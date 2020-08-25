 Skip to main content
Prep softball scores, 8/25
Prep softball scores, 8/25

Softball

CITY SCHOOLS

Kearney 12-11, Lincoln Northeast 3-1

Lincoln East 7-x, Lincoln Southeast 5-x

Lincoln North Star 16, Lincoln High 0

OTHER SCHOOLS

Adams Central 11, Lexington 0 

Arlington at Logan View/SS

Ashland-Greenwood at Platteview

Bishop Neumann 10, Aquinas 3

CCV at Kearney Catholic

Cass vs. Omaha Mercy

Cass at Plattsmouth

Chadron at Alliance

Chase County vs. Minden

DC West/Concordia 7, Omaha Duchesne/Roncalli 5

Elkhorn South 8, Bennington 6

Fairbury 15, Fillmore Central/EM 3

Grand Island CC 10, Ord 0

Guardian Angels CC at South Sioux City

Hastings 12, Grand Island 1

Holdrege at Cozad

Milford at Syracuse

Millard North 3, Gretna 2

Millard South at Omaha Westside

Millard West at Omaha Marian

Minden at Southern Valley/Alma

Norris 3, Crete 2

North Bend Central at Yutan/Mead

Omaha Mercy 8, Plattsmouth 4

Papillion-La Vista 9, Omaha Skutt 0

Pierce at Highway 91

Platteview 8, Ashland-Greenwood 6

Polk County at Central City

Ponca at West Point-Beemer

Ralston at Nebraska City

Raymond Central 10, North Bend Central 2

Southern Valley/Alma 12, Chase County 0

Twin River at NEN

Waverly at Elkhorn

Wayne 3, O'Neill 1  

York at Seward

Yutan/Mead 9, Raymond Central 5

HIGHLIGHTS

Bishop Neumann 10, Aquinas 3: Aubrey Sylliaasen was dominant on the mound for the Cavaliers, striking out eight in seven innings. Mary Chvatal added a triple and two RBIs.

Fairbury 15, Fillmore Central/EM 3: Jami Mans had four RBIs at the plate, including a grand slam to lead Fairbury. She also struck out six batters. 

Kearney 12, Lincoln Northeast 3: Kearney outhit Lincoln Northeast 14-6. Marisa Chamberlin was the Bearcat's top hitter with three hits.

Kearney 11, Lincoln Northeast 1: The Bearcats scored four runs in the bottom of the first and added five more in the second. Sophia Mirabella had the lone RBI for the Rockets while Deleesi Bartling added the lone hit.

Lincoln North Star 16, Lincoln High 0: The Gators got off to a fast start, scoring 11 runs in the first inning. Kyrah Dailey and Kylie Shottenkirk both hit home runs for Lincoln North Star while Aubriana Krieser threw a no-hitter in the shutout.

Platteview 8, Ashland-Greenwood 6: The Blue Jays' three runs in the seventh inning could not overcome the deficit. Ava Miller led the way with two RBIs. 

Raymond Central 10, North Bend Central 2: Rachel Potter, Jaci Bryce and Cali Springer all accounted for two RBIs to lead the Mustangs. Calleigh Osmera allowed just two hits in the circle.

Yutan/Mead 9, Raymond Central 5: Mayce Hayes led Yutan-Mead with a double, triple and three RBIs.

High school softball logo 2014
