Prep softball scores, 9/12

Softball
CITY SCHOOLS
Lincoln East 12, Lincoln High 0
Lincoln Southwest 11, Lincoln Southeast 2
Norris 10, Lincoln Pius X 9
OTHER SCHOOLS
Central City at Twin River
Crete 10, York 2
Cuming County at Schuyler
FCEMF at Blue River
Gretna 6, Elkhorn South 1
Guardian Angels Central Catholic at NEN
HAC 9, McCook 7
Hershey 8-, Holyoke, CO 7-
Malcolm 4, Ashland-Greenwood 3
Marian 10, Millard West 6
Northwest 8-1, North Platte 0-4
Omaha Benson at Plattsmouth
Omaha Central 16, Omaha South 4
Omaha Gross 9, South Sioux City 0
Omaha Northwest at Omaha Westview
Ord 13, Minden 4
St. Paul at Blue River
St. Paul 2, FCEM 1
Wayne 13, Schuyler 0
Wayne 15, Cuming County 3
HIGHLIGHTS
Malcolm 4, Ashland-Greenwood 3: Trailing 3-2 in the bottom of the seventh inning, Malcolm's Alyssa Fortik hit a walk-off, two-run home run to take down Ashland-Greenwood.
Norris 10, Lincoln Pius X 9: Norris's Trinity Becher came up clutch with the walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the ninth inning. It was a slugfest between the two teams, with 26 combined hits and six lead changes before Norris finally prevailed.