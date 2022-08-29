Prep softball scores, 8/29

Softball
CITY SCHOOLS
Millard West 14, Lincoln Southwest 8
OTHER SCHOOLS
Blair 6, Elkhorn North 1
Blue River 10, Southern/Diller-Odell 0
Elkhorn South 8, Bennington 3
Fremont at Bellevue East
HAC at CCV
Hershey 12-13, Bayard 3-1
Omaha Burke 15, Omaha Buena Vista 1
Omaha Central 18, Omaha North 7
Omaha Mercy at Papillion-La Vista South
St. Paul 14, Wilber-Clatonia 2
Syracuse 17, Raymond Central 4
Yutan/Mead 9, Twin River 0
HIGHLIGHTS
Millard West 14, Lincoln Southwest 7: Leading by one run in the sixth inning, the Wildcats broke through for six runs — the bulk of the damage done by walks, errors and small ball. Mackenzie Mlnarik and Makenna Murphy hit home runs for the Silver Hawks.