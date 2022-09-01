Prep softball scores, 9/1

Softball
CITY SCHOOLS
Crete 12, Lincoln Northwest 0
Lincoln East 3-4, Fremont 0-7
Kearney 12, Lincoln High 0
Lincoln North Star 11-7, Lincoln Pius X 0-4
OTHER SCHOOLS
Alliance 8-8, Hershey 0-0
Aquinas 9, Kearney Catholic 2
Aquinas at Twin River
Arlington 14, Cass 4
Auburn 7, Wilber-Clatonia 6
Aurora 4, York 3
Bayard at Chadron (DH)
Bellevue East 16, Omaha Northwest 1
Bishop Neumann 11, Fort Calhoun 3
Blair 15, Omaha Gross 7
Boone Central 12, North Bend Central 1
Centennial 12, Syracuse 1
Central City 6, CCV 0
Columbus Lakeview 9, Blue River 1
Cozad 3, HAC 2
Cozad 13, Minden 6
Elkhorn South 9, Bellevue West 3
FCEMF 8, Southern/Diller-Odell 0
Gothenburg 7, Lexington 1
Gretna 3, Norfolk 0
HAC at Minden
Hastings at North Platte (DH)
Kearney Catholic at Twin River
Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 15, Highway 91 7
Malcolm 10, Freeman 2
Malcolm at Milford
Milford 6, Freeman 5
Millard North at Omaha South
Millard South 12, Omaha Westview 0
NEN 15, Cuming County 0
NEN 11, Tekamah-Herman 1
Norris at Seward
Omaha Benson at Omaha Marian
Omaha Central at Omaha Burke
Omaha Skutt at Waverly
Omaha Westside at Millard West
Papillion-La Vista at Omaha Buena Vista
Pierce at O'Neill
Platteview at Ralston
Plattsmouth at Omaha North
Southern Valley/Alma at Chase County
St. Paul 6, CCV 5
St. Paul at Central City
Tekamah-Herman 19, Cuming County 0
Wahoo 3, Elkhorn 1
Wayne at South Sioux City
HIGHLIGHTS
Aquinas 9, Kearney Catholic 2: Danica Bohuslavsky led Aquinas with two RBIs and Brooklyn Stutzman pitched five innings, striking out eight and only allowing one earned run.
Bishop Neumann 11, Fort Calhoun 3: Avery Mayberry went 4-4 with two RBIs to help propel Bishop Neumann. Addison Sylliaasen got the win after pitching five innings and giving up no earned runs.
Crete 12, Lincoln Northwest 0: Marli Stones, Kacey Dunaway and Ashaya Steele all homered for Crete a four-inning win. Mackenzie Steuer preformed well in the circle for Crete.
Fremont 7, Lincoln East 3: Tatum Moore, Emma Tucker, Ella Cooper and Jenna McClain all hit home runs as Fremont split a doubleheader against Lincoln East.
Gretna 3, Norfolk 0: Alexis Jensen pitched a one-hit shutout for Gretna, striking out 15.
Kearney 12, Lincoln High 0: Kearney breezed its way through Lincoln High, scoring 11 runs in the second inning and one in third to beat the Links.
Lincoln East 3, Fremont 0: Jordan Bussey had a great game in the circle, striking out 14 batters and allowing just two hits in her shutout. Berkley Hatten knocked in all three runs with a home run in the top of the seventh.