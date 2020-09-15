Prep softball scores, 9/15

Fremont 9, Pius X 5: Ella Cooper had three hits, three runs, and struck-out four on the mound as the Tigers beat the Thunderbolts.

Grand Island CC 1, Crete 0: In a low-hitting affair with two total hits for each team, Grand Island CC pulled away in the sixth inning with a run from Kiernan Paulk.

Lincoln East 15, Bellevue West 0: Morgan Adams, Whitnee Curry and Jaydan Shigley all doubled for the Spartans. Campbell Petrick had three RBIs and struck out five in the victory for Lincoln East.

Lincoln North Star 9, Grand Island 1: Kylie Shottenkirk doubled twice and finished with four RBIs and Kyrah Dailey went 2-for-3 with a homer to lead the Navigators. Shottenkirk also picked up the win in the circle.

Milford 19, Centennial 3: Abby Houk and Camille Stauffer hit home runs for Milford as each member of the Eagles hit at least one run in the rout.

Omaha Duchesne/Roncalli 27, Lincoln High 13: Makinley Thomas doubled and hit a grand slam in a four RBI performance for the Links. Kayla Farmer added three home runs with a blast and Cecelia Williams also homered for Lincoln High.