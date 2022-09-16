Prep softball scores, 9/16

Softball

CITY SCHOOLS

OMAHA WESTSIDE INVITE

Elkhorn South 3, Lincoln East 2

Elkhorn South 5, Grand Island 0

Grand Island 14, Omaha Central 0

Lincoln East 12, Omaha Central 0

Lincoln Northeast 9, Bellevue West 3

Omaha Marian 8, Lincoln Northeast 0

Omaha Marian 5, Omaha Westside 2

Omaha Westside 12, Bellevue West 6

Saturday's games

7th: Bellevue West vs. Omaha Central, 9 a.m.

5th: Lincoln Northeast vs. Grand Island, 9 a.m.

3rd: Lincoln East vs. Bellevue West, 11 a.m.

1st: Omaha Marian vs. Elkhorn South, 1 p.m.

Papillion-La Vista Invite

Gretna 6, Omaha Burke 3

Gretna 9, Lincoln North Star 0

Lincoln North Star 5, Bellevue East 2

Lincoln Southwest 8, Omaha Burke 0

Millard North 3, Bellevue East 0

Millard North 5, Lincoln Southwest 4

Millard South 7, Platte County 1

Millard West 4, Lincoln Southeast 2

Papillion-La Vista 12, Millard South 5

Papillion-La Vista South 6, Lincoln Southeast 5

Papillion-La Vista South 9, Millard West 3

Platte County 6, Papillion-La Vista 2

Saturday's games

Field 1

Game 1: Gretna vs. Platte County, 9 a.m.

Game 2: Millard North vs. Papillion-La Vista South, 11 a.m.

Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 1 p.m.

Field 2

Game 1: Lincoln North Star vs. Papillion-La Vista, 9 a.m.

Game 2: Lincoln Southwest vs. Millard West, 11 a.m.

Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 1 p.m.

Field 3

Game 1: Bellevue East vs. Millard South, 9 a.m.

Game 2: Omaha Burke vs. Lincoln Southeast, 11 a.m.

Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 1 p.m.

HIGHLIGHTS

Elkhorn South 3, Lincoln East 2: Allie Cromer went 3-for-3, including the go-ahead home run in the bottom of the sixth inning, for Class No. 6 Elkhorn South. Rhiannon Martin had a home run and both RBIs for No. 4 Lincoln East.

Gretna 9, Lincoln North Star 0: Dempsey Whitemore, Piper Ruhl and Makenna Watkins each picked up a hit for the No. 10 Gators.

Lincoln East 12, Omaha Central 0: Kooper Barnes doubled twice, Berkley Hatten homered and Delaney Bell tossed a three-inning, hitless shutout with seven strikeouts for the No. 4 Spartans.

Lincoln Northeast 9, Bellevue West 3: Ainsley Garcia led the Rockets with a grand slam and picked up the win in the circle.

Lincoln North Star 5, Bellevue East 2: Azariah Valenzuela had two hits, including a double, and three RBIs to pace No. 10 North Star.

Lincoln Southwest 8, Omaha Burke 0: Mackenzie Mlnarik, Reagan Vokoun and Taylor Korecky each had two RBIs apiece for the Silver Hawks. Emma Dostal added three hits and two doubles.

Millard North 5, Lincoln Southwest 4: Emma Dostal had two hits, including a double and two RBIs, for Lincoln Southwest.

Millard West 4, Lincoln Southeast 2: Bella Washington doubled and drove in an RBI for the Knights against No. 5 Millard West.

Papillion-La Vista South 6, Lincoln Southeast 5: Abby Cook led Lincoln Southeast with two hits, including a double, and three RBIs.

Omaha Marian 8, Lincoln Northeast 0: Ava Martinez picked up the lone hit for Lincoln Northeast against No. 2 Omaha Marian.