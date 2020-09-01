Prep softball scores, 9/1

Softball
CITY SCHOOLS
Columbus 10-16, Lincoln High 0-5
Lincoln East 12-10, Lincoln Northeast 0-0
Lincoln North Star 2-x, Norfolk 1-x
Lincoln Southeast 14-x, Lincoln Pius X 13-x
Lincoln Southwest 7-10, Grand Island 0-8
OTHER SCHOOLS
Adams Central 9, Holdrege 0
Arlington 7, Ashland-Greenwood 4
Aurora 17, Centennial 0
Bellevue East 5, Fremont 4
Bennington 17, Omaha Mercy 9
Bishop Neumann 7, Highway 91 0
Boone Central 11, Blue River 1
Central City 6, Columbus Lakeview 4
Chase County at Holyoke, Colo. (DH)
Crete 9, Fairbury 1
Cozad at McCook
DC West/Concordia at Logan View/SS
Fillmore Central/EM at Southern Valley/Alma
Gering at Alliance
Grand Island CC 20, Minden 0
Gretna 6, Elkhorn 5
Guardian Angels CC at Ponca
Hastings 12, York 6
Hastings SC 6, CCV 1
Kearney at Northwest (DH)
Kearney Catholic 6, Grand Island CC 5
Millard South 15, Millard North 7
Millard West at Omaha Westside
Minden vs. Kearney Catholic
Norris 5, Blair 0
North Bend Central at Twin River
North Platte at Lexington (DH)
Omaha Gross 10, Nebraska City 2
Omaha Skutt 12, Bellevue West 2
Omaha South at Omaha Burke
O'Neill at NEN
Ord at Gothenburg
Platteview 15, Omaha Duchesne/Roncalli 7
Plattsmouth 14, Weeping Water 5
Polk County 4, St. Paul 3
Raymond Central 14, Fort Calhoun 6
Scottsbluff at Chadron
Southern/Diller-Odell at Malcolm
Tekamah-Herman 15, North Bend Central 3
Tekamah-Herman 9, Twin River 1
Wahoo at Beatrice
West Point-Beemer at Pierce
Wilber-Clatonia at Milford
Wayne 3, Bishop Neumann 2
Wayne vs. Highway 91
HIGHLIGHTS
Arlington 7, Ashland-Greenwood 4: Kiara Libal and Kealyn Fisher both had three hits for the Bluejays. Fisher had a home run in the loss.
Bellevue East 5, Fremont 4: Anna Prauner had three hits for the Tigers.
Bishop Neumann 7, Highway 91 0: Hattie Bohac went 3-for-4 with a double, a run scored and an RBI for Neumann. Avery Mayberry added a homer, four RBIs and two runs scored.
Columbus 10, Lincoln High 0: Columbus' Rylee Renner had seven strikeouts in the four-inning first game, and scored two runs and drove in a third. Noelani Anderson and Kayla Farmer of the Links each had a hit.
Columbus 16, Lincoln High 5: Noeliani, Makinley Thomas and Emersyn Liliehorn all had two hits for the Links. Thomas added a double and an RBI to her offensive performance.
Crete 9, Fairbury 1: Lexi Mach struck out five for the Cardinals and added a home run and three RBIs for the Cardinals.
Lincoln North Star 2, Norfolk 1: Taylor Coleman homered and Lyndsey Roth had a double and an RBI for the Gators in the first game. Kylie Shottenkirk had three strikeouts and pitched a complete game.
Lincoln Southwest 7, Grand Island 0: Sam Bank struck out nine; Taylor Fritz doubled twice and drove in two; and Ashley Smetter tripled, scored and drove in a run in the first game.
Lincoln Southwest 10, Grand Island 8: The Silver Hawks had an impressive RBI effort from Ashley Smetter with four, while Emma Hain and Madison Divis had three apiece. Divis and Hain each homered for Southwest.
Norris 5, Blair 0: Alexis Wiggins struck out 11, allowing just five hits to lead Norris. Wiggins added a home run to her effort.
Plattsmouth 14, Weeping Water 5: Brooklyn Rathe had two RBIs and a double for Weeping Water. Josie Cave added two RBIs in the loss.
Raymond Central 14, Fort Calhoun 6: The Mustangs had five extra base hits, including two doubles from Sydnie Blanchard.
Wayne 3, Bishop Neumann 2: Mary Chvatal and Avery Mayberry both doubled for the Cavaliers, but a late score by Wayne upended Bishop Neumann.
