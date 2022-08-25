 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Prep softball scores, 8/25

Softball 

CITY SCHOOLS

Grand Island 6-13, Lincoln Pius X 5-16

Lincoln East 7-16, Lincoln North Star 4-6

Lincoln High at Lincoln Northeast

Millard North 6, Lincoln Southwest 3

Norfolk 8-0, Lincoln Southeast 0-6

Norris 15, Lincoln Northwest 2

OTHER SCHOOLS

Ashland-Greenwood 8, Freeman 5

Bennington at Beatrice

Boone Central at Schuyler

Cass 7, Auburn 5  

Columbus Lakeview 11, Centennial 1 

Elkhorn 12, DC West 1

Elkhorn South 5, Millard West 4

Fairbury 9, HAC 5 

Fort Calhoun 15, Syracuse 3 

GI Northwest 13, Lexington 0

Gretna 6, Millard South 0

Gothenburg 4, Cozad 1  

Guardian Angels CC at Highway 91

Guardian Angels CC at Tekamah-Herman

HAC 11, Ord 0

Hastings SC 5, Central City 2

Hershey at Kearney Catholic (DH)

Highway 91 at Tekamah-Herman

Kearney at Fremont (DH)

Malcolm at Blair

Malcolm 5, NEN 0  

NEN at Blair

North Bend Central at Pierce

North Platte 8, Omaha Gross 0  

Omaha Gross 16, McCook 2

Omaha Marian 5, Papillion-La Vista 2

Omaha Skutt 16, McCook 2

Omaha Roncalli at Arlington

Omaha Westside 6, Columbus 5

O'Neill 6, Ponca 2

Ord 15, Fairbury 7

Papillion-La Vista 12, Omaha Burke 0

Polk County 8, Boone Central 4

Papillion-La Vista South 12, Omaha Burke 0

Ralston 10, Plattsmouth 2

Schuyler at Polk County

Scottsbluff 19, Gering 1

Seward at Crete

Southern/Diller-Odell 11, Falls City 6

St. Paul 20, Minden 0 

York 16, Platteview 1

Yutan/Mead 11, Logan View/SS 0

