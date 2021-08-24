Prep softball scores, 8/24

Syracuse at Milford

Wayne at O'Neill

West Point-Beemer at Ponca

Wilber-Clatonia at Auburn

Yutan-Mead 8, Raymond Central 0

Yutan/Mead at North Bend Central

HIGHLIGHTS

Falls City 11, Wilber-Clatonia 0: Elyse Poppe doubled and tripled and Madison Jones doubled and homered for Falls City. Poppe and Jones each had three RBIs for the Tigers.

Lincoln Southwest 8, Columbus 4: Taylor Fritz hit a three-run home run in part of a seven-run fourth inning that gave Lincoln Southwest the lead. Taylor Wood and Mack Mlnarik added solo home runs in the inning for the Silver Hawks.

Norfolk 7, Lincoln Northeast 4: Kirsten Peterson had one hit and two RBIs for Lincoln Northeast. Jessica Schmidt limited the Rockets bats to five hits, while striking out 12.

Yutan-Mead 8, Raymond Central 0: Rachel Potter had the lone hit for Raymond Central. Kynzee McFadden pitched four innings for the Mustangs and struck out five.

