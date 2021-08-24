 Skip to main content
Prep softball scores, 8/24
agate

Softball

CITY SCHOOLS

Lincoln East 3-, Lincoln Southeast 2-

Lincoln North Star 13, Lincoln High 1

Lincoln Southwest 8-, Columbus 4-

Norfolk 7-, Lincoln Northeast 4-

OTHER SCHOOLS

Alliance at Chadron

Aquinas at Bishop Neumann

Bennington at Elkhorn South

Cass 12, Plattsmouth 11

CCV at Kearney Catholic

Central City at Polk County

Chase County at Southern Valley/Alma

Cozad at Holdrege

Elkhorn at Waverly

Elkhorn North at Beatrice

Falls City at Auburn

Falls City 11, Wilber-Clatonia 0

Fillmore Central/EM at Fairbury

Hastings 12-9, Grand Island 2-1

Grand Island CC 8, Ord 3

Hershey at Gering (DH)

Highway 91 at Pierce

Lexington at Adams Central

Logan View/SS at Arlington

Millard North at Gretna

Minden vs. Chase County

Minden at Southern Valley/Alma

NEN at Twin River

Nebraska City at Ralston

Norris at Crete

Omaha Duchesne/Roncalli at DC West/Concordia

Omaha Gross at Blair

Omaha Marian 9, Omaha Central 0

Omaha Mercy at Cass

Omaha Northwest at Omaha South

Omaha Westside at Millard South

Papillion-La Vista at Omaha Skutt

Papillion-La Vista South 12, Omaha Burke 1

Platteview at Ashland-Greenwood

Plattsmouth vs. Omaha Mercy

Ponca 14, West Point-Beemer 0

Raymond Central at North Bend Central

Seward at York

South Sioux City at Guardian Angels CC

Syracuse at Milford

Wayne at O'Neill

West Point-Beemer at Ponca

Wilber-Clatonia at Auburn

Yutan-Mead 8, Raymond Central 0

Yutan/Mead at North Bend Central

HIGHLIGHTS

Falls City 11, Wilber-Clatonia 0: Elyse Poppe doubled and tripled and Madison Jones doubled and homered for Falls City. Poppe and Jones each had three RBIs for the Tigers.

Lincoln Southwest 8, Columbus 4: Taylor Fritz hit a three-run home run in part of a seven-run fourth inning that gave Lincoln Southwest the lead. Taylor Wood and Mack Mlnarik added solo home runs in the inning for the Silver Hawks.

Norfolk 7, Lincoln Northeast 4: Kirsten Peterson had one hit and two RBIs for Lincoln Northeast. Jessica Schmidt limited the Rockets bats to five hits, while striking out 12.

Yutan-Mead 8, Raymond Central 0: Rachel Potter had the lone hit for Raymond Central. Kynzee McFadden pitched four innings for the Mustangs and struck out five.

High school softball logo 2014
