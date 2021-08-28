Prep softball scores, 8/28

Softball
CITY SCHOOLS
LPS CLASSIC
Pool 1
Lincoln East 9, Omaha Burke 7
Lincoln East 6, Waverly 1
Lincoln East vs. Elkhorn North to follow
Elkhorn North 6, Omaha Burke 5
Waverly 10, Elkhorn North 0
Waverly vs. Omaha Burke, to follow
Pool 2
Gretna 7, Lincoln North Star 3
North Platte 12, Lincoln North Star 0
Lincoln North Star vs. Grand Island, to follow
North Platte 6, Grand Island 1
Gretna 9, Grand Island 5
Gretna vs. North Platte, to follow
Pool 3
Lincoln Southwest 6, Malcolm 4
Lincoln Southwest 5, Norfolk 3
Lincoln Southwest vs. Hastings, to follow
Hastings 4, Norfolk 2
Hastings 4, Malcolm 2
Malcolm vs. Norfolk, to follow
Pool 4
Lincoln Pius X vs. Norris, 4:30 p.m.
Lincoln Pius X vs. Northwest, to follow
Lincoln Pius X vs. Elkhorn South, to follow
Elkhorn South vs. Northwest, 4:30 p.m.
Norris vs. Elkhorn South, to follow
Norris vs. Northwest, to follow
Pool 5
Lincoln Southeast vs. Beatrice, 4:30 p.m.
Lincoln Southeast vs. Kearney, to follow
Lincoln Southeast vs. Omaha Skutt, to follow
Omaha Skutt vs. Kearney, 4:30 p.m.
Beatrice vs. Omaha Skutt, to follow
Beatrice vs. Kearney, to follow
Pool 6
Lincoln Northeast vs. Elkhorn, 4:30 p.m.
Lincoln Northeast vs. Columbus, to follow
Lincoln Northeast vs. Omaha Gross, to follow
Omaha Gross vs. Columbus, 4:30 p.m.
Elkhorn vs. Omaha Gross, to follow
Elkhorn vs. Columbus, to follow
OTHER SCHOOLS
Hastings SC 7, DC West/Concordia 2
Ralston 8, York 7
BLAIR INVITATIONAL
Ashland-Greenwood 9, Bellevue West 6
Ashland-Greenwood 16, Omaha Mercy 0
Cozad 8, Fremont 7
Fremont 7, Blair 0
FILLMORE CENTRAL INVITATIONAL
Raymond Central 14, Fillmore Central/EM 4
Twin River 10, Southern/Diller-Odell 0
GACC INVITATIONAL
Arlington 8, Ponca 3
Bishop Neumann 19, West Point-Beemer 0
Guardian Angels CC 1, Aquinas 0
HOLDREGE INVITATIONAL
Adams Central 9, Alliance 3
NEN TOURNAMENT
Logan View/SS 7, Boone Central 6
NENE 14, Polk County 3
OMAHA MARIAN INVITATIONAL
Millard North 13, Millard West 5
Papillion-La Vista 14, Papillion-LV South 3
SEWARD INVITATIONAL
Aurora 15, Grand Island CC 6
Bennington 15, Central City 2
Bennington 10, Fairbury 0
Fairbury 9, Platteview 1
SYRACUSE INVITATIONAL
Auburn 16, Syracuse 1
Freeman 6, Plattsmouth 1
Nebraska City 11, Syracuse 2
Yutan/Mead 8, Auburn 5
HIGHLIGHTS
Ashland-Greenwood 9, Bellevue West 6: Abby Fisher and Devin Rodgerson each had two RBIs for the Bluejays, who scored eight runs in the first inning.
Ashland-Greenwood 16, Omaha Mercy 0: Devin Rodgerson had two doubles and Piper Boggs had three hits and four RBIs for Ashland-Greenwood.
Auburn 16, Syracuse 1: Ella Matteen had four hits and Jaeleigh Darnell drove in three for Auburn.
Bishop Neumann 19, Guardian Angels CC 0: Mary Chvatal, Hattie Bohac and Aubrey Syllliaasen each had two RBIs to lead the Cavaliers.
Fairbury 9, Platteview 1: Jami Mans homers and also struck out six while limiting Platteview to two hits over five innings.
Freeman 6, Plattsmouth 5: Madison Gee had two hits and two RBIs for the Falcons.
Gretna 7, Lincoln North Star 3: Jensen and Secora combined to limit the Navigators to five hits. Piper Ruhl drove in two for the Navigators.
Hastings 4, Malcolm 2: Kaelan Schultz had a triple and Delaney Mullen was 2-for-3 with two RBIs for the Tigers. Jessica Sandell had two hits for Malcolm.
Lincoln East 9, Omaha Burke 7: Morgan Adams and Kyndal Colon each homered for the Spartans.
Lincoln East 6, Waverly 1: Sydney Walz hit a grand slam and Campbell Petrick struck out four over six innings to lead East.
Lincoln Southwest 6, Malcolm 4: Sam Bank struck out eight over 5 1/3 innings and Ashley Smetter had two hits for Southwest. Emma Brown was 2-for-3 with two RBIs for the Clippers.
Lincoln Southwest 5, Norfolk 3: Ashley Smetter, Madison Divis and Taylor Fritz each drove in a run and Bailey Selvage struck out six over 4 2/3 innings.
North Platte 12, Lincoln North Star 0: Sydney Barner and Macie Freeze each homered and Juliana Ortiz had two doubles to lead the Bulldogs. Tatum Montelongo struck out six and allowed only two hits.
Raymond Central 14, Fillmore Central/EM 4: Sierra Springer doubled, homered and drove in three, and Kynzee McFadden drove in four to lead Raymond Central.
Twin River 10, Southern/Diller-Odell 0: Emily Dohmen doubled and drove in three for Twin River.
Waverly 10, Elkhorn North 0: Tenley Kozal, Tataum Peery and Maci Steckelberg each had two RBIs for the Vikings. Megan Brinkman earned the win.
Yutan/Mead 8, Auburn 5: Yutan/Mead rallied from down 4-0 to win. Maycee Hays homered for Yutan. Jaeleigh Darnell homered and Leah Grant had three hits for Auburn.