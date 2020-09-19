 Skip to main content
Prep softball scores, 9/19
Prep softball scores, 9/19

Softball

CITY SCHOOLS

Falls City 17, Lincoln High 5

Omaha Gross 9, Lincoln High 3

MONARCH INVITATIONAL

Championship pool

Papillion-La Vista 11, Papillion-LV South 0

Lincoln Southwest 9, Papillion-LV South 1

Papillion-La Vista 4, Lincoln Southwest 0

Second-place pool

Millard North 6, Millard South 3

Millard West 10, Millard North 8

Millard South vs. Millard West, 1 p.m.

Third-place pool

Gretna 4, Bellevue East 1

Lincoln Southeast 7, Gretna 6

Bellevue East 10, Lincoln Southeast 4

Fourth-place pool

Waverly 8, Kearney 7

OMAHA WESTSIDE INVITATIONAL

1st: Lincoln East 4, Omaha Marian 0

3rd: Lincoln North Star 12, Elkhorn South 3

5th: Omaha Westside 6, Grand Island 2

7th: Lincoln Northeast 3, Bellevue West 1

HASTINGS INVITATIONAL

Omaha Skutt 9, Lincoln Pius X 1

Seward 11, York 0 

Norris 13, McCook 1

Hastings 12, Platteview 0

Omaha Skutt 6, Seward 3

Hastings 7, Norris 6

York 8, Pius X 1

McCook 10, Platteview 0

1st: Hastings 8, Omaha Skutt 4

3rd: Norris 17, Seward 5

5th: McCook vs. York

7th: Pius X 8, Platteview 4

OTHER SCHOOLS

Beatrice 7, Columbus 5

Bennington 4, Wahoo 0

Blair 19, Duchesne/Roncalli 5

Elkhorn 4, Blair 0

Elkhorn 12, Malcolm 0

GACC 8, Logan View/SS 0

Logan View/SS 3, Aquinas 1

Logan View/SS 10, Yutan 1

Malcolm 10, Omaha Duchesne 2

NEN 8, Southern/Diller-Odell 3

NEN 12, Weeping Water 1

Norfolk 6, Beatrice 4

Norfolk 7, Columbus 2

Omaha Gross 12, Falls City 0

Southern/Diller-Odell 13, Wilber-Clatonia 1

Tekamah-Herman 7, Cass 4

Tekamah-Herman 6, DC West/Concordia 4

Weeping Water 10, Southern/Diller-Odell 1

Wilber-Clatonia 7, Weeping Water 5

ARLINGTON INVITATIONAL

Arlington 9, Raymond Central 8

Columbus Lakeview 10, Raymond Central 4

Freeman 9, Arlington 1

Raymond Central 12, Centennial 10

NORTHWEST TOURNAMENT

Aurora 15, Central City 13

Aurora 10, Gothenburg 0

Boone Central 9, Gothenburg 0

Northwest 11, Aurora 0

Northwest 11, Boone Central 0

Scottsbluff 16, Central City 0

PLATTSMOUTH INVITATIONAL

Omaha Gross 12, Falls City 0

Plattsmouth 11, North Bend Central 2

HIGHLIGHTS

Arlington 9, Raymond Central 8: Kylee Bruning had two homers and a double to lead Arlington. Abbie Hudson had two hits for Raymond Central.

Beatrice 7, Columbus 5: Avery Barnard had an RBI single and Riley Schwisow hit a two-run home run in the ninth inning to lead the Lady Orange. 

Bennington 4, Wahoo 0: Daisy Lowther struck out five as she pitched a complete-game shutout. 

Bellevue East 10, Lincoln Southeast 4: Sami Reading had four hits and drove in a game-high six RBIs. 

Columbus Lakeview 10, Raymond Central 4: Haley Franzen and Paxton Lusche each had two RBIs as Lakeview used a five-run fifth inning to get past the Mustangs. 

Elkhorn 12, Malcolm 0: Ella Dalton hit a home run while Camryn Cramer drove in a team-high four runs in the Antlers victory. 

