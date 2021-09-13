Prep softball scores, 9/13

Softball
CITY SCHOOLS
Lincoln East 13, Lincoln High 1
Lincoln Southwest 11-, Lincoln Southeast 3
Lincoln Pius X 9, Norris 8
OTHER SCHOOLS
Blue River at Fillmore Central/EM
Blue River at St. Paul
Boone Central at North Bend Central
Gothenburg at Lexington
Holdrege at McCook
Malcolm at Ashland-Greenwood
Northwest at North Platte (DH)
NEN at Guardian Angels CC
Omaha Gross 13, South Sioux City 0
Omaha North 14, Omaha Benson 2
Ord at Minden
Platteview at Omaha Northwest
Schuyler at Wayne
St. Paul at Fillmore Central/EM
Twin River at Central City
West Point-Beemer at Schuyler
West Point-Beemer at Wayne
York at Crete
Yutan/Mead at Elkhorn North
Weeping Water 6, Plattsmouth 0
METRO TOURNAMENT
1st: Omaha Marian/Papillion-La Vista winner vs. Gretna
Gretna 7, Millard South 4
Omaha Marian vs. Papillion-La Vista
HIGHLIGHTS
Weeping Water 6, Plattsmouth 0: Laren Harms and Keatyn Harrah both homered for Weeping Water. Kiera Brack added a double for the Indians, while recording 10 strikeouts.