Prep softball scores, 8/29

Fairbury 11, Grand Island CC 10: Fairbury rallied with five runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to win. Ellie Ohlde and Jordan Tracy combined for six hits and seven RBIs for the Jeffs.

Fairbury 9, Platteview 0: Jami Mans went 2-for-3 with three RBIs, including two triples, to lead Fairbury.

Fillmore Central/EM 6, Twin River 5: Fillmore Central won on a bases-loaded walk. Gaston drove in two runs for the Panthers.

Freeman 4, Syracuse 0: Paige Mahler struck out nine in a two-hit shutout to lead Freeman.

Lincoln East 15, Northwest 6: The Spartans hit four home runs, including one from Whitnee Curry who led East with three RBIs. Zoie Armstrong, Kyndal Colon and Sydney McReynolds added the three other long balls for the Spartans.

Lincoln East 3, Lincoln Pius X 1: Kyndal Colon had three hits and Whitnee Curry drove in two runs to lead the Spartans. Lexi Zahourek drove in a run for the Thunderbolts.

Lincoln East 10, Elkhorn South 5: Amelia Kehn had four RBIs, including a home run for the Spartans.