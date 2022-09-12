Prep softball scores, 9/13

Softball
CITY SCHOOLS
Grand Island at Lincoln North Star (DH)
Lincoln Northeast at Bellevue West (DH)
Lincoln Pius X at Fremont (DH)
Lincoln High 14, Omaha North 2
York at Lincoln Northwest
OTHER SCHOOLS
Alliance at Chadron
Aquinas Catholic at Columbus Lakeview
Bayard at Chase County
Bayard at Gering
Beatrice at Nebraska City
Bellevue East at Omaha Gross
Bennington at Waverly
Blair at Elkhorn
Blue River at Wilber-Clatonia
Boone Central at Pierce
Boone Central at Wayne
Chase County at Gering
Crete at GICC
DC West at Tekamah-Herman
DC West at Wahoo
FCEMF at Central City
Fort Calhoun at Omaha Mercy
Freeman at Southern/Diller-Odell
Gretna at Omaha Bryan
Hastings St. Cecilia at CCV
Hastings St. Cecilia at Southern Valley/Alma
Hastings at McCook
Hershey at Minden (DH)
Kearney Catholic at Gothenburg
Lexington at Cozad
Logan View/S-S at Raymond Central
Malcolm 8, Fairbury 4
Milford at Centennial
Norfolk at Kearney (DH)
North Platte 4-, Scottsbluff 1-
Northwest at Aurora
Omaha Central at Columbus
Omaha Marian at Omaha Skutt
Omaha Roncalli at Omaha Northwest
Omaha South at Millard West
Omaha Westview at Auburn
Papillion-LaVista South at Papillion-La Vista
Pierce at Wayne
Platteview at Cass
Plattsmouth at Falls City
Polk County at Gothenburg
Polk County at Kearney Catholic
Seward at Fairbury
Seward at Malcolm
Southern Valley/Alma at CCV
Syracuse at Arlington
Tekamah-Herman at Wahoo
Yutan/Mead at Ashland-Greenwood
HIGHLIGHTS:
Lincoln High 14, Omaha North 2: Lyrik Harris hit a three-run home run for the Links, while Makinley Thomas and Alexis Lovette each added two RBIs in Lincoln High's dominant win. The Links finished the day with 13 team hits, and gave up just three.