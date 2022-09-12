 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Ernie's in Ceresco
agate

Prep softball scores, 9/13

  • Updated
  • 0

Softball 

CITY SCHOOLS

Grand Island at Lincoln North Star (DH)

Lincoln Northeast at Bellevue West (DH)

Lincoln Pius X at Fremont (DH)

Lincoln High 14, Omaha North 2

York at Lincoln Northwest

OTHER SCHOOLS

Alliance at Chadron

Aquinas Catholic at Columbus Lakeview

Bayard at Chase County

Bayard at Gering

Beatrice at Nebraska City

Bellevue East at Omaha Gross 

Bennington at Waverly

People are also reading…

Blair at Elkhorn

Blue River at Wilber-Clatonia

Boone Central at Pierce

Boone Central at Wayne

Chase County at Gering

Crete at GICC

DC West at Tekamah-Herman

DC West at Wahoo

FCEMF at Central City

Fort Calhoun at Omaha Mercy

Freeman at Southern/Diller-Odell

Gretna at Omaha Bryan

Hastings St. Cecilia at CCV

Hastings St. Cecilia at Southern Valley/Alma

Hastings at McCook

Hershey at Minden (DH)

Kearney Catholic at Gothenburg

Lexington at Cozad

Logan View/S-S at Raymond Central

Malcolm 8, Fairbury 4

Milford at Centennial

Norfolk at Kearney (DH)

North Platte 4-, Scottsbluff 1-

Northwest at Aurora

Omaha Central at Columbus

Omaha Marian at Omaha Skutt

Omaha Roncalli at Omaha Northwest

Omaha South at Millard West

Omaha Westview at Auburn

Papillion-LaVista South at Papillion-La Vista

Pierce at Wayne

Platteview at Cass

Plattsmouth at Falls City

Polk County at Gothenburg

Polk County at Kearney Catholic

Seward at Fairbury

Seward at Malcolm

Southern Valley/Alma at CCV

Syracuse at Arlington

Tekamah-Herman at Wahoo

Yutan/Mead at Ashland-Greenwood

HIGHLIGHTS: 

Lincoln High 14, Omaha North 2: Lyrik Harris hit a three-run home run for the Links, while Makinley Thomas and Alexis Lovette each added two RBIs in Lincoln High's dominant win. The Links finished the day with 13 team hits, and gave up just three.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Rapid reaction: Amie Just, Luke Mullin on Mickey Joseph's news conference

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News