Prep softball scores, 8/27

Auburn 12, Cass 2: Kylie Allen only allowed one hit for the Bulldogs as Leah Grant led the team in runs with three and in RBIs with three.

Bennington 12, Beatrice 3: The Badgers saw two of their players hit homers, Daisy Lowther and Taylor Sedlacek, while Maddie Scobee led the team in RBIs with 3.

Bishop Neumann 14, Wilber-Clatonia 0: Avery Mayberry and Macy Sabatka, who hit a home run, both had five RBIs. Logan Sylliaasen allowed just three hits in three innings.

Elkhorn 12, York 0: Megan Garcia hit a home run for the Antlers while also adding three RBIs to lead the team.

Fairbury 10, Adams Central 9: Fairbury had two players hit home runs, Aspen DeFrain and Brittyn Wentz, in the comeback victory.

Freeman 6, Weeping Water 0: Paige Mahler only allowed one hit for the Falcons as Freeman had 10 hits in the shutout. Dakota Haner led the team in runs with 3.

Lincoln Southeast 8, Norfolk 0: Reagan Kjeldgaard allowed four hits in the circle for Southeast. Rylan Ewoldt had a home run and three RBIs for the Knights.