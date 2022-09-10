 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Prep softball scores, 9/10

Softball

CITY SCHOOLS 

Elkhorn 12, Lincoln Northwest 0

Norris 13, Lincoln Northwest 3 

OTHER SCHOOLS

Alliance 12, Chadron 11 

Auburn 16, Nebraska City 9

Blair 4, Bennington 3

Bennington 8, Elkhorn North 0

Columbus Lakeview 11, Ponca 2

Columbus Lakeview 8, Twin River 0 

Columbus Lakeview 9, York 0

Elkhorn 7, Waverly 5

Falls City 22, Syracuse 1

Freeman 10, Wilber-Clatonia 0

GICC 10, McCook 9

GICC 9, Hastings 7

Gothenburg 16, Chase County 0

Hastings St. Cecilia 12, Crete 3

Hastings St. Cecilia 14, Holdrege-Adams Central 6

Lexington 15, Hershey 5

Lexington 10, Southern Valley/Alma 9

North Andrew, Mo. 14, Southern/Diller Odell 3

Seward 10, GICC 4

St. Paul 10, Lexington 5

St. Paul 11, Ord 1

St. Paul 5, Kearney Catholic 4

Twin River 6, Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 4

Twin River 7, Highway 91 1

Waverly 5, Norris 2

HIGHLIGHTS 

Norris 13, Lincoln Northwest 3: Lily Crandall-Peterson had the lone RBI for the Falcons. Alexis Bischoff had three RBIs on three hits for the Titans. 

