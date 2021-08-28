Prep softball scores, 8/28

Fairbury 9, Platteview 1: Jami Mans homers and also struck out six while limiting Platteview to two hits over five innings.

Freeman 6, Plattsmouth 5: Madison Gee had two hits and two RBIs for the Falcons.

Gretna 7, Lincoln North Star 3: Jensen and Secora combined to limit the Navigators to five hits. Piper Ruhl drove in two for the Navigators.

Hastings 4, Malcolm 2: Kaelan Schultz had a triple and Delaney Mullen was 2-for-3 with two RBIs for the Tigers. Jessica Sandell had two hits for Malcolm.

Lincoln East 9, Omaha Burke 7: Morgan Adams and Kyndal Colon each homered for the Spartans.

Lincoln East 6, Waverly 1: Sydney Walz hit a grand slam and Campbell Petrick struck out four over six innings to lead East.

Lincoln Southwest 6, Malcolm 4: Sam Bank struck out eight over 5 1/3 innings and Ashley Smetter had two hits for Southwest. Emma Brown was 2-for-3 with two RBIs for the Clippers.

Lincoln Southwest 5, Norfolk 3: Ashley Smetter, Madison Divis and Taylor Fritz each drove in a run and Bailey Selvage struck out six over 4 2/3 innings.