Prep softball scores, 9/12

CITY SCHOOLS

OTHER SCHOOLS

HIGHLIGHTS

Malcolm 4, Ashland-Greenwood 3: Trailing 3-2 in the bottom of the seventh inning, Malcolm's Alyssa Fortik hit a walk-off, two-run home run to take down Ashland-Greenwood.

Norris 10, Lincoln Pius X 9: Norris's Trinity Becher came up clutch with the walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the ninth inning. It was a slugfest between the two teams, with 26 combined hits and six lead changes before Norris finally prevailed.