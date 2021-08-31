Prep softball scores, 8/31

Columbus 12, Lincoln High 1: Jenna Taylor hammered a home run and the Discoverer's offense scored 12 runs on 13 hits to blow past Lincoln High. Cecilia Williams hit a home run for the Link's lone run.

Hastings 12, York 0: Kaelen Schultz went 2-for-2 with a home run and three RBIs to lead the Tigers while Kaitlyn Laux had two hits and two RBIs.

Lincoln Southwest 10, Grand Island 0: Kennadi Williams and Taylor Korecky each had two RBIs while Bailey Selvage pitched five innings of one-hit softball to lead the Silver Hawks.

Lincoln Southwest 11, Grand Island 0: Taylor Fritz and Kennadi Williams each mustered two RBIs and Alexis Bradley pitched four shutout innings while striking out seven.

Milford 12, Wilber-Clatonia 9: Milford trailed 7-1 after three innings, but six innings of relief and five strikeouts from Riley Springer helped turn the tide. Kaitlin Kontor tripled and drove in two for the Eagles. Mika Chalpecek doubled and had two RBIs for Wilber-Clatonia.

Norfolk 9, Lincoln North Star 0: Ryliee Hoppe smacked two home runs and the Panthers used a six-run fifth inning to pull away from the Gators. Dempsey Whitmore and Azariah Valenzuela had hits for North Star.

Norfolk 10, Lincoln North Star 6: Tara Koch hit a home run with three RBIs while Payton Schnoor added another home run to lead the Panther offense. Aubriana Krieser and Lily Skrdlant each had two RBIs for North Star.

