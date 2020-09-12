Prep softball scores, 9/12

Elkhorn 5, Waverly 4: Peyton Krumland had a home run and three RBIs for the Vikings.

Fairbury 6, Ashland-Greenwood 5: Fairbury scored on an error to win in walk-off fashion. Jami Mans, Ellie Ohlde, Brittyn Wentz and Marlee Biehl each had two hits for the Lady Jeffs. Kealyn Fisher went 4-for-4 with three RBIs for Ashland-Greenwood.

Fairbury 3, Omaha Gross 2: Jami Mans struck out nine and scattered four hits in a complete-game win for the Lady Jeffs.

Fairbury 16, Ralston 0: Jordan Tracy and Brittyn Wentz combined for four hits and seven RBIs to lead Fairbury.

Falls City 4, Syracuse 3: Elyse Poppe's run-scoring single lifted the Tigers to the walk-off win. Suzy Shanks and Quincey Swanson each had two hits for Syracuse.

Freeman 9, Weeping Water 1: Paige Mahler struck out seven in three innings and Belle Haner was 3-for-3 with three runs scored to lead Freeman.

Freeman 12, Wilber-Clatonia 1: Dakota Haner homered and drove in three runs to lead Freeman's three-inning rout, and also picked up the win.