Prep softball scores, 9/11

Softball
OTHER SCHOOLS
Malcolm 12, Raymond Central 0
Malcolm 11, Tekamah-Herman 6
Raymond Central 13, Tekamah-Herman 3
ASHLAND-GREENWOOD INVITE
Ashland-Greenwood 2, Fairbury 1
Omaha Gross 7, Ashland-Greenwood 1
Omaha Gross 16, Fairbury 2
Omaha Gross 7, Ralston 3
Ralston 10, Fairbury 5
COLUMBUS LAKEVIEW INVITE
Boone Central 11, Omaha Duchesne/Roncalli 2
Columbus Lakeview 11, Omaha Duchesne/Roncalli 2
Guardian Angels CC 8, Twin River 2
Omaha Duchesne/Roncalli 11, Logan View 9
Ponca 9, Logan View/SS 5
Twin River 14, Boone Central 1
Twin River 11, Logan View/SS 9
COZAD INVITE
Cozad 11, Ord 0
Fillmore Central/EM 10, Minden 3
Ord 8, Minden 5
EMC TOURNAMENT
Bennington 3, Norris 2
Bennington 8, Waverly 1
Norris 12, Waverly 0
FALLS CITY INVITE
Auburn 12, Weeping Water 2
Falls City 7, Auburn 6
Falls City 10, Wilber-Clatonia 0
Freeman 5, Auburn 4
Nebraska City 4, Falls City 0
Nebraska City 14, Syracuse 2
Syracuse 18, Wilber-Clatonia 11
Weeping Water 7, Southern/Diller-Odell 4
Weeping Water 13, Syracuse 1
HASTINGS CLASSIC
Crete 9, Hastings SC 4
Grand Island CC 11, Hastings SC 9
Hastings 17, Adams Central 3
Hastings 14, Holdrege 0
Hastings 9, McCook 1
Seward 1, Crete 0
Seward 9, Grand Island CC 7
NEN TOURNAMENT
DC West/Concordia 6, NEN 1
NEN 1, Arlington 0
OMAHA MERCY INVITE
Bishop Neumann 13, South Sioux City 0
Bishop Neumann 10, Omaha Mercy 2
Bishop Neumann 11, Wayne 1
North Bend Central 4, Plattsmouth 3
Omaha Mercy 13, Blue River 1
Plattsmouth 10, Platteview 0
Plattsmouth 14, South Sioux City 12
South Sioux City 15, Blue River 13
WEST POINT-BEEMER INVITE
Arlington 6, Milford 5
DC West/Concordia 7, Milford 1
Milford 11, West Point-Beemer 1
HIGHLIGHTS
Arlington 6, Milford 5: Arlington scored five runs in the fifth to rally for the win. Maddy Cosaert had an RBI for Milford.
Ashland-Greenwood 2, Fairbury 1: Kealie Riecken struck out six and scattered four hits to earn the complete-game victory. Jami Mans had two hits for the Lady Jeffs.
Auburn 12, Weeping Water 2: Leah Grant went 3-for-4 with four RBIs and three runs scored to lead Auburn.
Bennington 3, Norris 2: Cheyenne Flynn doubled on an 0-2 count to drive in two runs in the walk-off win. Delaney White and Brenli Solano each had two hits for Norris.
Bennington 8, Waverly 1: Daily Lowther and Maddie Scobee each drove in two runs. Katyn Kappler had an RBI for Waverly.
Bishop Neumann 13, South Sioux City 0: Neumann had six extra-base hits, including a home run from Mary Chvatal.
Bishop Neumann 10, Omaha Mercy 2: Seven Cavaliers had hits and Grace Schulz drove in three runs.
Bishop Neumann 11, Wayne 1: Hattie Bohac had two hits and four RBIs to lead Neumann.
Crete 9, Hastings SC 4: Wendt had three hits, two RBIs and two runs scored and Henning hit a grand slam to lead Crete.
DC West/Concordia 7, Milford 1: Alyssa Baker struck out six and allowed only five hits for DC West/Concordia.
Falls City 7, Auburn 6: Kacy Brewer had three hits, including a home run, to lead a Falls City lineup that broke through with three runs in the sixth inning.
Falls City 10, Wilber-Clatonia 0: Madison Jones had four hits, including two doubles, to lead Falls City.
Fillmore Central/EM 10, Minden 3: Faith Engle had three hits and Kaili Head drove in two for FCEM.
Freeman 5, Auburn 4: Paige Mahler struck out eight to lead Freeman. Leah Grant had two doubles for Auburn.
Malcolm 12, Raymond Central 0: Alanea Babb went 2-for-3 with two RBIs to lead the Clippers.
Malcolm 11, Tekamah-Herman 6: Malcolm scored eight runs in the fourth to take control. The Clippers' Alanea Babb had two doubles.
Milford 11, West Point-Beemer 1: The Eagles scored seven runs in the first inning. Izzy Yeackley doubled and tripled for Milford.
Nebraska City 14, Syracuse 2: Maddie Hoyle went 2-for-2 with three RBIs for the Pioneers, who had 14 hits.
Norris 12, Waverly 0: Maisie Brown had two doubles and three RBIs for the Titans, who also benefited from McKenna Becher's big day (three hits, four RBIs).
Omaha Gross 7, Ashland-Greenwood 1: Jenna Skradski scattered four hits and struck out six in six innings.
Omaha Gross 16, Fairbury 2: The Cougars scored seven runs in the second inning. Three Omaha Gross batters — Jenna Skradski, Makayla Plisek and Mckenna Earnest — had at least three hits and two RBIs.
Ralston 10, Fairbury 5: The Rams cranked out 13 hits and Alex Johnson had two homers and six RBIs.
Raymond Central 13, Tekamah-Herman 3: Cali Spronger had two hits and three RBIs to lead Raymond Central.
Seward 1, Crete 0: Seward won despite not recording a hit. Mackenzie Steuer struck out eight in five no-hit innings. Hannah Benedict struck out six and allowed only three hits.
Seward 9, Grand Island CC 7: The Bluejays rallied from down 6-0 with four runs in the fourth and five in the fifth. Dalaney Anderson homered for Seward.
South Sioux City 15, Blue River 13: Nicole Martensen tripled and homered and Sophia Renner had three hits for Blue River.
Syracuse 18, Wilber-Clatonia 11: Aliza Haag had four RBIs to lead the Syracuse offensive attack. Claire Thompson and Mikia Chlupecek each had two RBIs for the Wolverines.
Weeping Water 7, Southern/Diller-Odell 4: Lauren Harms broke a 4-4 tie with a bases-clearing hit in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Weeping Water 13, Syracuse 1: Zoe Honstron homered, doubled and had three RBIs for Weeping Water.