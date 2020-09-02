 Skip to main content
Prep softball scores, 9/2
Softball

CITY SCHOOLS

Lincoln Southeast 17-11, Ralston 3-1

OTHER SCHOOLS

Omaha Marian at Bellevue East

Omaha Westside at Gretna

Omaha Benson at Omaha Bryan

High school softball logo 2014
