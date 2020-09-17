Prep softball scores, 9/17

West Point-Beemer vs. South Sioux City

Tekamah-Herman 5, Yutan/Mead 4

HIGHLIGHTS

Auburn 9, Falls City 2: Harmony Franke and Leah Grant both hit home runs with Franke adding on 3 RBIs to lead Auburn.

Beatrice 8, York 0: Riley Schwisow led the Lady O's with a home run, three RBIs and two hits. Rylee Pangborn pitched five innings and struck out eight batters.

Crete 11, Southern/Diller-Odell 0: Lexi Mach had five RBIs, two home runs and a double. Mach also got the win in the circle pitching four innings with 10 strikeouts.

DC West 5, Raymond Central 3: Sierra Springer tripled for the Mustangs in the loss to DC West.

Elkhorn 8, Norris 7: Matthea Boon homered and Maddy Collier had three hits and a double in the loss for Norris.

Hastings St. Cecilia 8, Fillmore Central/EM 0: Allison Stritt threw a no-hitter in the five-inning game and struck out 12 batters.