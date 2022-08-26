 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

Prep softball scores, 8/26

  • Updated
  • 0

Softball 

OTHER SCHOOLS

Alliance 9, Southern Valley/Alma 3

Gothenburg 5, Alliance 4

Gothenburg 11, Southern Valley/Alma 0

Hastings SC at York

Nebraska City 10, Omaha Central 3

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Audi to join Formula 1 from the 2026 season

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News