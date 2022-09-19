Prep softball scores, 9/19

Softball
CITY SCHOOLS
Lincoln Northeast 10, Lincoln Southeast 2
Lincoln Pius X 13, Lincoln High 2
Millard South 13, Lincoln North Star 0
Omaha Westview 10, Lincoln Northwest 6
OTHER SCHOOLS
Bennington 2, Bellevue East 1
Blair 11, Hastings 0
Central City 10, Southern Valley/Alma 2
Central City 12, Ord 2
Columbus Lakeview 1, Schuyler 0, fft.
Elkhorn 4, Ashland-Greenwood 0
Elkhorn North at Platteview
Elkhorn South at Papillion-La Vista South
Fremont 9-7, Columbus 1-5
Gothenburg 14, CCV 2
HAC 6-12, Hershey 5-4
Hastings SC 7, Kearney Catholic 3
Logan View/SS 13, Syracuse 2
Malcolm 10, Elkhorn North 6
Malcolm 5, Platteview 1
Nebraska City 8, Cass 0
North Bend Central 8, Highway 91 3
Northwest 12, York 0
Omaha Roncalli/Omaha Duchesne 5, Omaha Bryan 3
Omaha Westside 5, Omaha Roncalli/Omaha Duchesne 3
Omaha Westside 13, Omaha Bryan 1
Seward 7, Columbus Lakeview 6
Seward 1, Schuyler 0, fft.
Southern Valley/Alma 6, Ord 4
Waverly 12, Norris 7
HIGHLIGHTS
Omaha Westview 10, Lincoln Northwest 6: Kynzee McFadden had three hits and three RBIs, including two doubles and struck out 11 batters in the circle for the Falcons.