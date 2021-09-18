 Skip to main content
Prep softball scores, 9/18
Prep softball scores, 9/18

Softball

CITY SCHOOLS

OMAHA WESTSIDE INVITATIONAL

Championship pool

Lincoln East 5, Omaha Marian 2

Lincoln East 5, Elkhorn South 3

Omaha Marian vs. Elkhorn South, 1 p.m.

Bracket 2 pool

Bellevue West 6, Grand Island 3

Omaha Westside vs. Bellevue West, 11:15 a.m.

Grand Island vs. Omaha Westside, 1 p.m.

Bracket 3 pool

Lincoln North Star 14, Lincoln Northeast 3

Lincoln North Star 9, Omaha Central 1

Lincoln Northeast vs. Omaha Central, 1 p.m.

PAPILLION-LA VISTA INVITATIONAL

Championship bracket

Gretna vs. Lee's Summit West, Mo., 9 a.m.

Lincoln Southwest vs. Millard South, 11 a.m.

Gretna/Lee's Summit winner vs. Lincoln Southwest/Millard South winner, 1 p.m.

Second-place bracket

Bellevue East 9, Omaha Burke 6

Millard West 7, Papillion-La Vista 6

Bellevue East vs. Millard West, 1 p.m.

Third-place bracket

Millard North 5, Kearney 4

Lincoln Southeast 6, Platte County, Mo. 5

Papillion-LV South 5, Platte County 4

1st: Millard North 17, Lincoln Southeast 8

HASTINGS INVITATIONAL

Omaha Skutt 11, Platteview 1

Lincoln Pius X 4, Seward 3

Norris 10, York 4

Hastings 11, McCook 0

Platteview vs. Seward, noon

York vs. McCook, noon

Omaha Skutt vs. Lincoln Pius X, noon

Norris vs. Hastings, noon

Placement games, 2 p.m.

OTHER SCHOOLS

ARLINGTON TOURNAMENT

Columbus Lakeview 10, Raymond Central 7

Tekamah-Herman 3, Arlington 2

DAVID CITY INVITATIONAL

Arlington 6, Centennial 4

Blue River 10, Milford 8

Logan View/SS 8, Blue River 7

Omaha Mercy 6, Milford 2

Omaha Mercy 11, Logan View/SS 4

NORFOLK INVITATIONAL

Beatrice 8, Norfolk 7

Columbus 7, Beatrice 3

Columbus 10, Elkhorn 3

Elkhorn 7, Norfolk 1

NORTHWEST INVITATIONAL

Aurora 13, Boone Central 0

Boone Central 22, CCV 9

Northwest 10, Aurora 0

PLATTSMOUTH INVITATIONAL

Falls City 11, Plattsmouth 0

Plattsmouth 8, Omaha North 4

HIGHLIGHTS

Arlington 6, Centennial 4: Emery McIntosh had three hits for Arlington, which rallied with four runs in the fifth inning.

Beatrice 8, Norfolk 7: Beatrice earned a walk-off win on Morgan Mahoney's walk-off sacrifice RBI. Avery Barnard had two hits for the Lady Orange. Jessica Schmidt drove in three for the Panthers.

Blue River 10, Milford 8: Sierra Rhynalds hit a grand slam for Blue River. Kaitlin Kontor had two doubles for Milford.

Columbus Lakeview 10, Raymond Central 7: Lizzie Potter went 2-for-3 with a double, homer and four RBIs for Raymond Central. Haley Frenzen drove in two for Lakeview.

Lincoln East 5, Omaha Marian 2: Campbell Petrick homered and Sydney Walz hit a two-run triple to lead the Spartans. Petrick earned the win in the circle.

Lincoln Pius X 4, Seward 3: Molly Chapman went 3-for-3 with two runs scored for the Thunderbolts. Hannah Benedict struck out seven for Seward.

Lincoln North Star 14, Lincoln Northeast 3: Piper Ruhl went 2-for-4 with a homer and five RBIs and Azariah Valenzuela had three hits and four RBIs for North Star. Deleesi Bartling had a pair of hits for the Rockets.

Lincoln Southeast 6, Platte County, Mo. 5: Liv Bollen singled in the winning run as Southeast rallied with four runs in the final inning. Ella Culhane had three hits and two RBIs for the Knights.

Logan View/SS 8, Blue River 7: Ellary Young's walk-off single complete a late comeback for Logan View/SS. Cassandra Ziemba had two RBIs for Blue River.

Millard North 17, Lincoln Southeast 8: Lynn Davis was 3-for-4 with a homer, four RBIs and three runs scored for Millard North. Maggie Helms knocked in two runs for Southeast.

Norris 10, York 4: Norris scored eight runs in the first inning. Alexis Bryant and McKenna Becher each homered for the Titans. McDaniel had three hits for the Dukes.

Omaha Mercy 6, Milford 2: Camille Stauffer went 2-for-3 for Milford.

High school softball logo 2014

 

