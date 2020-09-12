Prep softball scores, 9/12

Softball
CITY SCHOOLS
North Platte 6-2, Lincoln Southeast 3-5
OTHER SCHOOLS
Malcolm 10, Raymond Central 9
Malcolm 16, Tekamah-Herman 2
Seward 9, Beatrice 6
Tekamah-Herman 12, Raymond Central 5
ASHLAND-GREENWOOD TOURNAMENT
1st: Fairbury 3, Omaha Gross 2
Ashland-Greenwood 18, Ralston 5
Fairbury 6, Ashland-Greenwood 5
Fairbury 16, Ralston 0
Omaha Gross 6, Ashland-Greenwood 1
Omaha Gross 12, Ralston 0
EMC TOURNAMENT
Pool A
Norris 7, Elkhorn 6
Norris 5, Waverly 2
Elkhorn 5, Waverly, 4
Pool B
Bennington 8, Blair 0
Bennington 6, Elkhorn North 2
Blair 10, Elkhorn North 0
Placement games, 5 p.m.
FALLS CITY INVITE
1st: Auburn 12, Nebraska City 4
3rd: Freeman 13, Wilber-Clatonia 1
5th: Southern/Diller-Odell 11, Falls City 9
7th: Weeping Water 7, Syracuse 1
Auburn 7, Freeman 5
Auburn 8, Southern/Diller-Odell 0
Falls City 4, Syracuse 3
Freeman 9, Weeping Water 1
Nebraska City 8, Syracuse 1
Nebraska City 10, Wilber-Clatonia 2
Southern/Diller-Odell 4, Weeping Water 2
Wilber-Clatonia 5, Falls City 4
HASTINGS SC TOURNAMENT
Adams Central 8, Hastings SC 0
Adams Central 9, Holdrege 9
Adams Central 3, McCook 2
Hastings 5, Crete 4
Hastings 8, Grand Island CC 1
Hastings SC 10, Holdrege 2
Hastings SC 15, McCook 1
Grand Island CC 2, Crete 1
METRO TOURNAMENT
Elkhorn South 7, Millard North 6
Elkhorn South 11, Millard South 2
Millard West 13, Bellevue West 2
Papillion-LV South 10, Omaha Westside 3
Papillion-LV South 6, Millard West 5
Semifinals
Papillion-La Vista 10, Gretna 1
Omaha Marian vs. Bellevue East
OMAHA MERCY INVITE
1st: Bishop Neumann 2, Plattsmouth 1
3rd: Platteview 12, North Bend Central 6
5th: Wayne 10, Omaha Mercy 1
Bishop Neumann 11, Omaha Mercy 2
Bishop Neumann 9, North Bend Central 6
North Bend Central 8, Blue River 5
Omaha Mercy 9, Blue River 1
Platteview 20, South Sioux City 8
Plattsmouth 8, Platteview 5
Plattsmouth 3, Wayne 2
Wayne 11, South Sioux City 0
HIGHLIGHTS
Ashland-Greenwood 18, Ralston 5: Every player in the Bluejays starting lineup recorded a hit, and Devin Rodgerson provided the pop with a two-run home run.
Auburn 7, Freeman 5: RBI hits from Leah Grant and Jaeleigh Darnell led to a three-run seventh inning for Auburn. Hayleigh Shubert had two RBIs for Freeman.
Auburn 12, Nebraska City 4: Ella Matteen and Jaeleigh Darnell each homered for Auburn, which scored eight runs in the sixth inning.
Auburn 8, Southern/Diller-Odell 0: Jaeleigh Darnell went 3-for-3 with a homer and three RBIs and Kylie Allen struck out six and allowed just two hits to lead Auburn.
Bishop Neumann 9, North Bend Central 6: Mary Chvatal had two doubles and Aubrey Syliaasen had two hits and three RBIs to lead Neumann.
Bishop Neumann 11, Omaha Mercy 2: Mary Chvatal had three hits and Hattlie Bohac and Avery Mayberry each drove in three runs to lead Neumann.
