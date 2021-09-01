Prep softball scores, 9/1

Softball
OTHER SCHOOLS
Bellevue West 12, Omaha South 2
Cozad 4, Minden 1
Gretna at Omaha Westside
Omaha Bryan at Omaha Benson
Omaha Marian 5, Bellevue East 0
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Softball
Bellevue West 12, Omaha South 2
Cozad 4, Minden 1
Gretna at Omaha Westside
Omaha Bryan at Omaha Benson
Omaha Marian 5, Bellevue East 0
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
A look at Saturday's results from the diamond.
You wouldn't know she is the "new kid" on the Silver Hawk softball team, as the North Star transfer is making an impact — on and off the field.
After taking a batted ball on the shin, Lincoln East's ace pitcher Campbell Petrick sat out the rest of the day.
A look at Thursday's results from the diamond.
A look at Monday's results from the diamond.
A look at Tuesday's scores from the diamond.
WAHOO — Riley Schwisow doesn't have to look very far for motivation when she's in the circle.
Results from Wednesday's action on the diamond.
A look at Friday's results from the diamond.
The season starts Thursday — and 30 teams across the state will begin with a number by their name. We take a stab at how each class could play out.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.