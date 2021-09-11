 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prep softball scores, 9/11
0 Comments
agate

Prep softball scores, 9/11

  • 0

Softball

OTHER SCHOOLS

Malcolm 12, Raymond Central 0

Malcolm 11, Tekamah-Herman 6

Raymond Central 13, Tekamah-Herman 3

ASHLAND-GREENWOOD INVITE

Ashland-Greenwood 2, Fairbury 1

Omaha Gross 7, Ashland-Greenwood 1

Omaha Gross 16, Fairbury 2 

Omaha Gross 7, Ralston 3

Ralston 10, Fairbury 5

COLUMBUS LAKEVIEW INVITE

Boone Central 11, Omaha Duchesne/Roncalli 2

Columbus Lakeview 11, Omaha Duchesne/Roncalli 2

Guardian Angels CC 8, Twin River 2

Omaha Duchesne/Roncalli 11, Logan View 9

Ponca 9, Logan View/SS 5

Twin River 14, Boone Central 1

Twin River 11, Logan View/SS 9

COZAD INVITE

Cozad 11, Ord 0

Fillmore Central/EM 10, Minden 3

Ord 8, Minden 5

EMC TOURNAMENT

Bennington 3, Norris 2

Bennington 8, Waverly 1

Norris 12, Waverly 0

FALLS CITY INVITE

Auburn 12, Weeping Water 2

Falls City 7, Auburn 6 

Falls City 10, Wilber-Clatonia 0

Freeman 5, Auburn 4

Nebraska City 4, Falls City 0

Nebraska City 14, Syracuse 2

Syracuse 18, Wilber-Clatonia 11

Weeping Water 7, Southern/Diller-Odell 4

Weeping Water 13, Syracuse 1

HASTINGS CLASSIC

Crete 9, Hastings SC 4

Grand Island CC 11, Hastings SC 9

Hastings 17, Adams Central 3

Hastings 14, Holdrege 0

Hastings 9, McCook 1 

Seward 1, Crete 0

Seward 9, Grand Island CC 7

NEN TOURNAMENT

DC West/Concordia 6, NEN 1

NEN 1, Arlington 0

OMAHA MERCY INVITE

Bishop Neumann 13, South Sioux City 0

Bishop Neumann 10, Omaha Mercy 2

Bishop Neumann 11, Wayne 1

North Bend Central 4, Plattsmouth 3

Omaha Mercy 13, Blue River 1

Plattsmouth 10, Platteview 0

Plattsmouth 14, South Sioux City 12

South Sioux City 15, Blue River 13

WEST POINT-BEEMER INVITE

Arlington 6, Milford 5

DC West/Concordia 7, Milford 1

Milford 11, West Point-Beemer 1

HIGHLIGHTS

Arlington 6, Milford 5: Arlington scored five runs in the fifth to rally for the win. Maddy Cosaert had an RBI for Milford.

Ashland-Greenwood 2, Fairbury 1: Kealie Riecken struck out six and scattered four hits to earn the complete-game victory. Jami Mans had two hits for the Lady Jeffs.

Auburn 12, Weeping Water 2: Leah Grant went 3-for-4 with four RBIs and three runs scored to lead Auburn.

Bennington 3, Norris 2: Cheyenne Flynn doubled on an 0-2 count to drive in two runs in the walk-off win. Delaney White and Brenli Solano each had two hits for Norris.

Bennington 8, Waverly 1: Daily Lowther and Maddie Scobee each drove in two runs. Katyn Kappler had an RBI for Waverly.

Bishop Neumann 13, South Sioux City 0: Neumann had six extra-base hits, including a home run from Mary Chvatal.

Bishop Neumann 10, Omaha Mercy 2: Seven Cavaliers had hits and Grace Schulz drove in three runs.

Bishop Neumann 11, Wayne 1: Hattie Bohac had two hits and four RBIs to lead Neumann.

Crete 9, Hastings SC 4: Wendt had three hits, two RBIs and two runs scored and Henning hit a grand slam to lead Crete.

DC West/Concordia 7, Milford 1: Alyssa Baker struck out six and allowed only five hits for DC West/Concordia.

Falls City 7, Auburn 6: Kacy Brewer had three hits, including a home run, to lead a Falls City lineup that broke through with three runs in the sixth inning.

Falls City 10, Wilber-Clatonia 0: Madison Jones had four hits, including two doubles, to lead Falls City.

Fillmore Central/EM 10, Minden 3: Faith Engle had three hits and Kaili Head drove in two for FCEM.

Freeman 5, Auburn 4: Paige Mahler struck out eight to lead Freeman. Leah Grant had two doubles for Auburn.

Malcolm 12, Raymond Central 0: Alanea Babb went 2-for-3 with two RBIs to lead the Clippers.

Malcolm 11, Tekamah-Herman 6: Malcolm scored eight runs in the fourth to take control. The Clippers' Alanea Babb had two doubles.

Milford 11, West Point-Beemer 1: The Eagles scored seven runs in the first inning. Izzy Yeackley doubled and tripled for Milford.

Nebraska City 14, Syracuse 2: Maddie Hoyle went 2-for-2 with three RBIs for the Pioneers, who had 14 hits.

Norris 12, Waverly 0: Maisie Brown had two doubles and three RBIs for the Titans, who also benefited from McKenna Becher's big day (three hits, four RBIs).

Omaha Gross 7, Ashland-Greenwood 1: Jenna Skradski scattered four hits and struck out six in six innings.

Omaha Gross 16, Fairbury 2: The Cougars scored seven runs in the second inning. Three Omaha Gross batters — Jenna Skradski, Makayla Plisek and Mckenna Earnest — had at least three hits and two RBIs.

Ralston 10, Fairbury 5: The Rams cranked out 13 hits and Alex Johnson had two homers and six RBIs.

Raymond Central 13, Tekamah-Herman 3: Cali Spronger had two hits and three RBIs to lead Raymond Central.

Seward 1, Crete 0: Seward won despite not recording a hit. Mackenzie Steuer struck out eight in five no-hit innings. Hannah Benedict struck out six and allowed only three hits.

Seward 9, Grand Island CC 7: The Bluejays rallied from down 6-0 with four runs in the fourth and five in the fifth. Dalaney Anderson homered for Seward.

South Sioux City 15, Blue River 13: Nicole Martensen tripled and homered and Sophia Renner had three hits for Blue River.

Syracuse 18, Wilber-Clatonia 11: Aliza Haag had four RBIs to lead the Syracuse offensive attack. Claire Thompson and Mikia Chlupecek each had two RBIs for the Wolverines.

Weeping Water 7, Southern/Diller-Odell 4: Lauren Harms broke a 4-4 tie with a bases-clearing hit in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Weeping Water 13, Syracuse 1: Zoe Honstron homered, doubled and had three RBIs for Weeping Water.

High school softball logo 2014

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Three keys to the game: Sipple, Gabriel give their final Buffalo-Nebraska thoughts

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News