Prep softball scores, 9/18

Softball
CITY SCHOOLS
OMAHA WESTSIDE INVITATIONAL
Championship pool
Lincoln East 5, Omaha Marian 2
Lincoln East 5, Elkhorn South 3
Omaha Marian vs. Elkhorn South, 1 p.m.
Bracket 2 pool
Bellevue West 6, Grand Island 3
Omaha Westside vs. Bellevue West, 11:15 a.m.
Grand Island vs. Omaha Westside, 1 p.m.
Bracket 3 pool
Lincoln North Star 14, Lincoln Northeast 3
Lincoln North Star 9, Omaha Central 1
Lincoln Northeast vs. Omaha Central, 1 p.m.
PAPILLION-LA VISTA INVITATIONAL
Championship bracket
Gretna vs. Lee's Summit West, Mo., 9 a.m.
Lincoln Southwest vs. Millard South, 11 a.m.
Gretna/Lee's Summit winner vs. Lincoln Southwest/Millard South winner, 1 p.m.
Second-place bracket
Bellevue East 9, Omaha Burke 6
Millard West 7, Papillion-La Vista 6
Bellevue East vs. Millard West, 1 p.m.
Third-place bracket
Millard North 5, Kearney 4
Lincoln Southeast 6, Platte County, Mo. 5
Papillion-LV South 5, Platte County 4
1st: Millard North 17, Lincoln Southeast 8
HASTINGS INVITATIONAL
Omaha Skutt 11, Platteview 1
Lincoln Pius X 4, Seward 3
Norris 10, York 4
Hastings 11, McCook 0
Platteview vs. Seward, noon
York vs. McCook, noon
Omaha Skutt vs. Lincoln Pius X, noon
Norris vs. Hastings, noon
Placement games, 2 p.m.
OTHER SCHOOLS
ARLINGTON TOURNAMENT
Columbus Lakeview 10, Raymond Central 7
Tekamah-Herman 3, Arlington 2
DAVID CITY INVITATIONAL
Arlington 6, Centennial 4
Blue River 10, Milford 8
Logan View/SS 8, Blue River 7
Omaha Mercy 6, Milford 2
Omaha Mercy 11, Logan View/SS 4
NORFOLK INVITATIONAL
Beatrice 8, Norfolk 7
Columbus 7, Beatrice 3
Columbus 10, Elkhorn 3
Elkhorn 7, Norfolk 1
NORTHWEST INVITATIONAL
Aurora 13, Boone Central 0
Boone Central 22, CCV 9
Northwest 10, Aurora 0
PLATTSMOUTH INVITATIONAL
Falls City 11, Plattsmouth 0
Plattsmouth 8, Omaha North 4
HIGHLIGHTS
Arlington 6, Centennial 4: Emery McIntosh had three hits for Arlington, which rallied with four runs in the fifth inning.
Beatrice 8, Norfolk 7: Beatrice earned a walk-off win on Morgan Mahoney's walk-off sacrifice RBI. Avery Barnard had two hits for the Lady Orange. Jessica Schmidt drove in three for the Panthers.
Blue River 10, Milford 8: Sierra Rhynalds hit a grand slam for Blue River. Kaitlin Kontor had two doubles for Milford.
Columbus Lakeview 10, Raymond Central 7: Lizzie Potter went 2-for-3 with a double, homer and four RBIs for Raymond Central. Haley Frenzen drove in two for Lakeview.
Lincoln East 5, Omaha Marian 2: Campbell Petrick homered and Sydney Walz hit a two-run triple to lead the Spartans. Petrick earned the win in the circle.
Lincoln Pius X 4, Seward 3: Molly Chapman went 3-for-3 with two runs scored for the Thunderbolts. Hannah Benedict struck out seven for Seward.
Lincoln North Star 14, Lincoln Northeast 3: Piper Ruhl went 2-for-4 with a homer and five RBIs and Azariah Valenzuela had three hits and four RBIs for North Star. Deleesi Bartling had a pair of hits for the Rockets.
Lincoln Southeast 6, Platte County, Mo. 5: Liv Bollen singled in the winning run as Southeast rallied with four runs in the final inning. Ella Culhane had three hits and two RBIs for the Knights.
Logan View/SS 8, Blue River 7: Ellary Young's walk-off single complete a late comeback for Logan View/SS. Cassandra Ziemba had two RBIs for Blue River.
Millard North 17, Lincoln Southeast 8: Lynn Davis was 3-for-4 with a homer, four RBIs and three runs scored for Millard North. Maggie Helms knocked in two runs for Southeast.
Norris 10, York 4: Norris scored eight runs in the first inning. Alexis Bryant and McKenna Becher each homered for the Titans. McDaniel had three hits for the Dukes.
Omaha Mercy 6, Milford 2: Camille Stauffer went 2-for-3 for Milford.