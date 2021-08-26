 Skip to main content
Prep softball scores, 8/26
agate

Prep softball scores, 8/26

  Updated
Softball

CITY SCHOOLS

Lincoln East 9-16, Lincoln North Star 4-5

Lincoln Northeast 10, Lincoln High 1

Lincoln Pius X 7-x, Grand Island 6-x

Lincoln Southwest 10, Millard North 4

Norfolk 3-12, Lincoln Southeast 1-9

OTHER SCHOOLS

Adams Central 11, Fairbury 7 

Aurora 8, Holdrege 6

Bellevue East 14, Omaha Northwest 0

Bellevue West at Millard South

Bennington 5, Beatrice 3

Blair 7, Malcolm 0

Blair at NEN

Boone Central 23, Schuyler 2

Cass at Auburn

Centennial at Columbus Lakeview

Chase County 10, Yuma, Colo. 2

Columbus 9, Omaha Westside 4

Cozad 2, Gothenburg 1

Crete at Seward

DC West/Concordia at Blue River

Gering at Scottsbluff

Fairbury 15, Ord 1

Falls City 18, Southern/Diller Odell 0

Freeman at Weeping Water

Fremont 6-x, Kearney 5-x

Elkhorn 10, York 2

Hastings SC 14, Central City 2

Highway 91 at Guardian Angels CC

Highway 91 vs. Tekamah-Herman

Kearney Catholic 15-13, Hershey 2-0

Lexington at Northwest

Malcolm 9, NEN 3

North Platte 8, Omaha Gross 3

Omaha Central 11, Omaha Bryan 3 

Omaha Duchesne/Roncalli 5, Arlington 2

Omaha Gross 12, McCook 2

Omaha Skutt 11, McCook 0 

Omaha Skutt at North Platte

O'Neill 7, Ponca 3

Ord at Adams Central

Pierce at North Bend Central

Polk County 5, Boone Central 3

Polk County at Schuyler

Ralston 6, Plattsmouth 3

St. Paul 10, Palmer 2

Syracuse at Fort Calhoun

Tekamah-Herman at Guardian Angels CC

Wahoo 10, Milford 1

Yutan/Mead 12, Logan View/SS 0

LPS CLASSIC

Saturday's games

At Doris Bair Complex

Pool 1

Lincoln East vs. Waverly, 9 a.m.

Lincoln East vs. Omaha Burke, to follow

Lincoln East vs. Elkhorn North to follow

Elkhorn North vs. Omaha Burke, 9 a.m.

Waverly vs. Elkhorn North, to follow

Waverly vs. Omaha Burke, to follow

Pool 2

Lincoln North Star vs. Gretna, 9 a.m.

Lincoln North Star vs. North Platte, to follow

Lincoln North Star vs. Grand Island, to follow

Grand Island vs. North Platte, 9 a.m.

Gretna vs. Grand Island, to follow

Gretna vs. North Platte, to follow

Pool 3

Lincoln Southwest vs. Malcolm, 9 a.m.

Lincoln Southwest vs. Norfolk, to follow

Lincoln Southwest vs. Hastings, to follow

Hastings vs. Norfolk, 9 a.m.

Malcolm vs. Hastings, to follow

Malcolm vs. Norfolk, to follow

Pool 4

Lincoln Pius X vs. Norris, 4:30 p.m.

Lincoln Pius X vs. Northwest, to follow

Lincoln Pius X vs. Elkhorn South, to follow

Elkhorn South vs. Northwest, 4:30 p.m.

Norris vs. Elkhorn South, to follow

Norris vs. Northwest, to follow

Pool 5

Lincoln Southeast vs. Beatrice, 4:30 p.m.

Lincoln Southeast vs. Kearney, to follow

Lincoln Southeast vs. Omaha Skutt, to follow

Omaha Skutt vs. Kearney, 4:30 p.m.

Beatrice vs. Omaha Skutt, to follow

Beatrice vs. Kearney, to follow

Pool 6

Lincoln Northeast vs. Elkhorn, 4:30 p.m.

Lincoln Northeast vs. Columbus, to follow

Lincoln Northeast vs. Omaha Gross, to follow

Omaha Gross vs. Columbus, 4:30 p.m.

Elkhorn vs. Omaha Gross, to follow

Elkhorn vs. Columbus, to follow

HIGHLIGHTS

Adams Central 11, Fairbury 7: Casidy Sipek homered and Jami Mans had two hits for the Jeffs but they could not overcome eight errors.

Aurora 8, Holdrege 6: Rylee Olsen hit a homer for the Huskies and recorded two RBI. Zaydyn Roberts and Jannah Janda recorded two hits as well.

Bennington 5, Beatrice 3: Bennington scored all five of their runs in the first two innings. Hailee Peterson hit a double in the first and led the Badgers in hits with two.

Blair 7, Malcolm 0: The Clippers could only muster one hit against Blair. Brook Janning, who earned a win on the mound for Blair, pitched in all seven innings, throwing three strikeouts and a strike percentage of 75.7%.

Elkhorn 10, York 2: Kendra Mitchell was the winning pitcher for Elkhorn. Mitchell pitched five strikeouts in six innings, allowing five hits and two runs.

Fairbury 15, Ord 1: The Jeffs put up 15 runs in two innings and were led by Casidy Sipek who went 3-for-3 from the plate, recorded five RBIs and hit a homer.

Falls City 18, Southern/Diller Odell 0: The Tigers scored 18 runs in two innings — seven in the first and 11 in the second. Every Falls City batter recorded a run, including Brylee Gilkerson who led the team with three.

Fremont 6, Kearney 5: The Tigers got out to a five-run lead in the seventh and held on to the lead despite Kearney's four-run effort in the bottom of the seventh. Mackenzie Kinning hit a double and a triple for Fremont, recording three RBIs in the process.

Malcolm 9, NEN 3: Two hits and two RBIs from Alyssa Fortik led the Clippers. Ava Helms also had three RBIs for Malcolm.

Lincoln Pius X 7, Grand Island 6: The Thunderbolts trailed 6-5 in the bottom of the fifth when Elli Just singled on a 1-1 count, scoring two runs. Just went 2-for-3 from the plate and recorded three RBIs.

Norfolk 3, Lincoln Southeast 1: Alyvia Bollen led the game off with a solo home run for the Knights. Makenna Scribner pitched five innings, giving up six strikeouts and one run for Lincoln Southeast.

Norfolk 12, Lincoln Southeast 9: Payton Schnoor hit two doubles, Tara Koch hit a triple and Miley Wichman hit a homer for Norfolk. Lincoln Southeast hit five homers, two coming from Alivya Bollen, but were outhit by Norfolk 16-10.

Wahoo 10, Milford 1: Autumn Iverson hit a double and a homer for Wahoo, scoring three runs and recording two RBIs.

Yutan/Mead 12, Logan View/SS 0: Emily Hiebenstreit hit a double, Ella Watts hit a triple and Emma Abraham hit a home run for Yutan/Mead.

High school softball logo 2014

 

