Prep softball scores, 9/15

Softball
CITY SCHOOLS
Lincoln Southwest 12-11, Lincoln Northeast 0-0
OTHER SCHOOLS
Elkhorn South 11, Bellevue East 0
Omaha Northwest 15, Omaha North 11
Papillion-La Vista South 17, Omaha South 1
HIGHLIGHTS
Lincoln Southwest 12, Lincoln Northeast 0: Taylor Korecky had two hits and three RBIs and Bailey Selvage struck out seven in a three-inning no-hitter.
Lincoln Southwest 11, Lincoln Northeast 0: Ashley Smetter had three hits, Madison Division knocked in four runs and Sam Bank struck out six over four innings to lead Southwest.
