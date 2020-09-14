Prep softball scores, 9/14

Softball
CITY SCHOOLS
Lincoln East 15, Lincoln High 1
Lincoln Southeast 7-x, Lincoln Southwest 6-x
Norris 13, Lincoln Pius X 6
OTHER SCHOOLS
Bellevue East 4, Millard South 0
Bellevue West vs. Platteview
Central City 10-x, Twin River 3-x
Crete 8, York 0
Elkhorn South vs. Papillion-La Vista
Guardian Angels CC vs. NEN
Malcolm 8, Ashland-Greenwood 3
Minden vs. Ord
Norfolk 3-7, Fremont 2-2
North Platte vs. Northwest (DH)
Omaha Gross 12, South Sioux City 0
Papillion-La Vista 12, Elkhorn South 0
Schuyler vs. West Point-Beemer
Wahoo 11, Nebraska City 1
Wayne 17, Schuyler 0
Wayne 15, West Point-Beemer 1
Wilber-Clatonia 15, Fillmore Central/EM 7
Weeping Water 5, Falls City 4
Weeping Water 11, Yutan/Mead 1
HIGHLIGHTS
Crete 8, York 0: Lexi Mach allowed two hits and struck out seven for the Cardinals. Leah Jurgens added a home run and Karlee Henning doubled twice.
Malcolm 8, Ashland-Greenwood 3: Alyssa Fortik went 3-for-4 at the plate with a home run and three RBIs to lead the Clippers. Abby Fischer had a double and an RBI for Ashland-Greenwood.
Norris 13, Pius X 6: Sara Iburg had a home run and three RBIs for Pius X, but it was Taylor McMurray and Alexis Wiggins that did damage for the Titans. McMurray and Wiggins each had five RBIs, with McMurray doubling twice.
Wahoo 11, Nebraska City 1: Harper Hancock doubled and recorded five RBIs for the Warriors. Aja Henderson added three runs batted in, including a double and a home run.
Weeping Water 5, Falls City 4: Grace Cave and Natania French each had two RBIs to lead the Indians. Cave added a home run and French a double in the winning effort.
Weeping Water 11, Yutan/Mead 1: Josie Cave went 3-for-3 at the plate with three RBIs. Zoe Houston doubled twice and Keatyn Harrah homered for Weeping Water.
