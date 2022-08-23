Prep softball scores, 8/24

Softball

CITY SCHOOLS

Blair 12, Lincoln Northwest 0

Lincoln North Star 12, Lincoln High 0

Lincoln Southeast at Lincoln East

Lincoln Southwest 11-, Columbus 1-

Norfolk at Lincoln Northeast (DH)

OTHER SCHOOLS

Arlington 13, Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 1

Ashland-Greenwood at Platteview

Auburn at Falls City

Auburn 8, Wilber-Clatonia 7

Beatrice at Elkhorn North

Bellevue East 16, Omaha Buena Vista 0

Bellevue West at Omaha Marian

Bishop Neumann at Aquinas Catholic

Cass at Omaha Mercy

Cass at Plattsmouth

Central City 4, Polk County 3

Chadron at Alliance

Chase County at Southern Valley/Alma

Crete at Norris

DC West at Omaha Roncalli Catholic/Duchesne Academy

Elkhorn South at Omaha Benson

Falls City 19, Wilber-Clatonia 2

FCEMF 13, Fairbury 6

Gering 13-17, Hershey 0-2

GICC 8, Ord 0

Gretna 12, Omaha Westside 2

Guardian Angels Central Catholic at South Sioux City

HAC at Lexington

Hastings at Grand Island (DH)

Kearney Catholic at CCV

Milford at Syracuse

Millard North at Omaha Central

Millard West at Omaha Bryan

Millard South 19, Omaha North 0

Minden at Chase County

Minden at Southern Valley/Alma

North Bend Central at Raymond Central

O'Neill at Wayne

Omaha South at Omaha Burke

Omaha Westview at Papillion-LaVista South

Ord at GICC

Pierce at Highway 91

Plattsmouth at Omaha Mercy

Ponca at Cuming County

Ralston at Nebraska City

Sterling (Co.) at Scottsbluff

Twin River at NEN

Wahoo at Malcolm

Waverly at Elkhorn

York at Seward

Yutan/Mead 12, North Bend Central 0

Yutan/Mead at Raymond Central

HIGHLIGHTS

Auburn 8, Wilber-Clatonia 7: Down 7-6 in the bottom of the fifth, the Bulldogs were able to earn a walk-off victory for their first win of the season.

Blair 12, Lincoln Northwest 0: Brooke Janning and Taylor Larson both hit home runs for the Bears in a shutout victory over Lincoln Northwest.

Lincoln Southwest 11, Columbus 1: Taylor Coleman went 4-for-4 from the plate, hitting a double and a triple as well as recording seven RBIs to lead the Silver Hawks. Winning pitcher Sam Bank recorded six strikeouts from the circle.