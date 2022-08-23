Prep softball scores, 8/24

Softball
CITY SCHOOLS
Blair 12, Lincoln Northwest 0
Lincoln North Star 12, Lincoln High 0
Lincoln Southeast at Lincoln East
Lincoln Southwest 11-, Columbus 1-
Norfolk at Lincoln Northeast (DH)
OTHER SCHOOLS
Arlington 13, Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 1
Ashland-Greenwood at Platteview
Auburn at Falls City
Auburn 8, Wilber-Clatonia 7
Beatrice at Elkhorn North
Bellevue East 16, Omaha Buena Vista 0
People are also reading…
Bellevue West at Omaha Marian
Bishop Neumann at Aquinas Catholic
Cass at Omaha Mercy
Cass at Plattsmouth
Central City 4, Polk County 3
Chadron at Alliance
Chase County at Southern Valley/Alma
Crete at Norris
DC West at Omaha Roncalli Catholic/Duchesne Academy
Elkhorn South at Omaha Benson
Falls City 19, Wilber-Clatonia 2
FCEMF 13, Fairbury 6
Gering 13-17, Hershey 0-2
GICC 8, Ord 0
Gretna 12, Omaha Westside 2
Guardian Angels Central Catholic at South Sioux City
HAC at Lexington
Hastings at Grand Island (DH)
Kearney Catholic at CCV
Milford at Syracuse
Millard North at Omaha Central
Millard West at Omaha Bryan
Millard South 19, Omaha North 0
Minden at Chase County
Minden at Southern Valley/Alma
North Bend Central at Raymond Central
O'Neill at Wayne
Omaha South at Omaha Burke
Omaha Westview at Papillion-LaVista South
Ord at GICC
Pierce at Highway 91
Plattsmouth at Omaha Mercy
Ponca at Cuming County
Ralston at Nebraska City
Sterling (Co.) at Scottsbluff
Twin River at NEN
Wahoo at Malcolm
Waverly at Elkhorn
York at Seward
Yutan/Mead 12, North Bend Central 0
Yutan/Mead at Raymond Central
HIGHLIGHTS
Auburn 8, Wilber-Clatonia 7: Down 7-6 in the bottom of the fifth, the Bulldogs were able to earn a walk-off victory for their first win of the season.
Blair 12, Lincoln Northwest 0: Brooke Janning and Taylor Larson both hit home runs for the Bears in a shutout victory over Lincoln Northwest.
Lincoln Southwest 11, Columbus 1: Taylor Coleman went 4-for-4 from the plate, hitting a double and a triple as well as recording seven RBIs to lead the Silver Hawks. Winning pitcher Sam Bank recorded six strikeouts from the circle.