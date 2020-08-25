Prep softball scores, 8/25

Softball
CITY SCHOOLS
Kearney 12-11, Lincoln Northeast 3-1
Lincoln East 7-x, Lincoln Southeast 5-x
Lincoln North Star 16, Lincoln High 0
OTHER SCHOOLS
Adams Central 11, Lexington 0
Arlington at Logan View/SS
Ashland-Greenwood at Platteview
Bishop Neumann 10, Aquinas 3
CCV at Kearney Catholic
Cass vs. Omaha Mercy
Cass at Plattsmouth
Chadron at Alliance
Chase County vs. Minden
DC West/Concordia 7, Omaha Duchesne/Roncalli 5
Elkhorn South 8, Bennington 6
Fairbury 15, Fillmore Central/EM 3
Grand Island CC 10, Ord 0
Guardian Angels CC at South Sioux City
Hastings 12, Grand Island 1
Holdrege at Cozad
Milford at Syracuse
Millard North 3, Gretna 2
Millard South at Omaha Westside
Millard West at Omaha Marian
Minden at Southern Valley/Alma
Norris 3, Crete 2
North Bend Central at Yutan/Mead
Omaha Mercy 8, Plattsmouth 4
Papillion-La Vista 9, Omaha Skutt 0
Pierce at Highway 91
Platteview 8, Ashland-Greenwood 6
Polk County at Central City
Ponca at West Point-Beemer
Ralston at Nebraska City
Raymond Central 10, North Bend Central 2
Southern Valley/Alma 12, Chase County 0
Twin River at NEN
Waverly at Elkhorn
Wayne 3, O'Neill 1
York at Seward
Yutan/Mead 9, Raymond Central 5
HIGHLIGHTS
Bishop Neumann 10, Aquinas 3: Aubrey Sylliaasen was dominant on the mound for the Cavaliers, striking out eight in seven innings. Mary Chvatal added a triple and two RBIs.
Fairbury 15, Fillmore Central/EM 3: Jami Mans had four RBIs at the plate, including a grand slam to lead Fairbury. She also struck out six batters.
Kearney 12, Lincoln Northeast 3: Kearney outhit Lincoln Northeast 14-6. Marisa Chamberlin was the Bearcat's top hitter with three hits.
Kearney 11, Lincoln Northeast 1: The Bearcats scored four runs in the bottom of the first and added five more in the second. Sophia Mirabella had the lone RBI for the Rockets while Deleesi Bartling added the lone hit.
Lincoln North Star 16, Lincoln High 0: The Gators got off to a fast start, scoring 11 runs in the first inning. Kyrah Dailey and Kylie Shottenkirk both hit home runs for Lincoln North Star while Aubriana Krieser threw a no-hitter in the shutout.
Platteview 8, Ashland-Greenwood 6: The Blue Jays' three runs in the seventh inning could not overcome the deficit. Ava Miller led the way with two RBIs.
Raymond Central 10, North Bend Central 2: Rachel Potter, Jaci Bryce and Cali Springer all accounted for two RBIs to lead the Mustangs. Calleigh Osmera allowed just two hits in the circle.
Yutan/Mead 9, Raymond Central 5: Mayce Hayes led Yutan-Mead with a double, triple and three RBIs.
