Prep softball scores, 9/18

Blue River 10, Milford 8: Sierra Rhynalds hit a grand slam for Blue River. Kaitlin Kontor had two doubles for Milford.

Columbus Lakeview 10, Raymond Central 7: Lizzie Potter went 2-for-3 with a double, homer and four RBIs for Raymond Central. Haley Frenzen drove in two for Lakeview.

Lincoln East 5, Omaha Marian 2: Campbell Petrick homered and Sydney Walz hit a two-run triple to lead the Spartans. Petrick earned the win in the circle.

Lincoln Pius X 4, Seward 3: Molly Chapman went 3-for-3 with two runs scored for the Thunderbolts. Hannah Benedict struck out seven for Seward.

Lincoln North Star 14, Lincoln Northeast 3: Piper Ruhl went 2-for-4 with a homer and five RBIs and Azariah Valenzuela had three hits and four RBIs for North Star. Deleesi Bartling had a pair of hits for the Rockets.

Lincoln Southeast 6, Platte County, Mo. 5: Liv Bollen singled in the winning run as Southeast rallied with four runs in the final inning. Ella Culhane had three hits and two RBIs for the Knights.