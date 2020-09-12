 Skip to main content
Prep softball scores, 9/12
Prep softball scores, 9/12

Softball

CITY SCHOOLS

North Platte 6-2, Lincoln Southeast 3-5

OTHER SCHOOLS

Malcolm 10, Raymond Central 9

Malcolm 16, Tekamah-Herman 2

Seward 9, Beatrice 6

Tekamah-Herman 12, Raymond Central 5

ASHLAND-GREENWOOD TOURNAMENT

1st: Fairbury 3, Omaha Gross 2

Ashland-Greenwood 18, Ralston 5 

Fairbury 6, Ashland-Greenwood 5

Fairbury 16, Ralston 0

Omaha Gross 6, Ashland-Greenwood 1

Omaha Gross 12, Ralston 0

EMC TOURNAMENT

Pool A

Norris 7, Elkhorn 6

Norris 5, Waverly 2

Elkhorn 5, Waverly, 4

Pool B

Bennington 8, Blair 0

Bennington 6, Elkhorn North 2

Blair 10, Elkhorn North 0

Placement games, 5 p.m.

FALLS CITY INVITE

1st: Auburn 12, Nebraska City 4

3rd: Freeman 13, Wilber-Clatonia 1

5th: Southern/Diller-Odell 11, Falls City 9

7th: Weeping Water 7, Syracuse 1

Auburn 7, Freeman 5

Auburn 8, Southern/Diller-Odell 0

Falls City 4, Syracuse 3

Freeman 9, Weeping Water 1

Nebraska City 8, Syracuse 1

Nebraska City 10, Wilber-Clatonia 2

Southern/Diller-Odell 4, Weeping Water 2

Wilber-Clatonia 5, Falls City 4

HASTINGS SC TOURNAMENT

Adams Central 8, Hastings SC 0

Adams Central 9, Holdrege 9

Adams Central 3, McCook 2

Hastings 5, Crete 4

Hastings 8, Grand Island CC 1

Hastings SC 10, Holdrege 2

Hastings SC 15, McCook 1

Grand Island CC 2, Crete 1

METRO TOURNAMENT

Elkhorn South 7, Millard North 6

Elkhorn South 11, Millard South 2

Millard West 13, Bellevue West 2

Papillion-LV South 10, Omaha Westside 3

Papillion-LV South 6, Millard West 5

Semifinals

Papillion-La Vista 10, Gretna 1

Omaha Marian vs. Bellevue East

OMAHA MERCY INVITE

1st: Bishop Neumann 2, Plattsmouth 1

3rd: Platteview 12, North Bend Central 6

5th: Wayne 10, Omaha Mercy 1

Bishop Neumann 11, Omaha Mercy 2

Bishop Neumann 9, North Bend Central 6

North Bend Central 8, Blue River 5

Omaha Mercy 9, Blue River 1

Platteview 20, South Sioux City 8

Plattsmouth 8, Platteview 5

Plattsmouth 3, Wayne 2

Wayne 11, South Sioux City 0

HIGHLIGHTS

Ashland-Greenwood 18, Ralston 5: Every player in the Bluejays starting lineup recorded a hit, and Devin Rodgerson provided the pop with a two-run home run. 

Auburn 7, Freeman 5: RBI hits from Leah Grant and Jaeleigh Darnell led to a three-run seventh inning for Auburn. Hayleigh Shubert had two RBIs for Freeman.

Auburn 12, Nebraska City 4: Ella Matteen and Jaeleigh Darnell each homered for Auburn, which scored eight runs in the sixth inning.

Auburn 8, Southern/Diller-Odell 0: Jaeleigh Darnell went 3-for-3 with a homer and three RBIs and Kylie Allen struck out six and allowed just two hits to lead Auburn.

Bishop Neumann 9, North Bend Central 6: Mary Chvatal had two doubles and Aubrey Syliaasen had two hits and three RBIs to lead Neumann.

Bishop Neumann 11, Omaha Mercy 2: Mary Chvatal had three hits and Hattlie Bohac and Avery Mayberry each drove in three runs to lead Neumann.

