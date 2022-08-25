Prep softball scores, 8/25

Softball
CITY SCHOOLS
Grand Island 6-13, Lincoln Pius X 5-16
Lincoln East 7-16, Lincoln North Star 4-6
Lincoln High at Lincoln Northeast
Millard North 6, Lincoln Southwest 3
Norfolk 8-0, Lincoln Southeast 0-6
Norris 15, Lincoln Northwest 2
OTHER SCHOOLS
Ashland-Greenwood 8, Freeman 5
Bennington at Beatrice
Boone Central at Schuyler
Cass 7, Auburn 5
Columbus Lakeview 11, Centennial 1
Elkhorn 12, DC West 1
Elkhorn South 5, Millard West 4
Fairbury 9, HAC 5
Fort Calhoun 15, Syracuse 3
GI Northwest 13, Lexington 0
Gretna 6, Millard South 0
Gothenburg 4, Cozad 1
Guardian Angels CC at Highway 91
Guardian Angels CC at Tekamah-Herman
HAC 11, Ord 0
Hastings SC 5, Central City 2
Hershey at Kearney Catholic (DH)
Highway 91 at Tekamah-Herman
Kearney at Fremont (DH)
Malcolm at Blair
Malcolm 5, NEN 0
NEN at Blair
North Bend Central at Pierce
North Platte 8, Omaha Gross 0
Omaha Gross 16, McCook 2
Omaha Marian 5, Papillion-La Vista 2
Omaha Skutt 16, McCook 2
Omaha Roncalli at Arlington
Omaha Westside 6, Columbus 5
O'Neill 6, Ponca 2
Ord 15, Fairbury 7
Papillion-La Vista 12, Omaha Burke 0
Polk County 8, Boone Central 4
Papillion-La Vista South 12, Omaha Burke 0
Ralston 10, Plattsmouth 2
Schuyler at Polk County
Scottsbluff 19, Gering 1
Seward at Crete
Southern/Diller-Odell 11, Falls City 6
St. Paul 20, Minden 0
York 16, Platteview 1
Yutan/Mead 11, Logan View/SS 0