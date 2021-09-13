 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prep softball scores, 9/13
0 Comments
agate

Prep softball scores, 9/13

  • 0

Softball

CITY SCHOOLS

Lincoln East 13, Lincoln High 1

Lincoln Southwest 11-, Lincoln Southeast 3

Lincoln Pius X 9, Norris 8

OTHER SCHOOLS

Blue River at Fillmore Central/EM

Blue River at St. Paul

Boone Central at North Bend Central

Gothenburg at Lexington

Holdrege at McCook

Malcolm at Ashland-Greenwood

Northwest at North Platte (DH)

NEN at Guardian Angels CC

Omaha Gross 13, South Sioux City 0

Omaha North 14, Omaha Benson 2

Ord at Minden

Platteview at Omaha Northwest

Schuyler at Wayne

St. Paul at Fillmore Central/EM

Twin River at Central City

West Point-Beemer at Schuyler

West Point-Beemer at Wayne

York at Crete

Yutan/Mead at Elkhorn North

Weeping Water 6, Plattsmouth 0

METRO TOURNAMENT

1st: Omaha Marian/Papillion-La Vista winner vs. Gretna

Gretna 7, Millard South 4

Omaha Marian vs. Papillion-La Vista

HIGHLIGHTS

Weeping Water 6, Plattsmouth 0: Laren Harms and Keatyn Harrah both homered for Weeping Water. Kiera Brack added a double for the Indians, while recording 10 strikeouts. 

High school softball logo 2014
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL Futures: Jameis Winston to win Comeback Player of the Year?

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News