Prep softball scores, 8/24

Weeping Water 11, Fort Calhoun 10

Weeping Water 6, Tekamah-Herman 5

HIGHLIGHTS

Aurora 9, Fillmore Central/EM 0: McKinney limited Fillmore to two hits Aurora finished with 12 hits.

Beatrice 17, McCook 1: Reganne Henning went 2-for-2 with five RBIs to lead the Lady Orange in the three-inning rout. Jaidyn Vanschoiack added three RBIs for Beatrice, too.

Beatrice 3, North Platte 0: Rylee Pangborn tossed a seven-inning shutout with four strikeouts. Reganne Henning added two more RBIs for seven total in two games.

Bishop Neumann 10, Ashland-Greenwood 2: Hattie Bohac went 3-for-4 at the plate with three RBIs and a home run for the Cavaliers, and added a double to her arsenal. Devin Rodgerson had two RBIs for Ashland-Greenwood.

Hastings SC 14, Centennial 0: Mackenzie Demuth threw a five-inning no-hitter and Bailey Kissinger tripled and scored three times to lift the Hawkettes.