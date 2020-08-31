Prep softball scores, 8/31

Softball
OTHER SCHOOLS
Bellevue East 12, Plattsmouth 3
Blair 12, Elkhorn North 0
Highway 91 6, Polk County 5
Millard North 13, Elkhorn South 8
Papillion-La Vista 9, Papillion-LV South 1
Raymond Central 8, Syracuse 7, 8 inn.
Weeping Water 8, Wilber-Clatonia 7
HIGHLIGHTS
Raymond Central 8, Syracuse 7: Jaci Bryce singled in an RBI in the bottom of the eighth inning to lift Raymond Central in extras. Bryce finished with two RBIs. Suzy Shanks led Syracuse with an RBI and a double.
Weeping Water 8, Wilber-Clatonia 7: Natania French broke a 7-7 tie in the bottom of the seventh inning with an RBI triple. Grace Cave added two RBIs for the Indians.
