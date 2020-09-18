Prep softball scores, 9/18

Softball
CITY SCHOOLS
MONARCH INVITATIONAL
Pool A
Millard South 9, Lincoln Southeast 3
Papillion-La Vista 6, Kearney 1
Papillion-La Vista 6, Millard South 0
Lincoln Southeast 5, Kearney 2
Pool B
Lincoln Southwest 7, Bellevue East 5
Millard West 14, Waverly 5
Lincoln Southwest 6, Millard West 2
Bellevue East 14, Waverly 0
Pool C
Papillion-LV South 11, Millard North 3
Papillion-LV South 4, Gretna 3
Millard North 7, Gretna 5
Saturday's games
1st-place pool at La Vista City Park: Papillion-La Vista vs. Papillion-LV South, 9 a.m.; Lincoln Southwest vs. Papillion-LV South, 11 a.m.; Papillion-La Vista vs. Lincoln Southwest, 1 p.m.
2nd-place pool at Papillion-LV South: Millard South vs. Millard North, 9 a.m.; Millard West vs. Millard North, 11 a.m.; Millard South vs. Millard West, 1 p.m.
3rd-place pool at La Vista City Park: Lincoln Southeast vs. Gretna, 9 a.m.; Bellevue East vs. Lincoln Southeast, 11 a.m.; Lincoln Southeast vs. Bellevue East, 1 p.m.
4th place pool at La Vista City Park: Kearney vs. Waverly, 10 a.m.
OMAHA WESTSIDE INVITATIONAL
Friday's games
Omaha Marian 13, Bellevue West 0
Elkhorn South 14, Omaha Westside 8
Lincoln East 10, Lincoln Northeast 0
Lincoln North Star 14, Grand Island 6
Omaha Marian 11, Elkhorn South 8
Lincoln East 9, Lincoln North Star 2
Bellevue West vs. Omaha Westside, 5:15 p.m.
Lincoln Northeast vs. Grand Island, 5:15 p.m.
Saturday's games
1st: Omaha Marian vs. Lincoln East, 1 p.m.
3rd: Elkhorn South vs. Lincoln North Star, 11 a.m.
5th place, 9 a.m.
7th place, 9 a.m.
HASTINGS INVITATIONAL
At Bill Smith Complex
Saturday's games
Omaha Skutt vs. Lincoln Pius X, 11 a.m.
Seward vs. York, 11 a.m.
Norris vs. McCook, 11 a.m.
Hastings vs. Platteview, 11 a.m.
Omaha Skutt/Pius X winner vs. Seward/York winner, 1 p.m.
Norris/McCook winner, vs. Hastings/Platteview winner, 1 p.m.
Omaha Skutt/Pius X loser vs. Seward/York loser, 1 p.m.
Norris/McCook loser vs. Hastings/Platteview loser, 1 p.m.
Placement games, 3 p.m.
HIGHLIGHTS
Millard South 9, Waverly 3: Millard South pulled away with a five-run fifth inning. Jessie Bestenlehner had three hits for the Patriots. Kelsey Cordes and Camryn Craddock homered for Waverly.
Bellevue East 14, Waverly 0: Katie Cunningham drove in four runs to lead the Chieftains in the three-inning shutout.
