Prep softball scores, 9/1
Prep softball scores, 9/1

Softball

OTHER SCHOOLS

Bellevue West 12, Omaha South 2

Cozad 4, Minden 1

Gretna at Omaha Westside

Omaha Bryan at Omaha Benson

Omaha Marian 5, Bellevue East 0

