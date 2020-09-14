Prep softball scores, 9/14

Weeping Water 5, Falls City 4

HIGHLIGHTS

Crete 8, York 0: Lexi Mach allowed two hits and struck out seven for the Cardinals. Leah Jurgens added a home run and Karlee Henning doubled twice.

Malcolm 8, Ashland-Greenwood 3: Alyssa Fortik went 3-for-4 at the plate with a home run and three RBIs to lead the Clippers. Abby Fischer had a double and an RBI for Ashland-Greenwood.

Norris 13, Pius X 6: Sara Iburg had a home run and three RBIs for Pius X, but it was Taylor McMurray and Alexis Wiggins that did damage for the Titans. McMurray and Wiggins each had five RBIs, with McMurray doubling twice.

Wahoo 11, Nebraska City 1: Harper Hancock doubled and recorded five RBIs for the Warriors. Aja Henderson added three runs batted in, including a double and a home run.

Weeping Water 5, Falls City 4: Grace Cave and Natania French each had two RBIs to lead the Indians. Cave added a home run and French a double in the winning effort.

Weeping Water 11, Yutan/Mead 1: Josie Cave went 3-for-3 at the plate with three RBIs. Zoe Houston doubled twice and Keatyn Harrah homered for Weeping Water.

