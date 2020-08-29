Prep softball scores, 8/29

Softball
LPS CLASSIC
POOL 1
Lincoln East 3, Lincoln Pius X 1
Elkhorn South 13, Northwest 0
Lincoln East 15, Northwest 6
Elkhorn South 16, Lincoln Pius X 0
Lincoln East 10, Elkhorn South 5
Lincoln Pius X 3, Northwest 2
POOL 2
Elkhorn 6, Lincoln Southeast 5
Norfolk 3, Lexington 1
Lincoln Southeast 10, Lexington 8
Norfolk 7, Elkhorn 4
Lincoln Southeast 6, Norfolk 1
Elkhorn 11, Lexington 2
POOL 3
Lincoln Southwest 10, Omaha Gross 0
Beatrice 9, Grand Island 8
Lincoln Southwest 12, Grand Island 3
Beatrice 6, Omaha Gross 3
Lincoln Southwest 6, Beatrice 5, 9 inn.
Omaha Gross 10, Grand Island 3
POOL 4
Norris 7, Lincoln North Star 3
Omaha Skutt 9, Kearney 0
Lincoln North Star vs. Kearney, approx. 6 p.m.
Norris vs. Omaha Skutt, approx. 6 p.m.
Lincoln North Star vs. Omaha Skutt, approx. 8 p.m.
Norris vs. Kearney, approx. 8 p.m.
POOL 5
Waverly 8, Elkhorn North 3
Columbus vs. North Platte, 4 p.m.
Waverly vs. North Platte, approx. 6 p.m.
Elkhorn North vs. Columbus, approx. 6 p.m.
Waverly vs. Columbus, approx. 8 p.m.
Elkhorn North vs. North Platte, approx. 8 p.m.
POOL 6
Malcolm 10, Lincoln Northeast 2
Hastings 10, Gretna 7
Lincoln Northeast vs. Hastings, approx. 6 p.m.
Malcolm vs. Gretna, approx. 6 p.m.
Lincoln Northeast vs. Gretna, approx. 8 p.m.
Malcolm vs. Hastings, approx. 8 p.m.
OTHER SCHOOLS
Hastings SC 9, DC West 8
Ralston 8, Hastings SC 6
York 8, Hastings SC 0
BLAIR INVITATIONAL
Arlington 12, Fort Calhoun 0
Ashland-Greenwood 7, Arlington 2
Ashland-Greenwood 8, Omaha Mercy 4
Blair 14, Bellevue West 0
Blair 6, Fremont 5
Fremont 6, Omaha Westside 0
Omaha Mercy 9, Fort Calhoun 2
Omaha Westside 9, Bellevue West 5
1st: Blair 13, Ashland-Greenwood 1
3rd: Fremont 12, Arlington 3
5th: Omaha Mercy 7, Omaha Westside 2
7th: Bellevue West 14, Fort Calhoun 3
FILLMORE CENTRAL INVITATIONAL
Fillmore Central/EM 7, Southern/Diller-Odell 5
Raymond Central 9, Fillmore Central/EM 6
Southern/Diller-Odell 5, Raymond Central 4
Twin River 7, Raymond Central 3
Twin River 9, Southern/Diller-Odell 4
1st: Fillmore Central/EM 6, Twin River 5
GUARDIAN ANGELS CC TOURNAMENT
Bishop Neumann 1, Guardian Angels CC 0
Bishop Neumann 12, Tekamah-Herman 1
Tekamah-Herman 15, South Sioux City 1
HOLDREGE INVITATIONAL
Adams Central 8, Cozad 3
Kearney Catholic 9, Adams Central 7
NEN TOURNAMENT
Boone Central 4, Logan View/SS 3
NEN 12, Boone Central 3
NEN 5, Polk County 0
Polk County 3, Logan View/SS 1
OMAHA MARIAN TOURNAMENT
5th: Omaha Marian 6, Millard South 1
3rd: Millard North 8, Millard West 4
1st: Papillion-La Vista 5, Papillion-La Vista South 0
SEWARD INVITATIONAL
Aurora 10, Centennial 0
Bennington 11, Central City 0
Bennington 9, Fairbury 3
Fairbury 11, Grand Island CC 10
Fairbury 9, Platteview 0
Grand Island CC 8, Central City 1
Platteview 8, Centennial 7
Seward 10, Aurora 0
Seward 11, Platteview 1
1st: Bennington 4, Seward 3
3rd: Fairbury 9, Platteview 0
5th: Aurora 11, Grand Island CC 10
7th: Central City 13, Centennial 1
SYRACUSE TOURNAMENT
Auburn 11, Yutan/Mead 0
Freeman 4, Syracuse 0
Plattsmouth 10, Yutan/Mead 1
Syracuse 10, Cass 3
Syracuse 9, Plattsmouth 6
Wahoo 7, Auburn 6
Wahoo 14, Plattsmouth 2
Wahoo vs. Syracuse
Auburn 13, Freeman 4
HIGHLIGHTS
Ashland-Greenwood 7, Arlington 2: The Bluejays cranked out 14 hits, including three apiece from Devin Rodgerson and Piper Boggs.
