Prep softball scores, 8/26

Softball
CITY SCHOOLS
Lincoln East 9-16, Lincoln North Star 4-5
Lincoln Northeast 10, Lincoln High 1
Lincoln Pius X 7-x, Grand Island 6-x
Lincoln Southwest 10, Millard North 4
Norfolk 3-12, Lincoln Southeast 1-9
OTHER SCHOOLS
Adams Central 11, Fairbury 7
Aurora 8, Holdrege 6
Bellevue East 14, Omaha Northwest 0
Bellevue West at Millard South
Bennington 5, Beatrice 3
Blair 7, Malcolm 0
Blair at NEN
Boone Central 23, Schuyler 2
Cass at Auburn
Centennial at Columbus Lakeview
Chase County 10, Yuma, Colo. 2
Columbus 9, Omaha Westside 4
Cozad 2, Gothenburg 1
Crete at Seward
DC West/Concordia at Blue River
Gering at Scottsbluff
Fairbury 15, Ord 1
Falls City 18, Southern/Diller Odell 0
Freeman at Weeping Water
Fremont 6-x, Kearney 5-x
Elkhorn 10, York 2
Hastings SC 14, Central City 2
Highway 91 at Guardian Angels CC
Highway 91 vs. Tekamah-Herman
Kearney Catholic 15-13, Hershey 2-0
Lexington at Northwest
Malcolm 9, NEN 3
North Platte 8, Omaha Gross 3
Omaha Central 11, Omaha Bryan 3
Omaha Duchesne/Roncalli 5, Arlington 2
Omaha Gross 12, McCook 2
Omaha Skutt 11, McCook 0
Omaha Skutt at North Platte
O'Neill 7, Ponca 3
Ord at Adams Central
Pierce at North Bend Central
Polk County 5, Boone Central 3
Polk County at Schuyler
Ralston 6, Plattsmouth 3
St. Paul 10, Palmer 2
Syracuse at Fort Calhoun
Tekamah-Herman at Guardian Angels CC
Wahoo 10, Milford 1
Yutan/Mead 12, Logan View/SS 0
LPS CLASSIC
Saturday's games
At Doris Bair Complex
Pool 1
Lincoln East vs. Waverly, 9 a.m.
Lincoln East vs. Omaha Burke, to follow
Lincoln East vs. Elkhorn North to follow
Elkhorn North vs. Omaha Burke, 9 a.m.
Waverly vs. Elkhorn North, to follow
Waverly vs. Omaha Burke, to follow
Pool 2
Lincoln North Star vs. Gretna, 9 a.m.
Lincoln North Star vs. North Platte, to follow
Lincoln North Star vs. Grand Island, to follow
Grand Island vs. North Platte, 9 a.m.
Gretna vs. Grand Island, to follow
Gretna vs. North Platte, to follow
Pool 3
Lincoln Southwest vs. Malcolm, 9 a.m.
Lincoln Southwest vs. Norfolk, to follow
Lincoln Southwest vs. Hastings, to follow
Hastings vs. Norfolk, 9 a.m.
Malcolm vs. Hastings, to follow
Malcolm vs. Norfolk, to follow
Pool 4
Lincoln Pius X vs. Norris, 4:30 p.m.
Lincoln Pius X vs. Northwest, to follow
Lincoln Pius X vs. Elkhorn South, to follow
Elkhorn South vs. Northwest, 4:30 p.m.
Norris vs. Elkhorn South, to follow
Norris vs. Northwest, to follow
Pool 5
Lincoln Southeast vs. Beatrice, 4:30 p.m.
Lincoln Southeast vs. Kearney, to follow
Lincoln Southeast vs. Omaha Skutt, to follow
Omaha Skutt vs. Kearney, 4:30 p.m.
Beatrice vs. Omaha Skutt, to follow
Beatrice vs. Kearney, to follow
Pool 6
Lincoln Northeast vs. Elkhorn, 4:30 p.m.
Lincoln Northeast vs. Columbus, to follow
Lincoln Northeast vs. Omaha Gross, to follow
Omaha Gross vs. Columbus, 4:30 p.m.
Elkhorn vs. Omaha Gross, to follow
Elkhorn vs. Columbus, to follow
HIGHLIGHTS
Adams Central 11, Fairbury 7: Casidy Sipek homered and Jami Mans had two hits for the Jeffs but they could not overcome eight errors.
Aurora 8, Holdrege 6: Rylee Olsen hit a homer for the Huskies and recorded two RBI. Zaydyn Roberts and Jannah Janda recorded two hits as well.
Bennington 5, Beatrice 3: Bennington scored all five of their runs in the first two innings. Hailee Peterson hit a double in the first and led the Badgers in hits with two.
Blair 7, Malcolm 0: The Clippers could only muster one hit against Blair. Brook Janning, who earned a win on the mound for Blair, pitched in all seven innings, throwing three strikeouts and a strike percentage of 75.7%.
Elkhorn 10, York 2: Kendra Mitchell was the winning pitcher for Elkhorn. Mitchell pitched five strikeouts in six innings, allowing five hits and two runs.
Fairbury 15, Ord 1: The Jeffs put up 15 runs in two innings and were led by Casidy Sipek who went 3-for-3 from the plate, recorded five RBIs and hit a homer.
Falls City 18, Southern/Diller Odell 0: The Tigers scored 18 runs in two innings — seven in the first and 11 in the second. Every Falls City batter recorded a run, including Brylee Gilkerson who led the team with three.
Fremont 6, Kearney 5: The Tigers got out to a five-run lead in the seventh and held on to the lead despite Kearney's four-run effort in the bottom of the seventh. Mackenzie Kinning hit a double and a triple for Fremont, recording three RBIs in the process.
Malcolm 9, NEN 3: Two hits and two RBIs from Alyssa Fortik led the Clippers. Ava Helms also had three RBIs for Malcolm.
Lincoln Pius X 7, Grand Island 6: The Thunderbolts trailed 6-5 in the bottom of the fifth when Elli Just singled on a 1-1 count, scoring two runs. Just went 2-for-3 from the plate and recorded three RBIs.
Norfolk 3, Lincoln Southeast 1: Alyvia Bollen led the game off with a solo home run for the Knights. Makenna Scribner pitched five innings, giving up six strikeouts and one run for Lincoln Southeast.
Norfolk 12, Lincoln Southeast 9: Payton Schnoor hit two doubles, Tara Koch hit a triple and Miley Wichman hit a homer for Norfolk. Lincoln Southeast hit five homers, two coming from Alivya Bollen, but were outhit by Norfolk 16-10.
Wahoo 10, Milford 1: Autumn Iverson hit a double and a homer for Wahoo, scoring three runs and recording two RBIs.
Yutan/Mead 12, Logan View/SS 0: Emily Hiebenstreit hit a double, Ella Watts hit a triple and Emma Abraham hit a home run for Yutan/Mead.