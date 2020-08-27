Prep softball scores, 8/27

Softball
CITY SCHOOLS
Lincoln North Star 4-10, Lincoln East 3-2
Lincoln Pius X 9-10, Grand Island 3-2
Lincoln Southwest 13, Millard North 1
Norfolk 9-0, Lincoln Southeast 1-8
OTHER SCHOOLS
Adams Central 13, Ord 4
Auburn 12, Cass 2
Aurora 10, Holdrege 3
Bennington 12, Beatrice 3
Bishop Neumann 14, Wilber-Clatonia 0
Boone Central 9, Polk County 0
Columbus Lakeview vs. Centennial
Cozad 10, Gothenburg 0
DC West/Concordia 13, Blue River 9
Elkhorn 12, York 0
Fairbury 10, Adams Central 9
Fairbury 21, Ord 0
Falls City 14, Southern/Diller-Odell 5
Freeman 6, Weeping Water 0
Syracuse 12, Fort Calhoun 0
Guardian Angels CC vs. Highway 91
Guardian Angels CC 8, Tekamah-Herman 0
Hastings SC 8, Central City 1
Kearney 11, Fremont 0
Logan View/SS 12, Yutan/Mead 7
Millard South vs. Bellevue West
Nebraska City 7, Omaha Mercy 3
North Bend Central vs. Pierce
North Platte 4, Omaha Gross 0
Northwest 11, Lexington 0
Omaha Duchesne/Roncalli 7, Arlington 6
Omaha Gross 14, McCook 4
Omaha Skutt 3, North Platte 2
Omaha Skutt 12, McCook 0
Omaha Westside 7, Columbus 5
Papillion-La Vista 8, Millard West 0
Ponca 6, O'Neill 5
Ralston 9, Plattsmouth 3
Scottsbluff vs. Gering
Seward 5, Crete 4
St. Paul vs. Minden
Tekamah-Herman 9, Highway 91 0
Wahoo 10, Milford 2
HIGHLIGHTS
Auburn 12, Cass 2: Kylie Allen only allowed one hit for the Bulldogs as Leah Grant led the team in runs with three and in RBIs with three.
Bennington 12, Beatrice 3: The Badgers saw two of their players hit homers, Daisy Lowther and Taylor Sedlacek, while Maddie Scobee led the team in RBIs with 3.
Bishop Neumann 14, Wilber-Clatonia 0: Avery Mayberry and Macy Sabatka, who hit a home run, both had five RBIs. Logan Sylliaasen allowed just three hits in three innings.
Elkhorn 12, York 0: Megan Garcia hit a home run for the Antlers while also adding three RBIs to lead the team.
Fairbury 10, Adams Central 9: Fairbury had two players hit home runs, Aspen DeFrain and Brittyn Wentz, in the comeback victory.
Freeman 6, Weeping Water 0: Paige Mahler only allowed one hit for the Falcons as Freeman had 10 hits in the shutout. Dakota Haner led the team in runs with 3.
Lincoln Southeast 8, Norfolk 0: Reagan Kjeldgaard allowed four hits in the circle for Southeast. Rylan Ewoldt had a home run and three RBIs for the Knights.
Norfolk 9, Lincoln Southeast 1: Paeton Coler hit two home runs to lead the Panthers. Katelyn Nuemayer had a double and an RBI for Southeast.
Lincoln Southwest 13, Millard North 1: The Silverhawks only allowed one hit as Josi Salano added a home run alongside three hits, three runs and three RBIs.
Lincoln Pius X 9, Grand Island 3: The Thunderbolts got off to a quick start and led 8-2 after three innings. Alisha Huber, Lexi Zahourek and Mackenzi Harrel both had three hits to lead Pius X.
Lincoln Pius X 10, Grand Island 2: Alisha Huber hit a grand slam for the Thunderbolts.
Syracuse 12, Fort Calhoun 0: Suzy Shanks pitched a no-hitter for Syracuse.
Wahoo 10, Milford 2: Katelyn Urban had two hits, three RBIs and a home run to lead Wahoo. Kharissa Eddie and Aja Henderson also homered for the Warriors. Kaitlyn Klug and Camille Stauffer had home runs for Milford.
