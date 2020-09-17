 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prep softball scores, 9/17
View Comments
agate

Prep softball scores, 9/17

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

Softball

CITY SCHOOLS

Lincoln Southeast 12-13, Fremont 4-1

Norfolk 12, Lincoln High 0

OTHER SCHOOLS

Arlington at Guardian Angels CC

Auburn 8, Plattsmouth 0

Auburn 9, Falls City 2

Aurora 11, Central City 2

Beatrice 8, York 0

Bellevue East 12, Bellevue West 0

Bishop Neumann 6, Fairbury 1

Blair 5, Waverly 4

Cass 15, Fort Calhoun 2

CCV at Ord

Centennial at Blue River

Cozad at Northwest

Crete 11, Southern/Diller-Odell 0

DC West 5, Raymond Central 3

Duchesne 7, Elkhorn North 5

Elkhorn 8, Norris 7

Gering at Scottsbluff

GICC 13, Twin River 5

Hastings 18, Adams Central 6

Hastings St. Cecilia 8, Fillmore Central/EM 0 

Hastings St. Cecilia 14, Polk County 0

Holdrege at Gothenburg

Kearney 5-9, Columbus 0-4

Logan View/SS 16, South Sioux City 4

Malcolm 9, Blue River 0 

Malcolm 19, Centennial 3

McCook at Kearney Catholic

Milford at Seward

Millard North 18, Omaha Westside 12

Gretna 4, Millard South 3

Nebraska City 21, Platteview 8

NEN 15, Boone Central 6

O'Neill at Highway 91

Omaha Skutt 10, Omaha Gross 0

Papillion-La Vista 7, Omaha Marian 0

Papillion-La Vista South 10, Elkhorn South 7

Plattsmouth 11, Falls City 1

Polk County at FCEMF

Schuyler at Columbus Lakeview

Wahoo 8, Ralston 5

Logan View/SS 15, West Point-Beemer 1

West Point-Beemer vs. South Sioux City

Tekamah-Herman 5, Yutan/Mead 4

HIGHLIGHTS

Auburn 9, Falls City 2: Harmony Franke and Leah Grant both hit home runs with Franke adding on 3 RBIs to lead Auburn.

Beatrice 8, York 0: Riley Schwisow led the Lady O's with a home run, three RBIs and two hits. Rylee Pangborn pitched five innings and struck out eight batters.

Crete 11, Southern/Diller-Odell 0: Lexi Mach had five RBIs, two home runs and a double. Mach also got the win in the circle pitching four innings with 10 strikeouts.

DC West 5, Raymond Central 3: Sierra Springer tripled for the Mustangs in the loss to DC West.

Elkhorn 8, Norris 7: Matthea Boon homered and Maddy Collier had three hits and a double in the loss for Norris.

Hastings St. Cecilia 8, Fillmore Central/EM 0: Allison Stritt threw a no-hitter in the five-inning game and struck out 12 batters. 

Lincoln Southeast 12, Fremont 4: Lincoln Southeast had five extra base hits, with Alexis Hubbard and Rylan Ewoldt going deep. Alyvia Bollen had a triple and Morira Baxter and Maggie Helms doubled.

Malcolm 9, Blue River 0: Clipper pitcher Abbi Arroyo pitched all five innings, striking out nine without allowing a run.

Malcolm 19, Centennial 3: Josephine Holliday hit a home run and Alyssa Fortik had four RBIs. 

Norfolk 12, Lincoln High 0: The Panthers' Paeton Coler led the team in runs with three and hits with two to lead Norfolk in the shutout.

Wahoo 8, Ralston 5: Autumn Iversen homered for Wahoo and led the team with 4 RBIs.

High school softball logo 2014
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News