Prep softball scores, 8/29

Softball 

CITY SCHOOLS

Millard West 14, Lincoln Southwest 8 

OTHER SCHOOLS

Blair 6, Elkhorn North 1

Blue River 10, Southern/Diller-Odell 0 

Elkhorn South 8, Bennington 3

Fremont at Bellevue East

HAC at CCV

Hershey 12-13, Bayard 3-1

Omaha Burke 15, Omaha Buena Vista 1

Omaha Central 18, Omaha North 7

Omaha Mercy at Papillion-La Vista South

St. Paul 14, Wilber-Clatonia 2

Syracuse 17, Raymond Central 4

Yutan/Mead 9, Twin River 0

HIGHLIGHTS

 

Millard West 14, Lincoln Southwest 7: Leading by one run in the sixth inning, the Wildcats broke through for six runs — the bulk of the damage done by walks, errors and small ball. Mackenzie Mlnarik and Makenna Murphy hit home runs for the Silver Hawks.

