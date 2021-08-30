 Skip to main content
Prep softball scores, 8/30
agate

Prep softball scores, 8/30

Softball

OTHER SCHOOLS

Elkhorn North 3, Blair 1

Elkhorn South 13, Millard North 7

Fort Calhoun 18, Schuyler 1

Highway 91 17, Polk County 9

Omaha Benson at Bellevue East

Papillion-La Vista 10, Omaha Central 0

Raymond Central 20, Syracuse 6

Wilber-Clatonia 10, Weeping Water 8

Yutan/Mead 8, Twin River 0

HIGHLIGHTS

Raymond Central 20, Syracuse 6: The Mustangs cranked out 18 hits in the win.

Wilber-Clatonia 10, Weeping Water 8: Weeping Water outhit Wilber-Clatonia 12-10, led by Zoe Houston's 3-for-4 performance that included two doubles, three runs and an RBI. Weeping Water couldn't overcome Wilber-Clatonia's four-run sixth inning.

High school softball logo 2014
