Prep softball scores, 9/19

Papillion-LaVista 4, Lincoln Southwest 0: Oklahoma commit Jordyn Bahl gave up only two hits while striking out 13 in a complete-game effort.

Pius X 8, Platteview 4: Charlee Hagedorn drove in a team-high three runs while teammate Molly Chapman had two RBIs out of the lead off spot.

Raymond Central 12, Centennial 10: Calleigh Osmera and Lauren Prosoki each drove in a team-high three RBIs as the Mustangs held off a late Centennial rally.

Seward 11, York 0: Jordyn Collins hit a three-run home run while Sydney Parra struck out five across four innings.

Southern/Diller-Odell 13, Wilber-Clatonia 1: Karley Lauby struck out nine across six innings to limit the Wolverines.

Waverly 8, Kearney 7: Peyton Krumland's walk-off hit in the bottom of the eighth inning lifted the Vikings. Tara Tenopir had three RBIs and Sydney Griffin went 2-for-4 with two RBIs for Waverly.

Weeping Water 10, Southern/Diller-Odell 1: Keatyn Harrah had three hits and Zoe Houston drove in two for Weeping Water. Ward had two hits for Southern.