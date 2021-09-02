Prep softball scores, 9/2

Softball
CITY SCHOOLS
Fremont at Lincoln East, ppd.
Kearney at Lincoln High, ppd.
Lincoln North Star at Lincoln Pius X, ppd.
OTHER SCHOOLS
Aquinas vs. Kearney Catholic
Aquinas at Twin River
Arlington 7, Cass 4
Auburn at Freeman
Aurora 12, York 8
Bellevue West at Elkhorn North
Bishop Neumann 19, Fort Calhoun 0
Blair 10, Nebraska City 3
Blue River at Columbus Lakeview
Boone Central at North Bend Central
Central City 11, CCV 5
Chase County at Southern Valley/Alma (DH)
Falls City vs. Auburn
Falls City at Freeman
Fillmore Central/EM at Southern/Diller-Odell
Gothenburg at Lexington
Holdrege at McCook
Kearney Catholic at Twin River
Logan View/SS at Highway 91
Malcolm 8, Milford 2
NEN at Tekamah-Herman
NEN vs. West Point-Beemer
North Platte at Hastings (DH)
O'Neill 14, Pierce 2
Papillion-La Vista South 19, Omaha Northwest 3
Ralston at Platteview
Seward 3, Norris 0
Scottsbluff at Holyoke, Colo.
St. Paul at CCV
St. Paul 11, Central City 5
Syracuse at Weeping Water
Wahoo at Elkhorn
West Point-Beemer at Tekamah-Herman
HIGHLIGHTS
Aurora 12, York 8: Rylee Olsen and Kaelin Sparr recorded three hits on five at-bats, with Olsen hitting a double. Eva Fahrnbruch recorded three runs, four RBIs and hit a homer.
Bishop Neumann 19, Fort Calhoun 0: Emma Kavan went 3-for-3 from the plate and scored three runs. Grace Sullivan recorded four RBIs and hit a home run.
Malcolm 8, Milford 2: Alyssa Fortik and Alanea Babb both had two hits and scored three runs for Malcolm, with Fortik picking up two doubles.
WEEKEND TOURNAMENTS
PAPILLION-LA VISTA SOUTH INVITATIONAL
Friday's games
Lincoln Southwest vs. Papillion-La Vista, noon
Millard West vs. Papillion-LV South, noon
Gretna vs. Lincoln Southeast, 10 a.m.
Omaha Skutt vs. Lincoln Southwest/Papillion-La Vista winner, 2 p.m.
Millard West/Papillion-LV South winner vs. Gretna/Lincoln Southeast winner, 4 p.m.
Millard West/Papillion-LV South loser vs. Gretna/Lincoln Southeast loser, 2 p.m.
Saturday's games
1st place, 1 p.m.
3rd place, 11 a.m.
5th place, 9 a.m.
MILLARD NORTH INVITATIONAL
Friday's games
Pool A
Millard North vs. Lincoln Pius X, 10:30 a.m.
Millard North vs. Grand Island, 12:15 p.m.