Prep softball scores, 9/19

Softball
CITY SCHOOLS
Falls City 17, Lincoln High 5
Omaha Gross 9, Lincoln High 3
MONARCH INVITATIONAL
Championship pool
Papillion-La Vista 11, Papillion-LV South 0
Lincoln Southwest 9, Papillion-LV South 1
Papillion-La Vista 4, Lincoln Southwest 0
Second-place pool
Millard North 6, Millard South 3
Millard West 10, Millard North 8
Millard South vs. Millard West, 1 p.m.
Third-place pool
Gretna 4, Bellevue East 1
Lincoln Southeast 7, Gretna 6
Bellevue East 10, Lincoln Southeast 4
Fourth-place pool
Waverly 8, Kearney 7
OMAHA WESTSIDE INVITATIONAL
1st: Lincoln East 4, Omaha Marian 0
3rd: Lincoln North Star 12, Elkhorn South 3
5th: Omaha Westside 6, Grand Island 2
7th: Lincoln Northeast 3, Bellevue West 1
HASTINGS INVITATIONAL
Omaha Skutt 9, Lincoln Pius X 1
Seward 11, York 0
Norris 13, McCook 1
Hastings 12, Platteview 0
Omaha Skutt 6, Seward 3
Hastings 7, Norris 6
York 8, Pius X 1
McCook 10, Platteview 0
1st: Hastings 8, Omaha Skutt 4
3rd: Norris 17, Seward 5
5th: McCook vs. York
7th: Pius X 8, Platteview 4
OTHER SCHOOLS
Beatrice 7, Columbus 5
Bennington 4, Wahoo 0
Blair 19, Duchesne/Roncalli 5
Elkhorn 4, Blair 0
Elkhorn 12, Malcolm 0
GACC 8, Logan View/SS 0
Logan View/SS 3, Aquinas 1
Logan View/SS 10, Yutan 1
Malcolm 10, Omaha Duchesne 2
NEN 8, Southern/Diller-Odell 3
NEN 12, Weeping Water 1
Norfolk 6, Beatrice 4
Norfolk 7, Columbus 2
Omaha Gross 12, Falls City 0
Southern/Diller-Odell 13, Wilber-Clatonia 1
Tekamah-Herman 7, Cass 4
Tekamah-Herman 6, DC West/Concordia 4
Weeping Water 10, Southern/Diller-Odell 1
Wilber-Clatonia 7, Weeping Water 5
ARLINGTON INVITATIONAL
Arlington 9, Raymond Central 8
Columbus Lakeview 10, Raymond Central 4
Freeman 9, Arlington 1
Raymond Central 12, Centennial 10
NORTHWEST TOURNAMENT
Aurora 15, Central City 13
Aurora 10, Gothenburg 0
Boone Central 9, Gothenburg 0
Northwest 11, Aurora 0
Northwest 11, Boone Central 0
Scottsbluff 16, Central City 0
PLATTSMOUTH INVITATIONAL
Omaha Gross 12, Falls City 0
Plattsmouth 11, North Bend Central 2
HIGHLIGHTS
Arlington 9, Raymond Central 8: Kylee Bruning had two homers and a double to lead Arlington. Abbie Hudson had two hits for Raymond Central.
Beatrice 7, Columbus 5: Avery Barnard had an RBI single and Riley Schwisow hit a two-run home run in the ninth inning to lead the Lady Orange.
Bennington 4, Wahoo 0: Daisy Lowther struck out five as she pitched a complete-game shutout.
Bellevue East 10, Lincoln Southeast 4: Sami Reading had four hits and drove in a game-high six RBIs.
Columbus Lakeview 10, Raymond Central 4: Haley Franzen and Paxton Lusche each had two RBIs as Lakeview used a five-run fifth inning to get past the Mustangs.
Elkhorn 12, Malcolm 0: Ella Dalton hit a home run while Camryn Cramer drove in a team-high four runs in the Antlers victory.
