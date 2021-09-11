Prep softball scores, 9/11

Fillmore Central/EM 10, Minden 3: Faith Engle had three hits and Kaili Head drove in two for FCEM.

Freeman 5, Auburn 4: Paige Mahler struck out eight to lead Freeman. Leah Grant had two doubles for Auburn.

Malcolm 12, Raymond Central 0: Alanea Babb went 2-for-3 with two RBIs to lead the Clippers.

Malcolm 11, Tekamah-Herman 6: Malcolm scored eight runs in the fourth to take control. The Clippers' Alanea Babb had two doubles.

Milford 11, West Point-Beemer 1: The Eagles scored seven runs in the first inning. Izzy Yeackley doubled and tripled for Milford.

Nebraska City 14, Syracuse 2: Maddie Hoyle went 2-for-2 with three RBIs for the Pioneers, who had 14 hits.

Norris 12, Waverly 0: Maisie Brown had two doubles and three RBIs for the Titans, who also benefited from McKenna Becher's big day (three hits, four RBIs).

Omaha Gross 7, Ashland-Greenwood 1: Jenna Skradski scattered four hits and struck out six in six innings.