in the bottom of the fourth.