Prep softball scores, 9/15

Softball 

CITY SCHOOLS

Bennington 10, Lincoln Northwest 0

Fremont 14-9, Lincoln Southeast 1-0

Lincoln East 3, Millard West 0

Lincoln Pius X 11, Omaha Skutt 1

Norfolk 9, Lincoln High 1

OTHER SCHOOLS

Aquinas Catholic 12, Pierce 0

Beatrice at Freeman

Bellevue East 15, Omaha Westview 5

Bishop Neumann 11, Fairbury 2

Centennial at Blue River

Central City 2, Aurora 0 

Chadron at Bayard (DH)

Columbus at Kearney

Elkhorn South 12, Omaha Buena Vista 0 

FCEMF at Hastings SC

Fort Calhoun 9, Cass 0

Gering at Scottsbluff

Gothenburg 9, HAC 1

Grand Island CC 11, Twin River 3

Gretna 14, Omaha Central 0

Guardian Angels CC 10, Arlington 2

Hastings St. Cecilia 5, Polk County 4 

Highway 91 at O'Neill

Logan View/SS at Cuming County

Milford at Seward

Millard North 10, Bellevue West 1

Millard South 14, Omaha Westside 2

Norris at Elkhorn

Northwest 13, Cozad 0 

Omaha Benson at Omaha Burke

Omaha Gross at Nebraska City

Omaha Marian at Omaha Northwest

Omaha North at Papillion-La Vista

Omaha Roncalli/Duchesne at Elkhorn North

Ord 13, CCV 5

Papillion-La Vista South 13, Omaha Bryan 0

Polk County 7, FCEMF 4

Ponca 6, North Bend Central 0 

Raymond Central at DC West

South Sioux City 18, Cuming County 5

South Sioux City at Logan View/SS

Southern Valley/Alma at Hershey

Wahoo 8, Ralston 0

Waverly at Blair

Wilber-Clatonia 7, Syracuse 4

Yutan/Mead 19, Tekamah-Herman 0