Ashland-Greenwood 8, Omaha Mercy 4: Camryn Ray had two doubles, Hannah Keith added a triple and Kealyn Fisher pieced together three hits to lead the Bluejays.
Auburn 13, Freeman 4: Josie Shelton hit a grand slam and Auburn broke the game open with a seven-run fifth inning. Mikayla Lempka had two RBIs for Freeman.
Auburn 11, Yutan/Mead 0: Kylie Allen hit three homers and finished with six RBIs to lead Auburn.
Beatrice 9, Grand Island 8: Reganne Henning had four RBIs, including two home runs in an impressive effort at the plate for Beatrice. Avery Barnard added a triple in the victory. Beatrice rallied from down 8-2.
Beatrice 6, Omaha Gross 3: Reganne Henning hit two homers and Avery Barnard had three hits to lead the Lady Orange.
Bennington 9, Fairbury 3: Daisy Lowther had four RBIs for the Badgers. Jami Mans had two hits and three RBIs for the Lady Jeffs.
Bennington 4, Seward 3: Abi Brown's RBI double and Daisy Lowther's two-run homer in a three-run fifth inning proved to be the difference for the Badgers in the Seward Invite final. Lauryn Parra, Grace Hamling and Claire Geidel each had RBIs for Seward.
Bishop Neumann 1, Guardian Angels CC 0: Mattie Schulz's RBI hit in the sixth inning proved to be the difference. Macy Sabatka limited GACC to one hit.
Bishop Neumann 12, Tekamah-Herman 1: Hattie Bohac and Avery Mayberry both drove in three runs for the Cavaliers.
Bishop Neumann 15, West Point-Beemer 0: Avery Mayberry had four RBIs and Mary Chvatal went 2-for-2 with three RBIs to lead Neumann.
Blair 13, Ashland-Greenwood 1: Kiara Libal drove in a run for Ashland-Greenwood.
Central City 13, Centennial 1: Jerzie Schindler drove in four runs for Central City.
Elkhorn 6, Lincoln Southeast 5: Ryan Ewoldt and Alyvia Bollen each had two RBIs to lead the Knights. Bollen had a double and home run, while Ewoldt added a two-run home run.
Elkhorn South 16, Pius X 0: The Thunderbolts were limited to two hits, one apiece from Mackenzi Harrel and Ceara Swanson. Elkhorn South ran away early with back-to-back eight run innings in the first and second.
Fairbury 11, Grand Island CC 10: Fairbury rallied with five runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to win. Ellie Ohlde and Jordan Tracy combined for six hits and seven RBIs for the Jeffs.
Fairbury 9, Platteview 0: Jami Mans went 2-for-3 with three RBIs, including two triples, to lead Fairbury.
Fillmore Central/EM 6, Twin River 5: Fillmore Central won on a bases-loaded walk. Gaston drove in two runs for the Panthers.
Freeman 4, Syracuse 0: Paige Mahler struck out nine in a two-hit shutout to lead Freeman.
