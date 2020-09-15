Prep softball scores, 9/15

Softball
CITY SCHOOLS
Fremont 4-9, Lincoln Pius X 2-5
Lincoln North Star 9-x, Grand Island 1-x
Lincoln East 15, Bellevue West 0
Omaha Duchesne/Roncalli 27, Lincoln High 13
OTHER SCHOOLS
Alliance at Chadron
Aquinas at Columbus Lakeview
Arlington 3, Syracuse 2
Ashland-Greenwood 12, Yutan/Mead 1
Auburn 11, Weeping Water 2
Beatrice 9, Nebraska City 0
Bellevue East 12, Omaha Gross 1
Bennington 8, Waverly 2
Blue Hill at Kearney Catholic
Blue River at Wilber-Clatonia
CCV at Southern Valley/Alma
Chase County at Gering (DH)
DC West/Concordia at Tekamah-Herman
Elkhorn 8, Blair 0
Fairbury 10, Malcolm 9
Central City 7, Fillmore Central/EM 6
Freeman 4, Southern/Diller-Odell 1
Grand Island CC 1, Crete 0
Hastings at McCook
Hastings SC 10, CCV 4
Hastings SC at Southern Valley/Alma
Kearney Catholic at Polk County
Lexington at Cozad
Logan View/SS 7, Raymond Central 1
Milford 19, Centennial 3
Millard South 10, Millard South 4
Norfolk 7-x, Kearney 5-x
Northwest 9, Aurora 3
Omaha Central at Columbus
Omaha Mercy 11, Fort Calhoun 1
Omaha Skutt 10, Elkhorn North 0
Papillion-LV South 2, Omaha Westside 0
Pierce at Boone Central
Cass 8, Platteview 6
Scottsbluff at North Platte (DH)
Seward 5, Fairbury 3
Seward at Malcolm
Twin River at St. Paul
Wahoo 9, DC West/Concordia 3
Wahoo 12, Tekamah-Herman 1
Wayne at Boone Central
Wayne 15, Pierce 2
York at Holdrege
HIGHLIGHTS
Arlington 3, Syracuse 2: Syracuse's Allie Bokamper and Jayda Garris led with two hits and Syracuse led in total hits 8-5, but the team only had one RBI as the Arlington Eagles stole the win at the sixth inning.
Ashland-Greenwood 12, Yutan/Mead 1: The Bluejays scored 12 runs in the fourth inning for a dominating victory over Yutan/Mead. Kiara Libal and Camryn Ray led the Bluejays with two runs each.
Auburn 11, Weeping Water 2: Keatyn Harrah led the Indians with a home run and two RBIs.
Beatrice 9, Nebraska City 0: Riley Schwisow led Beatrice in hits with three and tied for the lead in runs with 2 as Rylee Pangborn only allowed three hits and no runs in a seven inning effort.
Bennington 8, Waverly 2: Daisy Lowther struck-out six and Madalyn Elwood hit a home run as Bennington topped Waverly.
Fremont 4, Lincoln Pius X 2: Ella Cooper struck out six and scattered six hits in the complete-game win. Sara Iburg went 2-for-3 with two RBIs for the Thunderbolts.
Fremont 9, Pius X 5: Ella Cooper had three hits, three runs, and struck-out four on the mound as the Tigers beat the Thunderbolts.
Grand Island CC 1, Crete 0: In a low-hitting affair with two total hits for each team, Grand Island CC pulled away in the sixth inning with a run from Kiernan Paulk.
Lincoln East 15, Bellevue West 0: Morgan Adams, Whitnee Curry and Jaydan Shigley all doubled for the Spartans. Campbell Petrick had three RBIs and struck out five in the victory for Lincoln East.
Lincoln North Star 9, Grand Island 1: Kylie Shottenkirk doubled twice and finished with four RBIs and Kyrah Dailey went 2-for-3 with a homer to lead the Navigators. Shottenkirk also picked up the win in the circle.
Milford 19, Centennial 3: Abby Houk and Camille Stauffer hit home runs for Milford as each member of the Eagles hit at least one run in the rout.
Omaha Duchesne/Roncalli 27, Lincoln High 13: Makinley Thomas doubled and hit a grand slam in a four RBI performance for the Links. Kayla Farmer added three home runs with a blast and Cecelia Williams also homered for Lincoln High.
Seward 5, Fairbury 3: Sydney Parra hit a solo shot and struck out five in the circle to pick up the win for Seward.
Wahoo 9, DC West/Concordia 3: Jaiden Swanson tripled, had three RBIs and picked up the seven-strikeout victory to lead the Warriors.
Wahoo 12, Tekamah-Herman 1: Autumn Iversen doubled and tripled and Alyssa Luedtke finished with three RBIs to lead Wahoo. Iversen also earned the win in the circle.
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.
