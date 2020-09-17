Prep softball scores, 9/17

Softball
CITY SCHOOLS
Lincoln Southeast 12-13, Fremont 4-1
Norfolk 12, Lincoln High 0
OTHER SCHOOLS
Arlington at Guardian Angels CC
Auburn 8, Plattsmouth 0
Auburn 9, Falls City 2
Aurora 11, Central City 2
Beatrice 8, York 0
Bellevue East 12, Bellevue West 0
Bishop Neumann 6, Fairbury 1
Blair 5, Waverly 4
Cass 15, Fort Calhoun 2
CCV at Ord
Centennial at Blue River
Cozad at Northwest
Crete 11, Southern/Diller-Odell 0
DC West 5, Raymond Central 3
Duchesne 7, Elkhorn North 5
Elkhorn 8, Norris 7
Gering at Scottsbluff
GICC 13, Twin River 5
Hastings 18, Adams Central 6
Hastings St. Cecilia 8, Fillmore Central/EM 0
Hastings St. Cecilia 14, Polk County 0
Holdrege at Gothenburg
Kearney 5-9, Columbus 0-4
Logan View/SS 16, South Sioux City 4
Malcolm 9, Blue River 0
Malcolm 19, Centennial 3
McCook at Kearney Catholic
Milford at Seward
Millard North 18, Omaha Westside 12
Gretna 4, Millard South 3
Nebraska City 21, Platteview 8
NEN 15, Boone Central 6
O'Neill at Highway 91
Omaha Skutt 10, Omaha Gross 0
Papillion-La Vista 7, Omaha Marian 0
Papillion-La Vista South 10, Elkhorn South 7
Plattsmouth 11, Falls City 1
Polk County at FCEMF
Schuyler at Columbus Lakeview
Wahoo 8, Ralston 5
Logan View/SS 15, West Point-Beemer 1
West Point-Beemer vs. South Sioux City
Tekamah-Herman 5, Yutan/Mead 4
HIGHLIGHTS
Auburn 9, Falls City 2: Harmony Franke and Leah Grant both hit home runs with Franke adding on 3 RBIs to lead Auburn.
Beatrice 8, York 0: Riley Schwisow led the Lady O's with a home run, three RBIs and two hits. Rylee Pangborn pitched five innings and struck out eight batters.
Crete 11, Southern/Diller-Odell 0: Lexi Mach had five RBIs, two home runs and a double. Mach also got the win in the circle pitching four innings with 10 strikeouts.
DC West 5, Raymond Central 3: Sierra Springer tripled for the Mustangs in the loss to DC West.
Elkhorn 8, Norris 7: Matthea Boon homered and Maddy Collier had three hits and a double in the loss for Norris.
Hastings St. Cecilia 8, Fillmore Central/EM 0: Allison Stritt threw a no-hitter in the five-inning game and struck out 12 batters.
Lincoln Southeast 12, Fremont 4: Lincoln Southeast had five extra base hits, with Alexis Hubbard and Rylan Ewoldt going deep. Alyvia Bollen had a triple and Morira Baxter and Maggie Helms doubled.
Malcolm 9, Blue River 0: Clipper pitcher Abbi Arroyo pitched all five innings, striking out nine without allowing a run.
Malcolm 19, Centennial 3: Josephine Holliday hit a home run and Alyssa Fortik had four RBIs.
Norfolk 12, Lincoln High 0: The Panthers' Paeton Coler led the team in runs with three and hits with two to lead Norfolk in the shutout.
Wahoo 8, Ralston 5: Autumn Iversen homered for Wahoo and led the team with 4 RBIs.