Bishop Neumann 2, Plattsmouth 1: Hattlie Bohac and Aubrey Syliaasen each had RBI hits and Macy Sabatka scatted eight hits in the circle.
Elkhorn 5, Waverly 4: Peyton Krumland had a home run and three RBIs for the Vikings.
Fairbury 6, Ashland-Greenwood 5: Fairbury scored on an error to win in walk-off fashion. Jami Mans, Ellie Ohlde, Brittyn Wentz and Marlee Biehl each had two hits for the Lady Jeffs. Kealyn Fisher went 4-for-4 with three RBIs for Ashland-Greenwood.
Fairbury 3, Omaha Gross 2: Jami Mans struck out nine and scattered four hits in a complete-game win for the Lady Jeffs.
Fairbury 16, Ralston 0: Jordan Tracy and Brittyn Wentz combined for four hits and seven RBIs to lead Fairbury.
Falls City 4, Syracuse 3: Elyse Poppe's run-scoring single lifted the Tigers to the walk-off win. Suzy Shanks and Quincey Swanson each had two hits for Syracuse.
Freeman 9, Weeping Water 1: Paige Mahler struck out seven in three innings and Belle Haner was 3-for-3 with three runs scored to lead Freeman.
Freeman 12, Wilber-Clatonia 1: Dakota Haner homered and drove in three runs to lead Freeman's three-inning rout, and also picked up the win.
Grand Island CC 2, Crete 1: Shaylin Kucera walked it off with an RBI hit in the bottom of the sixth inning. Lexi Mach had two hits and an RBI for the Cardinals.
Hastings 5, Crete 4: Hastings was aided by a four-run fourth inning. Lexi Mach and Karlee Henning each had two RBIs for Crete.
Lincoln Southeast 5, North Platte 2: Maggie Helms went 2-for-4 with a homer and Reagan Kjeldgaard pitched a complete game to lead Southeast.
Malcolm 10, Raymond Central 9: Riley McCall homered and had three RBIs and Abby Cantrell added three RBIs to lead Malcolm.
Malcolm 16, Tekamah-Herman 2: Cora Schweitzer went 2-for-2 with two runs scored and three RBIs to lead the Clippers.
Nebraska City 8, Syracuse 1: Alyssa Bottorf had two hits, including a triple for Nebraska City. Madison Kreifels had two hits for Syracuse.
Norris 7, Elkhorn 6: Delaney White's two-run walk-off hit lifted Norris to the win.
Norris 5, Waverly 2: Alexis Bishoff, Matthea Boon, Taylor McMurray and Alexis Wiggins each homered for the Titans. Morgan Schuelke went 2-for-2 with a homer and two RBIs for Waverly.
North Bend Central 8, Blue River 5: Natilie Martensen and Sierra Rhynalds each drove in two runs for Blue River.
North Platte 6, Lincoln Southeast 3: Sydney Barner homered and drove in three runs for North Platte.
Omaha Gross 6, Ashland-Greenwood 1: McKenna Earnest had two hits and three RBIs for Gross.
Seward 9, Beatrice 6: Claire Geidel had two home runs and five RBIs, Sydney Parra tacked on a blast and three RBIs and the Blue Jays held off Beatrice. Reganne Henning and Avery Barnard both homered for the Orange.
Southern/Diller-Odell 11, Falls City 9: Falls City's five-run seventh inning fell short as Southern/Diller-Odell got three hits each from Kendrea Troxel (three runs) and Katie Forney (three RBIs).
Southern/Diller-Odell 4, Weeping Water 2: Taylor Trauernicht had two hits and an RBI to lead the Raiders.
Tekamah-Herman 12, Raymond Central 5: Leann Hawkins went 3-for-4 with a three doubles and four RBIs for Tekamah-Herman. Abbie Hudson had two RBIs for Raymond Central.
Weeping Water 7, Syracuse 1: Grace Cave and Keatyn Harrah each had two RBIs for Weeping Water.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!