agate

Prep softball scores, 9/19

Softball 

CITY SCHOOLS

Lincoln Northeast 10, Lincoln Southeast 2

Lincoln Pius X 13, Lincoln High 2

Millard South 13, Lincoln North Star 0

Omaha Westview 10, Lincoln Northwest 6

OTHER SCHOOLS

Bennington 2, Bellevue East 1

Blair 11, Hastings 0

Central City 10, Southern Valley/Alma 2

Central City 12, Ord 2

Columbus Lakeview 1, Schuyler 0, fft.

Elkhorn 4, Ashland-Greenwood 0

Elkhorn North at Platteview

Elkhorn South at Papillion-La Vista South

Fremont 9-7, Columbus 1-5

Gothenburg 14, CCV 2

HAC 6-12, Hershey 5-4

Hastings SC 7, Kearney Catholic 3

Logan View/SS 13, Syracuse 2

Malcolm 10, Elkhorn North 6

Malcolm 5, Platteview 1

Nebraska City 8, Cass 0

North Bend Central 8, Highway 91 3

Northwest 12, York 0

Omaha Roncalli/Omaha Duchesne 5, Omaha Bryan 3

Omaha Westside 5, Omaha Roncalli/Omaha Duchesne 3

Omaha Westside 13, Omaha Bryan 1

Seward 7, Columbus Lakeview 6

Seward 1, Schuyler 0, fft.

Southern Valley/Alma 6, Ord 4

Waverly 12, Norris 7

HIGHLIGHTS

Omaha Westview 10, Lincoln Northwest 6: Kynzee McFadden had three hits and three RBIs, including two doubles and struck out 11 batters in the circle for the Falcons.

