Prep softball scores, 8/26

Elkhorn 10, York 2: Kendra Mitchell was the winning pitcher for Elkhorn. Mitchell pitched five strikeouts in six innings, allowing five hits and two runs.

Fairbury 15, Ord 1: The Jeffs put up 15 runs in two innings and were led by Casidy Sipek who went 3-for-3 from the plate, recorded five RBIs and hit a homer.

Falls City 18, Southern/Diller Odell 0: The Tigers scored 18 runs in two innings — seven in the first and 11 in the second. Every Falls City batter recorded a run, including Brylee Gilkerson who led the team with three.

Fremont 6, Kearney 5: The Tigers got out to a five-run lead in the seventh and held on to the lead despite Kearney's four-run effort in the bottom of the seventh. Mackenzie Kinning hit a double and a triple for Fremont, recording three RBIs in the process.

Malcolm 9, NEN 3: Two hits and two RBIs from Alyssa Fortik led the Clippers. Ava Helms also had three RBIs for Malcolm.

Lincoln Pius X 7, Grand Island 6: The Thunderbolts trailed 6-5 in the bottom of the fifth when Elli Just singled on a 1-1 count, scoring two runs. Just went 2-for-3 from the plate and recorded three RBIs.