Prep softball scores, 9/14

Softball
CITY SCHOOLS
Bellevue West at Lincoln Northeast (DH)
Lincoln North Star 9-, Grand Island 5-
Lincoln Pius X 3-4, Fremont 2-15
Omaha North 20, Lincoln High 19
OTHER SCHOOLS
Arlington 15, Syracuse 0
Ashland-Greenwood 8, Yutan/Mead 1
Auburn 3, Weeping Water 0
Bellevue East 7, Omaha Gross 1
Bennington 8, Waverly 5
Boone Central at Pierce
CCV at Hastings SC
Cass at Platteview
Central City at Fillmore Central/EM
Chadron at Alliance
Columbus 13, Omaha Central 3
Columbus Lakeview at Aquinas
Columbus Lakeview vs. Blue River
Cozad at Lexington
Crete 4, Grand Island CC 3
Elkhorn at Blair
Fairbury 3, Malcolm 2
Falls City 16, Plattsmouth 1
Gering at Chase County (DH)
Gothenburg at Kearney Catholic
Gothenburg vs. Polk County
Hastings 8, McCook 0
Hastings SC 14, Southern Valley/Alma 0
Kearney Catholic 15, Polk County 4
Malcolm at Seward
Milford 15, Centennial 7
Millard North 9, Omaha Burke 8
Millard West vs. Gretna
Millard West 12, Elkhorn South 0
Minden 11-13, Hershey 2-4
Nebraska City at Beatrice
Norfolk 7-2, Kearney 3-10
North Platte 11-9, Scottsbluff 0-1
Northwest 6, Aurora 2
Omaha Bryan at Omaha Marian
Omaha Duchesne/Roncalli 14, Omaha Northwest 6
Omaha Mercy at Fort Calhoun
Papillion-La Vista South 12, Omaha Westside 9
Raymond Central 11, Logan View/SS 0
Seward 7, Fairbury 6
Southern/Diller-Odell at Freeman
Southern Valley/Alma vs. CCV
Tekamah-Herman at DC West/Concordia
Wahoo at DC West/Concordia
Wahoo 10, Tekamah-Herman 2
Wayne vs. Boone Central
Wayne at Pierce
Wilber-Clatonia 15, Blue River 10
York 9, Holdrege 2
HIGHLIGHTS
Arlington 15, Syracuse 0: Gracie Herman smashed a home run with three RBIs while Sydney Magnino had four RBIs of her own to lead Arlington in a blowout win.
Auburn 3, Weeping Water 0: Ella Matteen threw a complete game shutout with four strikeouts while Matteen and Leah Grant each added an RBI.
Bennington 8, Waverly 5: Maddie Scobee led the Badgers with two RBIs while Daisy Lowther pitched a complete game. Malia Thoms led the Vikings with two RBIs.
Crete 4, Grand Island CC 3: Mackenzie Steuer pitched a complete game as Crete took advantage of four Crusader errors to escape with a win.
Fairbury 3, Malcolm 2: Casidy Sipek and Anna York each had a home run while Jami Mans pitched a complete game limiting Malcolm to two runs.
Falls City 16, Plattsmouth 1: Madi Jones had a home run with four RBIs as the Tigers exploded with 16 runs on 16 hits to roll past Plattsmouth.
Fremont 15, Lincoln Pius X 4: Ella Cooper, Kylie Phillips and Mackenzie Kinning each homered to help the Tigers blow past Pius X. Sara Iburg and Payton Tuttle each had a hit and added an RBI for the Thunderbolts.
Lincoln North Star 9, Grand Island 5: The Navigators used a five-run seventh inning to escape the Islanders. Aubriana Krieser smacked a home run with three RBIs.
Lincoln Pius X 3, Fremont 2: The Thunderbolts knocked in the game-winning run in the eighth inning to claim the victory in game one of the doubleheader.
Milford 15, Centennial 7: The Eagles collected 15 runs on 12 hits as Addi Mowinkel added five RBIs on four hits while Izzy Yeackley had three RBIs.
Raymond Central 11, Logan View/SS 0: Kynzee McFadden threw a four inning no-hitter with four strikeouts while also having a grand slam to lead the Mustangs.
Seward 7, Fairbury 6: Trailing 6-0, the Bluejays scored seven straight runs to come back and win. Dalaney Anderson and Jordyn Collins each collected two RBIs.