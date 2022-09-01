Prep softball scores, 9/1

Softball

CITY SCHOOLS

Crete 12, Lincoln Northwest 0

Lincoln East 3-4, Fremont 0-7

Kearney 12, Lincoln High 0

Lincoln North Star 11-7, Lincoln Pius X 0-4

OTHER SCHOOLS

Alliance 8-8, Hershey 0-0

Aquinas 9, Kearney Catholic 2

Aquinas at Twin River

Arlington 14, Cass 4

Auburn 7, Wilber-Clatonia 6

Aurora 4, York 3

Bayard at Chadron (DH)

Bellevue East 16, Omaha Northwest 1

Bishop Neumann 11, Fort Calhoun 3

Blair 15, Omaha Gross 7

Boone Central 12, North Bend Central 1

Centennial 12, Syracuse 1

Central City 6, CCV 0

Columbus Lakeview 9, Blue River 1

Cozad 3, HAC 2

Cozad 13, Minden 6

Elkhorn South 9, Bellevue West 3

FCEMF 8, Southern/Diller-Odell 0

Gothenburg 7, Lexington 1

Gretna 3, Norfolk 0

HAC at Minden

Hastings at North Platte (DH)

Kearney Catholic at Twin River

Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 15, Highway 91 7

Malcolm 10, Freeman 2

Malcolm at Milford

Milford 6, Freeman 5

Millard North at Omaha South

Millard South 12, Omaha Westview 0

NEN 15, Cuming County 0

NEN 11, Tekamah-Herman 1

Norris at Seward

Omaha Benson at Omaha Marian

Omaha Central at Omaha Burke

Omaha Skutt at Waverly

Omaha Westside at Millard West

Papillion-La Vista at Omaha Buena Vista

Pierce at O'Neill

Platteview at Ralston

Plattsmouth at Omaha North

Southern Valley/Alma at Chase County

St. Paul 6, CCV 5

St. Paul at Central City

Tekamah-Herman 19, Cuming County 0

Wahoo 3, Elkhorn 1

Wayne at South Sioux City

HIGHLIGHTS

Aquinas 9, Kearney Catholic 2: Danica Bohuslavsky led Aquinas with two RBIs and Brooklyn Stutzman pitched five innings, striking out eight and only allowing one earned run.

Bishop Neumann 11, Fort Calhoun 3: Avery Mayberry went 4-4 with two RBIs to help propel Bishop Neumann. Addison Sylliaasen got the win after pitching five innings and giving up no earned runs.

Crete 12, Lincoln Northwest 0: Marli Stones, Kacey Dunaway and Ashaya Steele all homered for Crete a four-inning win. Mackenzie Steuer preformed well in the circle for Crete.

Fremont 7, Lincoln East 3: Tatum Moore, Emma Tucker, Ella Cooper and Jenna McClain all hit home runs as Fremont split a doubleheader against Lincoln East.

Gretna 3, Norfolk 0: Alexis Jensen pitched a one-hit shutout for Gretna, striking out 15.

Kearney 12, Lincoln High 0: Kearney breezed its way through Lincoln High, scoring 11 runs in the second inning and one in third to beat the Links.

Lincoln East 3, Fremont 0: Jordan Bussey had a great game in the circle, striking out 14 batters and allowing just two hits in her shutout. Berkley Hatten knocked in all three runs with a home run in the top of the seventh.