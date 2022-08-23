Prep softball scores, 8/23

Softball
CITY SCHOOLS
Blair 12, Lincoln Northwest 0
Lincoln East 9, Lincoln Southeast 0
Lincoln North Star 12, Lincoln High 0
Lincoln Southwest 11-13, Columbus 1-5
Norfolk 11-9, Lincoln Northeast 1-0
OTHER SCHOOLS
Arlington 13, Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 1
Ashland-Greenwood 15, Platteview 0
Auburn at Falls City
Auburn 8, Wilber-Clatonia 7
Beatrice at Elkhorn North
Bellevue East 16, Omaha Buena Vista 0
Bishop Neumann 5, Aquinas Catholic 3
Cass at Omaha Mercy
Cass 9, Plattsmouth 7
Central City 4, Polk County 3
Chadron 6, Alliance 5
Chase County 7, Minden 5
Chase County 10, Southern Valley/Alma 9
Crete 9, Norris 6
Falls City 19, Wilber-Clatonia 2
FCEMF 13, Fairbury 6
Gering 13-17, Hershey 0-2
GICC 8, Ord 0
Gretna 12, Omaha Westside 2
Guardian Angels Central Catholic at South Sioux City
HAC at Lexington
Hastings at Grand Island (DH)
Kearney Catholic 13, CCV 5
Milford 14, Syracuse 0
Millard North at Omaha Central
Millard West 14, Omaha Bryan 0
Millard South 19, Omaha North 0
Minden at Southern Valley/Alma
Nebraska City 10, Ralston 2
NEN 12, Twin River 4
North Bend Central at Raymond Central
Omaha Marian 6, Bellevue West 1
Omaha Mercy 11, Plattsmouth 1
Omaha Roncalli Catholic/Duchesne Academy 12, DC West 0
Omaha South at Omaha Burke
Papillion-LaVista South 12, Omaha Westview 2
Pierce at Highway 91
Ponca 14, Cuming County 1
Seward 13, York 5
Scottsbluff 11, Sterling (Co.) 3
Wahoo 3, Malcolm 2
Waverly at Elkhorn
Yutan/Mead 12, North Bend Central 0
Yutan/Mead 12, Raymond Central 0
Wayne 3, O'Neill 2
HIGHLIGHTS
Auburn 8, Wilber-Clatonia 7: Down 7-6 in the bottom of the fifth, the Bulldogs were able to earn a walk-off victory for their first win of the season.
Blair 12, Lincoln Northwest 0: Brooke Janning and Taylor Larson both hit home runs for the Bears in a shutout victory over Lincoln Northwest.
Crete 9, Norris 6: An Autumn Schoen three-run homer gave the Titans an early 6-3 lead over the Cardinals, but Crete answered in the top of the sixth with six runs to.
Lincoln Southwest 11, Columbus 1: Taylor Coleman went 4-for-4 from the plate, hitting a double and a triple, as well as recording seven RBIs to lead the Silver Hawks. Winning pitcher Sam Bank recorded six strikeouts.
Lincoln Southwest 13, Columbus 5: Mary Beth Hart and Mackenzie Mlnarik each went 3-for-4 with two runs scored. The Silver Hawks recorded 10 RBIs and 14 hits as a team. Alexis Bradley, Sam Bank and Ansley Hinrichs combined for seven strikeouts in the circle.
Milford 14, Syracuse 0: After leading 4-0 going into the fourth inning, the Eagles recorded 10 runs for their fourth straight win.