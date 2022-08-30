Prep softball scores, 8/30

Softball

CITY SCHOOLS

Columbus 11, Lincoln High 0

Lincoln East 9-14, Lincoln Northeast 0-0

Lincoln Pius X 12-20, Lincoln Southeast 9-13

Lincoln Southwest 11-12, Grand Island 3-3

Norfolk 11-6, Lincoln North Star 10-7

Waverly 10, Lincoln Northwest 0

OTHER SCHOOLS

Aquinas Catholic 13, Schuyler 0

Ashland-Greenwood 11, Arlington 1

Aurora 8, Centennial 0

Bennington 9, Omaha Mercy 0

Bishop Neumann 10, Wayne 2

Blue River at Boone Central

Central City at Columbus Lakeview

Chase County at Holyoke, CO (DH)

Crete 8, Fairbury 0

Cuming County at Pierce

DC West at Logan View/SS

Elkhorn 13, Nebraska City 3

FCEMF 16, Southern Valley/Alma 1

Fort Calhoun 9, Raymond Central 1

Freeman 8, Falls City 6

Gering 12, Alliance 1

Gothenburg 5, Ord 3

GI Northwest 12-11, Kearney 1-3

Guardian Angels CC at Ponca

Hastings 11, York 1

Hastings St. Cecilia 17, CCV 5

Kearney Catholic 15, Minden 0

Lexington 13, Kearney Catholic 4

Lexington 17, Minden 1

Malcolm at Ralston

McCook 5, Cozad 4

Milford 13, Wilber-Clatonia 1

Millard North at Omaha Skutt

NEN 10, O'Neill 0

Norris 2, Blair 1

North Platte 11-6, Grand Island CC 0-5

Omaha Benson at Omaha Buena Vista

Omaha Marian 8, Papillion-La Vista South 1

Omaha Westside 12, Bellevue West 0

Platteview at Omaha Roncalli

Plattsmouth 2, Auburn 1

Scottsbluff at Chadron

St. Paul 7, Polk County 5

Tekamah-Herman at North Bend Central

Tekamah-Herman 3, Twin River 1

Twin River 5, North Bend Central 4

Wahoo 13, Beatrice 12 (8 inn.)

HIGHLIGHTS

Aquinas 13, Schuyler 0: Grace Masek had four RBIs to lead the Aquinas offense, while Madison Vandenberg and Ainsley Wollmer had shutout performances in the circle.

Bishop Neumann 10, Wayne 2: Kaysha Swartz homered, and eight different Cavaliers cracked the hits column. Aubrey Sylliaasen had a double.

Columbus 11, Lincoln High 0: Lindsay Ohnoutka knocked in three runs with two hits for Columbus.

Lincoln North Star 7, Norfolk 6: The Gators shook off a 4-0 deficit after four innings.

Lincoln Southwest 11, Grand Island 3: Mackenzie Mlnarik and Taylor Korecky both homered for the Silver Hawks, who racked up 12 hits and scored at least two runs in each of the first four innings.

Lincoln Southwest 12, Grand Island 3: Mlnarik and Korecky both homered for Southwest — again — in a game that played out similarly to Game 1 of the doubleheader.

Norfolk 11, Lincoln North Star 10: Miley Wichman had the walk-off hit to lift the Panthers in the nightcap of the doubleheader.

Norris 2, Blair 1: Reese Behrends threw a complete game for the Titans, who needed every bit of her effort in a narrow win.

Waverly 10, Lincoln Northwest 0: Alexis Bivens homered in Waverly's dominant win over Northwest, which saw Waverly score six runs in the second inning.