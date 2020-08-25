Prep softball scores, 8/25

Fairbury 15, Fillmore Central/EM 3: Jami Mans had four RBIs at the plate, including a grand slam to lead Fairbury. She also struck out six batters.

Kearney 12, Lincoln Northeast 3: Kearney outhit Lincoln Northeast 14-6. Marisa Chamberlin was the Bearcat's top hitter with three hits.

Kearney 11, Lincoln Northeast 1: The Bearcats scored four runs in the bottom of the first and added five more in the second. Sophia Mirabella had the lone RBI for the Rockets while Deleesi Bartling added the lone hit.

Lincoln North Star 16, Lincoln High 0: The Gators got off to a fast start, scoring 11 runs in the first inning. Kyrah Dailey and Kylie Shottenkirk both hit home runs for Lincoln North Star while Aubriana Krieser threw a no-hitter in the shutout.

Platteview 8, Ashland-Greenwood 6: The Blue Jays' three runs in the seventh inning could not overcome the deficit. Ava Miller led the way with two RBIs.

Raymond Central 10, North Bend Central 2: Rachel Potter, Jaci Bryce and Cali Springer all accounted for two RBIs to lead the Mustangs. Calleigh Osmera allowed just two hits in the circle.

Yutan/Mead 9, Raymond Central 5: Mayce Hayes led Yutan-Mead with a double, triple and three RBIs.

