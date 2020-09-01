Prep softball scores, 9/1

Crete 9, Fairbury 1: Lexi Mach struck out five for the Cardinals and added a home run and three RBIs for the Cardinals.

Lincoln North Star 2, Norfolk 1: Taylor Coleman homered and Lyndsey Roth had a double and an RBI for the Gators in the first game. Kylie Shottenkirk had three strikeouts and pitched a complete game.

Lincoln Southwest 7, Grand Island 0: Sam Bank struck out nine; Taylor Fritz doubled twice and drove in two; and Ashley Smetter tripled, scored and drove in a run in the first game.

Lincoln Southwest 10, Grand Island 8: The Silver Hawks had an impressive RBI effort from Ashley Smetter with four, while Emma Hain and Madison Divis had three apiece. Divis and Hain each homered for Southwest.

Norris 5, Blair 0: Alexis Wiggins struck out 11, allowing just five hits to lead Norris. Wiggins added a home run to her effort.

Plattsmouth 14, Weeping Water 5: Brooklyn Rathe had two RBIs and a double for Weeping Water. Josie Cave added two RBIs in the loss.

Raymond Central 14, Fort Calhoun 6: The Mustangs had five extra base hits, including two doubles from Sydnie Blanchard.

Wayne 3, Bishop Neumann 2: Mary Chvatal and Avery Mayberry both doubled for the Cavaliers, but a late score by Wayne upended Bishop Neumann.