Falls City 17, Lincoln High 5: Kayla Farmer went 2-for-3 with a homer and Cecelia Williams also homered for the Links. Falls City had 18 hits.

Freeman 9, Arlington 1: Dakota Haner hit a home run while teammate Hayleigh Shubert drove in a game-high three runs. 

Hastings 7, Norris 6: Alex Curtis scored off a wild pitch in the sixth inning help Class B No. 2 Hastings squeeze past No. 3 Norris. 

Lincoln Northeast 3, Bellevue West 1: Deleesi Bartling had two two hits, including a double, and Maddi Duncan struck out seven in a complete-game victory for the Rockets.

Lincoln North Star 12, Elkhorn South 3: Lyndsey Roth hit a home run and drove in four RBIs to lead the Navigators. 

Lincoln Southwest 9, Papillion-LaVista South 1: Emma Hain hit a home run and had two RBIs to lead the Class A No. 3 Silver Hawks. 

Logan View/SS 3, Aquinas 1: Josie Kahlandt struck out six and scattered six hits in a complete-game effort for Logan View/SS.

Malcolm 10, Omaha Duchesne 2: Jaiden Helms went 3-for-4 with a double, three runs scored and two RBIs to lead Malcolm. Teammate Cora Schweitzer added three RBIs.

NEN 8, Diller-Odell 3: Macy Stuhr drove in a team-high three RBIs while teammate Lillie Timm had an RBI triple. 

NEN 12, Weeping Water 1: Lillie Timm drove in a team-high three RBIs on three hits. 

Norfolk 6, Beatrice 4: The Panthers scored five runs in the sixth inning including a Bailey Bernstrauch base clearing double to defeat Beatrice.

Norris 13, McCook 1: Maddy Collier drove in five runs including a first-inning grand slam to lead the Titans. 

Norris 17, Seward 5: Izzy Havel, Taylor McMurray and Delaney White each hit a home run as the Titans used a 10-run second inning to cruise past the Bluejays. 

Omaha Gross 12, Falls City 0: Brooklyn Kottich hit a three-run home as Gross used a nine-run second inning to surpass the Tigers. 

Omaha Gross 9, Lincoln High 3: Brooklyn Kottich notched two home runs while Megan Hempel hit a grand slam as both drove in four RBIs. 

Omaha Skutt 9, Lincoln Pius X 1: Ruby Meyland went 3-for-3 with two RBIs and Hannah Camenzind threw a five-inning no-hitter for Class B No. 1 Skutt.

Omaha Skutt 6, Seward 3: Kaitlin Foral hit a home run and drove in a game-high four runs to lead the Skyhawks. 

Papillion-LaVista 4, Lincoln Southwest 0: Oklahoma commit Jordyn Bahl gave up only two hits while striking out 13 in a complete-game effort. 

Pius X 8, Platteview 4: Charlee Hagedorn drove in a team-high three runs while teammate Molly Chapman had two RBIs out of the lead off spot. 

Raymond Central 12, Centennial 10: Calleigh Osmera and Lauren Prosoki each drove in a team-high three RBIs as the Mustangs held off a late Centennial rally. 

Seward 11, York 0: Jordyn Collins hit a three-run home run while Sydney Parra struck out five across four innings. 

Southern/Diller-Odell 13, Wilber-Clatonia 1: Karley Lauby struck out nine across six innings to limit the Wolverines. 

Waverly 8, Kearney 7: Peyton Krumland's walk-off hit in the bottom of the eighth inning lifted the Vikings. Tara Tenopir had three RBIs and Sydney Griffin went 2-for-4 with two RBIs for Waverly.

Weeping Water 10, Southern/Diller-Odell 1: Keatyn Harrah had three hits and Zoe Houston drove in two for Weeping Water. Ward had two hits for Southern.

Wilber-Clatonia 7, Weeping Water 5: Claire Thompson hit a home run and the Wolverines used a five-run fourth inning to surpass the Indians. 

York 8, Pius X 1: Rebecca Libich hit two runs and drove in a game-high three RBIs. 

