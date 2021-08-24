Prep softball scores, 8/24

Softball
CITY SCHOOLS
Lincoln East 3-, Lincoln Southeast 2-
Lincoln North Star 13, Lincoln High 1
Lincoln Southwest 8-, Columbus 4-
Norfolk 7-, Lincoln Northeast 4-
OTHER SCHOOLS
Alliance at Chadron
Aquinas at Bishop Neumann
Bennington at Elkhorn South
Cass 12, Plattsmouth 11
CCV at Kearney Catholic
Central City at Polk County
Chase County at Southern Valley/Alma
Cozad at Holdrege
Elkhorn at Waverly
Elkhorn North at Beatrice
Falls City at Auburn
Falls City 11, Wilber-Clatonia 0
Fillmore Central/EM at Fairbury
Hastings 12-9, Grand Island 2-1
Grand Island CC 8, Ord 3
Hershey at Gering (DH)
Highway 91 at Pierce
Lexington at Adams Central
Logan View/SS at Arlington
Millard North at Gretna
Minden vs. Chase County
Minden at Southern Valley/Alma
NEN at Twin River
Nebraska City at Ralston
Norris at Crete
Omaha Duchesne/Roncalli at DC West/Concordia
Omaha Gross at Blair
Omaha Marian 9, Omaha Central 0
Omaha Mercy at Cass
Omaha Northwest at Omaha South
Omaha Westside at Millard South
Papillion-La Vista at Omaha Skutt
Papillion-La Vista South 12, Omaha Burke 1
Platteview at Ashland-Greenwood
Plattsmouth vs. Omaha Mercy
Ponca 14, West Point-Beemer 0
Raymond Central at North Bend Central
Seward at York
South Sioux City at Guardian Angels CC
Syracuse at Milford
Wayne at O'Neill
West Point-Beemer at Ponca
Wilber-Clatonia at Auburn
Yutan-Mead 8, Raymond Central 0
Yutan/Mead at North Bend Central
HIGHLIGHTS
Falls City 11, Wilber-Clatonia 0: Elyse Poppe doubled and tripled and Madison Jones doubled and homered for Falls City. Poppe and Jones each had three RBIs for the Tigers.
Lincoln Southwest 8, Columbus 4: Taylor Fritz hit a three-run home run in part of a seven-run fourth inning that gave Lincoln Southwest the lead. Taylor Wood and Mack Mlnarik added solo home runs in the inning for the Silver Hawks.
Norfolk 7, Lincoln Northeast 4: Kirsten Peterson had one hit and two RBIs for Lincoln Northeast. Jessica Schmidt limited the Rockets bats to five hits, while striking out 12.
Yutan-Mead 8, Raymond Central 0: Rachel Potter had the lone hit for Raymond Central. Kynzee McFadden pitched four innings for the Mustangs and struck out five.