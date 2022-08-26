Prep softball scores, 8/27

Softball

LPS CLASSIC

Saturday's games

At Doris Bair Complex

Pool 1

Gretna 3, Elkhorn South 0

Columbus vs. North Platte

Gretna 9, North Platte 0

Elkhorn South 8, Columbus 4

Gretna 1, Columbus 0

Elkhorn South 3, North Platte 0

Pool 2

Millard North 15, Lincoln Southeast 1

GI Northwest 15, Hastings 4

Lincoln Southeast 11, Hastings 9

Millard North 8, GI Northwest 4

GI Northwest 7, Lincoln Southeast 1

Millard North 8, Hastings 0

Pool 3

Lincoln Pius X 8, Millard West 6

Norfolk 10, Kearney 2

Norfolk 7, Lincoln Pius X 5

Millard West 12, Kearney 0

Lincoln Pius X 5, Kearney 1

Millard West 2, Norfolk 1

Pool 4

Millard South 9, Lincoln North Star 2

Beatrice 5, Lincoln North Star 4

Beatrice 16, Elkhorn North 10

Millard South 9, Elkhorn North 5

Elkhorn North 7, Lincoln North Star 2

Millard South 12, Beatrice 2

Pool 5

Lincoln East vs. Norris, ccd.

Burke vs. Omaha Westview, ccd.

Lincoln East vs. Omaha Westview, ccd.

Norris vs. Omaha Burke, ccd.

Lincoln East vs. Omaha Burke, ccd.

Norris vs. Omaha Westview, ccd.

Pool 6

Lincoln Southwest vs. Waverly, ccd.

Papillion La-Vista vs. Omaha Skutt, ccd.

Lincoln Southwest vs. Omaha Skutt, ccd.

Waverly vs. Papillion La-Vista, ccd.

Lincoln Southwest vs. Papillion-La Vista, ccd.

Waverly vs. Omaha Skutt, ccd.

Pool 7

Lincoln Northeast vs. Elkhorn, ccd.

Omaha Gross vs. Grand Island, ccd.

Lincoln Northeast vs. Grand Island, ccd.

Elkhorn vs. Omaha Gross, ccd.

Lincoln Northeast vs. Omaha Gross, ccd.

Elkhorn vs. Grand Island, ccd.

OTHER SCHOOLS

Bishop Neumann 13, Arlington 3

Bishop Neumann 16, Aquinas 3

Bishop Neumann 14, Cuming County 0

FCEMF 10, Raymond Central 0

Falls City 12, Auburn 1

Malcolm vs. Bellevue West

Malcolm at Blair

Kearney Catholic at McCook

SEWARD INVITE

Aurora 6, Centennial 4

Bennington 10, Platteview 4

Centennial 19, Platteview 7

Central City 7, Aurora 1

Fairbury 12, Platteview 2

Grand Island CC 8, Bennington 5

Grand Island CC 9, Fairbury 2

Seward 13, Centennial 0

Seward 3, Central City 2

3rd: Bennington 4, Central City 2

1st: Seward 10, Grand Island CC 5

HIGHLIGHTS

Beatrice 5, Lincoln North Star 4: Piper Ruhl and Dempsey Whitmore hit doubles while Tessa Chaloupka finished with two hits, a run and an RBI for the Gators.

Bishop Neumann 13, Arlington 3: Avery Mayberry went 3-for-3 with a pair of home runs and drove in three runs in Bishop Neumann's tournament championship game. Grace Schulz had three hits, while Jill Johnson and Lainey Weise had two.

Elkhorn North 7, Lincoln North Star 2: Tessa Chaloupka and Makenna Watkins were the only two players to score a run for the Gators. Elkhorn North's Reagan Pearson hit a homer and winning pitcher Halle Pribnow threw six strikeouts in the win.

Millard South 9, Lincoln North Star 2: Catelyn Rodenbiker went 2-for-3 from the plate for Millard South, hitting a double and a home run. Azariah Valenzuela recorded a run and a hit for the Gators.