Prep softball scores, 8/30

Softball
OTHER SCHOOLS
Elkhorn North 3, Blair 1
Elkhorn South 13, Millard North 7
Fort Calhoun 18, Schuyler 1
Highway 91 17, Polk County 9
Omaha Benson at Bellevue East
Papillion-La Vista 10, Omaha Central 0
Raymond Central 20, Syracuse 6
Wilber-Clatonia 10, Weeping Water 8
Yutan/Mead 8, Twin River 0
HIGHLIGHTS
Raymond Central 20, Syracuse 6: The Mustangs cranked out 18 hits in the win.
Wilber-Clatonia 10, Weeping Water 8: Weeping Water outhit Wilber-Clatonia 12-10, led by Zoe Houston's 3-for-4 performance that included two doubles, three runs and an RBI. Weeping Water couldn't overcome Wilber-Clatonia's four-run sixth inning.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!