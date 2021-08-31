Prep softball scores, 8/31

Softball
CITY SCHOOLS
Columbus 12-12, Lincoln High 1-1
Norfolk 9-10, Lincoln North Star 0-6
Lincoln East 11-16, Lincoln Northeast 0-0
Lincoln Southeast 7-13, Lincoln Pius X 6-4
Lincoln Southwest 10-11, Grand Island 0-0
OTHER SCHOOLS
Adams Central 12, Holdrege 5
Arlington 4, Ashland-Greenwood 3
Aquinas 15, Schuyler 3
Aurora 6, Centennial 1
Beatrice 6, Wahoo 0
Bellevue East at Fremont, ppd.
Bennington 10, Omaha Mercy 0
Bishop Neumann 10, Wayne 2
Boone Central 7, Blue River 4
Columbus Lakeview 13, Central City 2
Cozad 8, McCook 4
Crete 4, Fairbury 2
Fort Calhoun at Raymond Central, ppd.
Gering 9, Alliance 0
Gothenburg 11, Ord 2
Grand Island CC 10, Kearney Catholic 2
Grand Island CC 11, Minden 1
Gretna at Elkhorn, ppd.
Hastings 12, York 0
Hastings SC 14, CCV 2
Highway 91 at Bishop Neumann
Holyoke, Colo. 12-x, Chase County 2-x
Kearney Catholic 10, Minden 0
Lexington at North Platte (DH), ppd.
Logan View/SS at DC West/Concordia, ppd.
Malcolm at Southern/Diller-Odell, ccd.
Milford 12, Wilber-Clatonia 9
Millard North 10, Omaha Westside 0
Millard South at Omaha Northwest, ppd.
Nebraska City at Omaha Gross, ccd.
NEN 12, O'Neill 0
Norris 9, Blair 1
North Bend Central at Tekamah-Herman
North Bend Central 5, Twin River 4
Northwest 3-x, Kearney 1-x
Omaha Duchesne/Roncalli at Platteview
Omaha Burke 16, Omaha South 2
Omaha Skutt at Bellevue West
Papillion-La Vista South at Papillion-La Vista
Pierce at West Point-Beemer
Polk County at St. Paul
Ponca at Guardian Angels CC
Scottsbluff 8, Chadron 3
Southern Valley/Alma at Fillmore Central/EM
Twin River 20, Tekamah-Herman 4
Wayne 11, Highway 91 0
Weeping Water at Plattsmouth
HIGHLIGHTS
Aurora 6, Centennial 1: A four-run fifth inning catapulted the Huskies to victory with Eva Fahrnbruch and Taryn McKinney each knocking in two RBIs.
Crete 4, Fairbury 2: Mackenzie Steuer pitched a complete game surrendering two runs in a nine strikeout effort. Jordan Coe hit a home run for the Cardinal offense. Jami Mans smacked a home run for Fairbury.
Columbus 12, Lincoln High 1: A six-run first inning set the tone for Columbus as they piggy backed off the three RBIs by Kaylee Gerber and two RBIs by Hannah Renner in the blowout win.
Columbus 12, Lincoln High 1: Jenna Taylor hammered a home run and the Discoverer's offense scored 12 runs on 13 hits to blow past Lincoln High. Cecilia Williams hit a home run for the Link's lone run.
Hastings 12, York 0: Kaelen Schultz went 2-for-2 with a home run and three RBIs to lead the Tigers while Kaitlyn Laux had two hits and two RBIs.
Lincoln Southwest 10, Grand Island 0: Kennadi Williams and Taylor Korecky each had two RBIs while Bailey Selvage pitched five innings of one-hit softball to lead the Silver Hawks.
Lincoln Southwest 11, Grand Island 0: Taylor Fritz and Kennadi Williams each mustered two RBIs and Alexis Bradley pitched four shutout innings while striking out seven.
Milford 12, Wilber-Clatonia 9: Milford trailed 7-1 after three innings, but six innings of relief and five strikeouts from Riley Springer helped turn the tide. Kaitlin Kontor tripled and drove in two for the Eagles. Mika Chalpecek doubled and had two RBIs for Wilber-Clatonia.
Norfolk 9, Lincoln North Star 0: Ryliee Hoppe smacked two home runs and the Panthers used a six-run fifth inning to pull away from the Gators. Dempsey Whitmore and Azariah Valenzuela had hits for North Star.
Norfolk 10, Lincoln North Star 6: Tara Koch hit a home run with three RBIs while Payton Schnoor added another home run to lead the Panther offense. Aubriana Krieser and Lily Skrdlant each had two RBIs for North Star.