Bishop Neumann 2, Plattsmouth 1: Hattlie Bohac and Aubrey Syliaasen each had RBI hits and Macy Sabatka scatted eight hits in the circle.

Elkhorn 5, Waverly 4: Peyton Krumland had a home run and three RBIs for the Vikings.

Fairbury 6, Ashland-Greenwood 5: Fairbury scored on an error to win in walk-off fashion. Jami Mans, Ellie Ohlde, Brittyn Wentz and Marlee Biehl each had two hits for the Lady Jeffs. Kealyn Fisher went 4-for-4 with three RBIs for Ashland-Greenwood.

Fairbury 3, Omaha Gross 2: Jami Mans struck out nine and scattered four hits in a complete-game win for the Lady Jeffs.

Fairbury 16, Ralston 0: Jordan Tracy and Brittyn Wentz combined for four hits and seven RBIs to lead Fairbury.

Falls City 4, Syracuse 3: Elyse Poppe's run-scoring single lifted the Tigers to the walk-off win. Suzy Shanks and Quincey Swanson each had two hits for Syracuse.

Freeman 9, Weeping Water 1: Paige Mahler struck out seven in three innings and Belle Haner was 3-for-3 with three runs scored to lead Freeman.

Freeman 12, Wilber-Clatonia 1: Dakota Haner homered and drove in three runs to lead Freeman's three-inning rout, and also picked up the win.

Grand Island CC 2, Crete 1: Shaylin Kucera walked it off with an RBI hit in the bottom of the sixth inning. Lexi Mach had two hits and an RBI for the Cardinals.

Hastings 5, Crete 4: Hastings was aided by a four-run fourth inning. Lexi Mach and Karlee Henning each had two RBIs for Crete.

Lincoln Southeast 5, North Platte 2: Maggie Helms went 2-for-4 with a homer and Reagan Kjeldgaard pitched a complete game to lead Southeast.

Malcolm 10, Raymond Central 9: Riley McCall homered and had three RBIs and Abby Cantrell added three RBIs to lead Malcolm.

Malcolm 16, Tekamah-Herman 2: Cora Schweitzer went 2-for-2 with two runs scored and three RBIs to lead the Clippers.

Nebraska City 8, Syracuse 1: Alyssa Bottorf had two hits, including a triple for Nebraska City. Madison Kreifels had two hits for Syracuse.

Norris 7, Elkhorn 6: Delaney White's two-run walk-off hit lifted Norris to the win.

Norris 5, Waverly 2: Alexis Bishoff, Matthea Boon, Taylor McMurray and Alexis Wiggins each homered for the Titans. Morgan Schuelke went 2-for-2 with a homer and two RBIs for Waverly.

North Bend Central 8, Blue River 5: Natilie Martensen and Sierra Rhynalds each drove in two runs for Blue River.

North Platte 6, Lincoln Southeast 3: Sydney Barner homered and drove in three runs for North Platte.

Omaha Gross 6, Ashland-Greenwood 1: McKenna Earnest had two hits and three RBIs for Gross.

Seward 9, Beatrice 6: Claire Geidel had two home runs and five RBIs, Sydney Parra tacked on a blast and three RBIs and the Blue Jays held off Beatrice. Reganne Henning and Avery Barnard both homered for the Orange.

Southern/Diller-Odell 11, Falls City 9: Falls City's five-run seventh inning fell short as Southern/Diller-Odell got three hits each from Kendrea Troxel (three runs) and Katie Forney (three RBIs).

Southern/Diller-Odell 4, Weeping Water 2: Taylor Trauernicht had two hits and an RBI to lead the Raiders.

Tekamah-Herman 12, Raymond Central 5: Leann Hawkins went 3-for-4 with a three doubles and four RBIs for Tekamah-Herman. Abbie Hudson had two RBIs for Raymond Central.

Weeping Water 7, Syracuse 1: Grace Cave and Keatyn Harrah each had two RBIs for Weeping Water.

