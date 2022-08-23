Prep softball scores, 8/23

Softball

CITY SCHOOLS

Blair 12, Lincoln Northwest 0

Lincoln East 9, Lincoln Southeast 0

Lincoln North Star 12, Lincoln High 0

Lincoln Southwest 11-13, Columbus 1-5

Norfolk 11-9, Lincoln Northeast 1-0

OTHER SCHOOLS

Arlington 13, Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 1

Ashland-Greenwood 15, Platteview 0

Auburn at Falls City

Auburn 8, Wilber-Clatonia 7

Beatrice at Elkhorn North

Bellevue East 16, Omaha Buena Vista 0

Bishop Neumann 5, Aquinas Catholic 3

Cass at Omaha Mercy

Cass 9, Plattsmouth 7

Central City 4, Polk County 3

Chadron 6, Alliance 5

Chase County 7, Minden 5

Chase County 10, Southern Valley/Alma 9

Crete 9, Norris 6

Falls City 19, Wilber-Clatonia 2

FCEMF 13, Fairbury 6

Gering 13-17, Hershey 0-2

GICC 8, Ord 0

Gretna 12, Omaha Westside 2

Guardian Angels Central Catholic at South Sioux City

HAC at Lexington

Hastings at Grand Island (DH)

Kearney Catholic 13, CCV 5

Milford 14, Syracuse 0

Millard North at Omaha Central

Millard West 14, Omaha Bryan 0

Millard South 19, Omaha North 0

Minden at Southern Valley/Alma

Nebraska City 10, Ralston 2

NEN 12, Twin River 4

North Bend Central at Raymond Central

Omaha Marian 6, Bellevue West 1

Omaha Mercy 11, Plattsmouth 1

Omaha Roncalli Catholic/Duchesne Academy 12, DC West 0

Omaha South at Omaha Burke

Papillion-LaVista South 12, Omaha Westview 2

Pierce at Highway 91

Ponca 14, Cuming County 1

Seward 13, York 5

Scottsbluff 11, Sterling (Co.) 3

Wahoo 3, Malcolm 2

Waverly at Elkhorn

Yutan/Mead 12, North Bend Central 0

Yutan/Mead 12, Raymond Central 0

Wayne 3, O'Neill 2

HIGHLIGHTS

Auburn 8, Wilber-Clatonia 7: Down 7-6 in the bottom of the fifth, the Bulldogs were able to earn a walk-off victory for their first win of the season.

Blair 12, Lincoln Northwest 0: Brooke Janning and Taylor Larson both hit home runs for the Bears in a shutout victory over Lincoln Northwest.

Crete 9, Norris 6: An Autumn Schoen three-run homer gave the Titans an early 6-3 lead over the Cardinals, but Crete answered in the top of the sixth with six runs to.

Lincoln Southwest 11, Columbus 1: Taylor Coleman went 4-for-4 from the plate, hitting a double and a triple, as well as recording seven RBIs to lead the Silver Hawks. Winning pitcher Sam Bank recorded six strikeouts.

Lincoln Southwest 13, Columbus 5: Mary Beth Hart and Mackenzie Mlnarik each went 3-for-4 with two runs scored. The Silver Hawks recorded 10 RBIs and 14 hits as a team. Alexis Bradley, Sam Bank and Ansley Hinrichs combined for seven strikeouts in the circle.

Milford 14, Syracuse 0: After leading 4-0 going into the fourth inning, the Eagles recorded 10 runs for their fourth straight win.