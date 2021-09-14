Prep softball scores, 9/14

Fairbury 3, Malcolm 2: Casidy Sipek and Anna York each had a home run while Jami Mans pitched a complete game limiting Malcolm to two runs.

Falls City 16, Plattsmouth 1: Madi Jones had a home run with four RBIs as the Tigers exploded with 16 runs on 16 hits to roll past Plattsmouth.

Fremont 15, Lincoln Pius X 4: Ella Cooper, Kylie Phillips and Mackenzie Kinning each homered to help the Tigers blow past Pius X. Sara Iburg and Payton Tuttle each had a hit and added an RBI for the Thunderbolts.

Lincoln North Star 9, Grand Island 5: The Navigators used a five-run seventh inning to escape the Islanders. Aubriana Krieser smacked a home run with three RBIs.

Lincoln Pius X 3, Fremont 2: The Thunderbolts knocked in the game-winning run in the eighth inning to claim the victory in game one of the doubleheader.

Milford 15, Centennial 7: The Eagles collected 15 runs on 12 hits as Addi Mowinkel added five RBIs on four hits while Izzy Yeackley had three RBIs.

Raymond Central 11, Logan View/SS 0: Kynzee McFadden threw a four inning no-hitter with four strikeouts while also having a grand slam to lead the Mustangs.