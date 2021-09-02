 Skip to main content
Prep softball scores, 9/2
agate

  • Updated
  • 0

Softball

CITY SCHOOLS

Fremont at Lincoln East, ppd.

Kearney at Lincoln High, ppd.

Lincoln North Star at Lincoln Pius X, ppd.

OTHER SCHOOLS

Aquinas vs. Kearney Catholic

Aquinas at Twin River

Arlington 7, Cass 4

Auburn at Freeman

Aurora 12, York 8

Bellevue West at Elkhorn North

Bishop Neumann 19, Fort Calhoun 0

Blair 10, Nebraska City 3

Blue River at Columbus Lakeview

Boone Central at North Bend Central

Central City 11, CCV 5

Chase County at Southern Valley/Alma (DH)

Falls City vs. Auburn

Falls City at Freeman

Fillmore Central/EM at Southern/Diller-Odell

Gothenburg at Lexington

Holdrege at McCook

Kearney Catholic at Twin River

Logan View/SS at Highway 91

Malcolm 8, Milford 2

NEN at Tekamah-Herman

NEN vs. West Point-Beemer

North Platte at Hastings (DH)

O'Neill 14, Pierce 2

Papillion-La Vista South 19, Omaha Northwest 3

Ralston at Platteview

Seward 3, Norris 0

Scottsbluff at Holyoke, Colo.

St. Paul at CCV

St. Paul 11, Central City 5

Syracuse at Weeping Water

Wahoo at Elkhorn

West Point-Beemer at Tekamah-Herman

HIGHLIGHTS

Aurora 12, York 8: Rylee Olsen and Kaelin Sparr recorded three hits on five at-bats, with Olsen hitting a double. Eva Fahrnbruch recorded three runs, four RBIs and hit a homer.

Bishop Neumann 19, Fort Calhoun 0: Emma Kavan went 3-for-3 from the plate and scored three runs. Grace Sullivan recorded four RBIs and hit a home run.

Malcolm 8, Milford 2: Alyssa Fortik and Alanea Babb both had two hits and scored three runs for Malcolm, with Fortik picking up two doubles.

WEEKEND TOURNAMENTS

PAPILLION-LA VISTA SOUTH INVITATIONAL

Friday's games

Lincoln Southwest vs. Papillion-La Vista, noon

Millard West vs. Papillion-LV South, noon

Gretna vs. Lincoln Southeast, 10 a.m.

Omaha Skutt vs. Lincoln Southwest/Papillion-La Vista winner, 2 p.m.

Millard West/Papillion-LV South winner vs. Gretna/Lincoln Southeast winner, 4 p.m.

Millard West/Papillion-LV South loser vs. Gretna/Lincoln Southeast loser, 2 p.m.

Saturday's games

1st place, 1 p.m.

3rd place, 11 a.m.

5th place, 9 a.m.

MILLARD NORTH INVITATIONAL

Friday's games

Pool A

Millard North vs. Lincoln Pius X, 10:30 a.m.

Millard North vs. Grand Island, 12:15 p.m.

Lincoln Pius X vs. Grand Island, 2 p.m.

Pool B

Millard South vs. Bellevue West, 3:45 p.m.

Millard South vs. Elkhorn South, 5:30 p.m.

Bellevue West vs. Elkhorn South, 7:15 p.m.

Saturday's games

1st place, 11 a.m.

3rd place, 1 p.m.

5th place, 9 a.m.

High school softball logo 2014