Falls City 17, Lincoln High 5: Kayla Farmer went 2-for-3 with a homer and Cecelia Williams also homered for the Links. Falls City had 18 hits.
Freeman 9, Arlington 1: Dakota Haner hit a home run while teammate Hayleigh Shubert drove in a game-high three runs.
Hastings 7, Norris 6: Alex Curtis scored off a wild pitch in the sixth inning help Class B No. 2 Hastings squeeze past No. 3 Norris.
Lincoln Northeast 3, Bellevue West 1: Deleesi Bartling had two two hits, including a double, and Maddi Duncan struck out seven in a complete-game victory for the Rockets.
Lincoln North Star 12, Elkhorn South 3: Lyndsey Roth hit a home run and drove in four RBIs to lead the Navigators.
Lincoln Southwest 9, Papillion-LaVista South 1: Emma Hain hit a home run and had two RBIs to lead the Class A No. 3 Silver Hawks.
Logan View/SS 3, Aquinas 1: Josie Kahlandt struck out six and scattered six hits in a complete-game effort for Logan View/SS.
Malcolm 10, Omaha Duchesne 2: Jaiden Helms went 3-for-4 with a double, three runs scored and two RBIs to lead Malcolm. Teammate Cora Schweitzer added three RBIs.
NEN 8, Diller-Odell 3: Macy Stuhr drove in a team-high three RBIs while teammate Lillie Timm had an RBI triple.
NEN 12, Weeping Water 1: Lillie Timm drove in a team-high three RBIs on three hits.
Norfolk 6, Beatrice 4: The Panthers scored five runs in the sixth inning including a Bailey Bernstrauch base clearing double to defeat Beatrice.
Norris 13, McCook 1: Maddy Collier drove in five runs including a first-inning grand slam to lead the Titans.
Norris 17, Seward 5: Izzy Havel, Taylor McMurray and Delaney White each hit a home run as the Titans used a 10-run second inning to cruise past the Bluejays.
Omaha Gross 12, Falls City 0: Brooklyn Kottich hit a three-run home as Gross used a nine-run second inning to surpass the Tigers.
Omaha Gross 9, Lincoln High 3: Brooklyn Kottich notched two home runs while Megan Hempel hit a grand slam as both drove in four RBIs.
Omaha Skutt 9, Lincoln Pius X 1: Ruby Meyland went 3-for-3 with two RBIs and Hannah Camenzind threw a five-inning no-hitter for Class B No. 1 Skutt.
Omaha Skutt 6, Seward 3: Kaitlin Foral hit a home run and drove in a game-high four runs to lead the Skyhawks.
Papillion-LaVista 4, Lincoln Southwest 0: Oklahoma commit Jordyn Bahl gave up only two hits while striking out 13 in a complete-game effort.
Pius X 8, Platteview 4: Charlee Hagedorn drove in a team-high three runs while teammate Molly Chapman had two RBIs out of the lead off spot.
Raymond Central 12, Centennial 10: Calleigh Osmera and Lauren Prosoki each drove in a team-high three RBIs as the Mustangs held off a late Centennial rally.
Seward 11, York 0: Jordyn Collins hit a three-run home run while Sydney Parra struck out five across four innings.
Southern/Diller-Odell 13, Wilber-Clatonia 1: Karley Lauby struck out nine across six innings to limit the Wolverines.
Waverly 8, Kearney 7: Peyton Krumland's walk-off hit in the bottom of the eighth inning lifted the Vikings. Tara Tenopir had three RBIs and Sydney Griffin went 2-for-4 with two RBIs for Waverly.
Weeping Water 10, Southern/Diller-Odell 1: Keatyn Harrah had three hits and Zoe Houston drove in two for Weeping Water. Ward had two hits for Southern.
Wilber-Clatonia 7, Weeping Water 5: Claire Thompson hit a home run and the Wolverines used a five-run fourth inning to surpass the Indians.
York 8, Pius X 1: Rebecca Libich hit two runs and drove in a game-high three RBIs.
