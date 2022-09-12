 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Prep softball scores, 9/12

Softball 

CITY SCHOOLS

Lincoln East 12, Lincoln High 0 

Lincoln Southwest 11, Lincoln Southeast 2

Norris 10, Lincoln Pius X 9

OTHER SCHOOLS

Central City at Twin River

Crete 10, York 2

Cuming County at Schuyler

FCEMF at Blue River

Gretna 6, Elkhorn South 1

Guardian Angels Central Catholic at NEN

HAC 9, McCook 7

Hershey 8-, Holyoke, CO 7-

Malcolm 4, Ashland-Greenwood 3

Marian 10, Millard West 6

Northwest 8-1, North Platte 0-4

Omaha Benson at Plattsmouth

Omaha Central 16, Omaha South 4

Omaha Gross 9, South Sioux City 0

Omaha Northwest at Omaha Westview

Ord 13, Minden 4

St. Paul at Blue River

St. Paul 2, FCEM 1

Wayne 13, Schuyler 0

Wayne 15, Cuming County 3

HIGHLIGHTS 

Malcolm 4, Ashland-Greenwood 3: Trailing 3-2 in the bottom of the seventh inning, Malcolm's Alyssa Fortik hit a walk-off, two-run home run to take down Ashland-Greenwood. 

Norris 10, Lincoln Pius X 9: Norris's Trinity Becher came up clutch with the walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the ninth inning. It was a slugfest between the two teams, with 26 combined hits and six lead changes before Norris finally prevailed. 

