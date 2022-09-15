Prep softball scores, 9/15

Softball
CITY SCHOOLS
Bennington 10, Lincoln Northwest 0
Fremont 14-9, Lincoln Southeast 1-0
Lincoln East 3, Millard West 0
Lincoln Pius X 11, Omaha Skutt 1
Norfolk 9, Lincoln High 1
OTHER SCHOOLS
Aquinas Catholic 12, Pierce 0
Beatrice at Freeman
Bellevue East 15, Omaha Westview 5
Bishop Neumann 11, Fairbury 2
Centennial at Blue River
Central City 2, Aurora 0
Chadron at Bayard (DH)
People are also reading…
Columbus at Kearney
Elkhorn South 12, Omaha Buena Vista 0
FCEMF at Hastings SC
Fort Calhoun 9, Cass 0
Gering at Scottsbluff
Gothenburg 9, HAC 1
Grand Island CC 11, Twin River 3
Gretna 14, Omaha Central 0
Guardian Angels CC 10, Arlington 2
Hastings St. Cecilia 5, Polk County 4
Highway 91 at O'Neill
Logan View/SS at Cuming County
Milford at Seward
Millard North 10, Bellevue West 1
Millard South 14, Omaha Westside 2
Norris at Elkhorn
Northwest 13, Cozad 0
Omaha Benson at Omaha Burke
Omaha Gross at Nebraska City
Omaha Marian at Omaha Northwest
Omaha North at Papillion-La Vista
Omaha Roncalli/Duchesne at Elkhorn North
Ord 13, CCV 5
Papillion-La Vista South 13, Omaha Bryan 0
Polk County 7, FCEMF 4
Ponca 6, North Bend Central 0
Raymond Central at DC West
South Sioux City 18, Cuming County 5
South Sioux City at Logan View/SS
Southern Valley/Alma at Hershey
Wahoo 8, Ralston 0
Waverly at Blair
Wilber-Clatonia 7, Syracuse 4
Yutan/Mead 19, Tekamah-Herman 0