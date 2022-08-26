Prep softball scores, 8/26

Softball
OTHER SCHOOLS
Alliance 9, Southern Valley/Alma 3
Gothenburg 5, Alliance 4
Gothenburg 11, Southern Valley/Alma 0
Hastings SC at York
Nebraska City 10, Omaha Central 3
Softball
Alliance 9, Southern Valley/Alma 3
Gothenburg 5, Alliance 4
Gothenburg 11, Southern Valley/Alma 0
Hastings SC at York
Nebraska City 10, Omaha Central 3
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
We're through our first weekend of prep softball and it's time to see how teams stack up going into a full week.
The scores and highlights from Monday's softball games around the area and state.
The scores and highlights from Thursday's softball games around the area and state.
Unbeaten Wahoo entered the contest after scoring 10-plus runs in three of its first four contests, but Autumn Iversen's pitching and the defense were enough in a 3-2 win Tuesday.
A look at Saturday's prep highlights from around the city.
The highlights from Thursday's high school sports action.
The scores and highlights from Tuesday's softball games around the area and state.
The scores and highlights from Wednesday's softball games around the area and state.
The scores and highlights from Saturday's softball games around the area and state.
Four city softball teams were in action to kick off the season at Doris Bair Complex. Tim Gray shares his thoughts from the diamond.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.