Lincoln East 15, Northwest 6: The Spartans hit four home runs, including one from Whitnee Curry who led East with three RBIs. Zoie Armstrong, Kyndal Colon and Sydney McReynolds added the three other long balls for the Spartans.
Lincoln East 3, Lincoln Pius X 1: Kyndal Colon had three hits and Whitnee Curry drove in two runs to lead the Spartans. Lexi Zahourek drove in a run for the Thunderbolts.
Lincoln East 10, Elkhorn South 5: Amelia Kehn had four RBIs, including a home run for the Spartans.
Lincoln Pius X 3, Northwest 2: Mackenzi Harrel's RBI double to center in the bottom of the seventh inning lifted Pius X to the victory.
Lincoln Southeast 10, Lexington 8: Katelyn Nuemayer hit a walk-off two-run hit to lift the Knights. She finished with three RBIs.
Lincoln Southeast 6, Norfolk 1: Alexis Hubbard limited Norfolk to three hits. Hubbard, Maggie Helms and Rylan Ewoldt homered for the Knights.
Lincoln Southwest 6, Beatrice 5: Madison Divis' two-out two-run hit in the bottom of the ninth inning lifted the Silver Hawks. Josi Solano added a two-run shot for LSW. Rylee Pangborn had three hits and Reganne Henning homered for Beatrice.
Lincoln Southwest 12, Grand Island 3: Bailey Selvage had four RBIs, Madison Divis hit a home run and Skylar Pieper added a triple in the explosive Silver Hawks offense. Selvage added five strikeouts and allowed just four hits.
Lincoln Southwest 10, Omaha Gross 0: Sam Bank silenced the Cougars' bats with a nine strikeouts and a perfect game in four innings of work. Skylar Pieper had four RBIs and Madison Divis added three in the Southwest triumph.
Malcolm 10, Lincoln Northeast 2: Kiana Dostal led Malcolm with four RBIs. Jill Cejka had the lone RBI for the Rockets.
Norris 7, North Star 3: Grace Dowding had two home runs and five RBIs for Norris. Taylor Coleman had a triple and an RBI for North Star.
Platteview 8, Centennial 7: Kaitlyn Jeffery had hit a walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the fifth inning for Platteview.
Raymond Central 9, Fillmore Central/EM 6: Rachel Potter had three hits and Jaci Bryce had three RBIs to lead Raymond Central.
Seward 10, Aurora 0: Sydeny Parra allowed two hits and added an RBI for in the win.
Seward 11, Platteview 1: Grace Hamling had three hits and drove in four runs to lead the Bluejays.
Southern/Diller-Odell 5, Raymond Central 4: Maddy Yocum went 3-for-3 with two RBIs for Southern. Calleigh Osmera had two hits for Raymond Central.
Syracuse 10, Cass 3: Suzy Shanks had two hits and drove in three runs and Jayda Garris added three RBIs for the Rockets.
Syracuse 9, Plattsmouth 6: The Rockets were aided by a four-run first inning. Madison Kriefels had two RBIs for the Rockets.
Twin River 7, Raymond Central 3: Emilee Spitz limited Raymond Central to two hits over five innings while striking out four.
Twin River 9, Southern/Diller-Odell 4: Kendrea Troxel had two RBIs for Southern.
Wahoo 7, Auburn 6: Katelyn Urban was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to send Wahoo to the walk-off win. Leah Grant and Kylie Allen each had two RBIs for Auburn.
Wahoo 14, Plattsmouth 2: Aja Henderson had four RBIs and two home runs for Wahoo. Henderson added three runs scored and Autumn Iversen, Harper Hancock and Kylee Kenning had two RBIs apiece. Jaiden Swanson limited Plattsmouth to just three hits and allowed two earned runs.
Waverly 8, Elkhorn North 3: Tara Tenopir had a multi-hit game and RBI for the Vikings. Malia Thoms added two RBIs.
York 8, Hastings SC 0: Lauryn Haggadone struck out six and limited the Hawkettes to two hits. She also homered twice and finished with four RBIs.
