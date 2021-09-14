 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prep softball scores, 9/14
0 Comments
agate

Prep softball scores, 9/14

  • Updated
  • 0

Softball

CITY SCHOOLS

Bellevue West at Lincoln Northeast (DH)

Lincoln North Star 9-, Grand Island 5-

Lincoln Pius X 3-4, Fremont 2-15

Omaha North 20, Lincoln High 19

OTHER SCHOOLS

Arlington 15, Syracuse 0

Ashland-Greenwood 8, Yutan/Mead 1

Auburn 3, Weeping Water 0

Bellevue East 7, Omaha Gross 1

Bennington 8, Waverly 5

Boone Central at Pierce

CCV at Hastings SC

Cass at Platteview

Central City at Fillmore Central/EM

Chadron at Alliance

Columbus 13, Omaha Central 3

Columbus Lakeview at Aquinas

Columbus Lakeview vs. Blue River

Cozad at Lexington

Crete 4, Grand Island CC 3

Elkhorn at Blair

Fairbury 3, Malcolm 2

Falls City 16, Plattsmouth 1

Gering at Chase County (DH)

Gothenburg at Kearney Catholic

Gothenburg vs. Polk County

Hastings 8, McCook 0

Hastings SC 14, Southern Valley/Alma 0

Kearney Catholic 15, Polk County 4 

Malcolm at Seward

Milford 15, Centennial 7

Millard North 9, Omaha Burke 8

Millard West vs. Gretna

Millard West 12, Elkhorn South 0

Minden 11-13, Hershey 2-4

Nebraska City at Beatrice

Norfolk 7-2, Kearney 3-10

North Platte 11-9, Scottsbluff 0-1

Northwest 6, Aurora 2

Omaha Bryan at Omaha Marian

Omaha Duchesne/Roncalli 14, Omaha Northwest 6

Omaha Mercy at Fort Calhoun

Papillion-La Vista South 12, Omaha Westside 9

Raymond Central 11, Logan View/SS 0

Seward 7, Fairbury 6

Southern/Diller-Odell at Freeman

Southern Valley/Alma vs. CCV

Tekamah-Herman at DC West/Concordia

Wahoo at DC West/Concordia

Wahoo 10, Tekamah-Herman 2

Wayne vs. Boone Central

Wayne at Pierce

Wilber-Clatonia 15, Blue River 10

York 9, Holdrege 2

HIGHLIGHTS 

Arlington 15, Syracuse 0: Gracie Herman smashed a home run with three RBIs while Sydney Magnino had four RBIs of her own to lead Arlington in a blowout win. 

Auburn 3, Weeping Water 0: Ella Matteen threw a complete game shutout with four strikeouts while Matteen and Leah Grant each added an RBI. 

Bennington 8, Waverly 5: Maddie Scobee led the Badgers with two RBIs while Daisy Lowther pitched a complete game. Malia Thoms led the Vikings with two RBIs. 

Crete 4, Grand Island CC 3: Mackenzie Steuer pitched a complete game as Crete took advantage of four Crusader errors to escape with a win. 

Fairbury 3, Malcolm 2: Casidy Sipek and Anna York each had a home run while Jami Mans pitched a complete game limiting Malcolm to two runs. 

Falls City 16, Plattsmouth 1: Madi Jones had a home run with four RBIs as the Tigers exploded with 16 runs on 16 hits to roll past Plattsmouth. 

Fremont 15, Lincoln Pius X 4: Ella Cooper, Kylie Phillips and Mackenzie Kinning each homered to help the Tigers blow past Pius X. Sara Iburg and Payton Tuttle each had a hit and added an RBI for the Thunderbolts. 

Lincoln North Star 9, Grand Island 5: The Navigators used a five-run seventh inning to escape the Islanders. Aubriana Krieser smacked a home run with three RBIs. 

Lincoln Pius X 3, Fremont 2: The Thunderbolts knocked in the game-winning run in the eighth inning to claim the victory in game one of the doubleheader. 

Milford 15, Centennial 7: The Eagles collected 15 runs on 12 hits as Addi Mowinkel added five RBIs on four hits while Izzy Yeackley had three RBIs. 

Raymond Central 11, Logan View/SS 0: Kynzee McFadden threw a four inning no-hitter with four strikeouts while also having a grand slam to lead the Mustangs. 

Seward 7, Fairbury 6: Trailing 6-0, the Bluejays scored seven straight runs to come back and win. Dalaney Anderson and Jordyn Collins each collected two RBIs. 

Wahoo 10, Tekamah-Herman 2: Sidney Smart went 3-for-5 with three RBIs and a home run while Autumn Iversen and Abbey Borchers each added a double to lead the Warriors. 

High school softball logo 2014

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Week 1 NFL recap: Baltimore Ravens vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News