Prep softball scores, 8/24

Softball
CITY SCHOOLS
Lincoln Southwest 6, Millard West 1
Millard South 8, Lincoln Pius X 0
OTHER SCHOOLS
Aurora 9, Fillmore Central/EM 0
Beatrice 17, McCook 1
Beatrice 3, North Platte 0
Bishop Neumann 10, Ashland-Greenwood 2
Bennington 7, Omaha Westside 6
Blair 14, Plattsmouth 0
Elkhorn South 15, Elkhorn North 3
Grand Island CC 19, St. Paul 0
Hastings SC 14, Centennial 0
Hastings SC 11, Kearney Catholic 6
Highway 91 9, Boone Central 0
Kearney Catholic 10, Centennial 3
Malcolm 15, Wilber-Clatonia 2
Norris 9, McCook 6
North Bend Central at Blue River
North Platte 3, Norris 2
Tekamah-Herman 16, Fort Calhoun 0
Weeping Water 11, Fort Calhoun 10
Weeping Water 6, Tekamah-Herman 5
HIGHLIGHTS
Aurora 9, Fillmore Central/EM 0: McKinney limited Fillmore to two hits Aurora finished with 12 hits.
Beatrice 17, McCook 1: Reganne Henning went 2-for-2 with five RBIs to lead the Lady Orange in the three-inning rout. Jaidyn Vanschoiack added three RBIs for Beatrice, too.
Beatrice 3, North Platte 0: Rylee Pangborn tossed a seven-inning shutout with four strikeouts. Reganne Henning added two more RBIs for seven total in two games.
Bishop Neumann 10, Ashland-Greenwood 2: Hattie Bohac went 3-for-4 at the plate with three RBIs and a home run for the Cavaliers, and added a double to her arsenal. Devin Rodgerson had two RBIs for Ashland-Greenwood.
Hastings SC 14, Centennial 0: Mackenzie Demuth threw a five-inning no-hitter and Bailey Kissinger tripled and scored three times to lift the Hawkettes.
Malcolm 15, Wilber-Clatonia 2: Alanea Babb had two doubles and four RBIs, while Abby Cantrell added three in the blowout victory for the Clippers. Maggie Gilmore and Tatiana Meza each tallied a hit for Ashland-Greenwood.
Millard South 8, Lincoln Pius X 0: Mackenzi Harrel and Payton Tuttle each picked up a hit for the Thunderbolts. Harrel recorded a double.
North Platte 3, Norris 2: Sydney Barner had two hits for North Platte, which scored all three runs in the third inning. Norris' Alexis Wiggins struck out 12 in six innings of work.
Norris 9, McCook 6: Matthea Boon, Maddy Collier and Taylor McMurray all finished with two RBIs and a home run to lead the Titan offense. McMurray also added a double.
