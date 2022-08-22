Prep softball scores, 8/23

Softball
CITY SCHOOLS
Millard South 5, Lincoln Pius X 4
OTHER SCHOOLS
Aurora 10, FCEMF 2
Bellevue West 18, Platteview 0
Bennington 12, Omaha Westside 2
Bishop Neumann 9, Ashland-Greenwood 3
Blue River at North Bend Central
DC West at Omaha Bryan
DC West 6, Omaha Central 3
Elkhorn North 13, Fort Calhoun 3
Elkhorn North 13, Tekamah-Herman 4
Fort Calhoun at Tekamah-Herman
GICC 7, St. Paul 6
Hastings St. Cecilia 10, Centennial 6
Hastings St. Cecilia at Kearney Catholic
Highway 91 at Boone Central
Kearney at North Platte
Kearney Catholic 23, Centennial 3
Omaha Benson at Plattsmouth
Omaha Bryan at Omaha Central (DH)
Papillion-La Vista 17, Omaha Northwest 0
Yutan/Mead 10, Omaha Westview 0
HIGHLIGHTS
Millard South 5, Lincoln Pius X 4: Lincoln Pius X found themselves trailing by two runs multiple times during their contest against Millard South, but were able to fight back both times thanks to timely hitting, a home run and a two-out rally. However, it wasn't enough to take down the Patriots, who walked it in the bottom of the seventh inning.
Hastings St. Cecilia 10, Centennial 6: The Broncos jumped out to an early 3-0 in the top of the first, but was unable to keep the Hastings St. Cecilia offense from erupting.
Kearney Catholic 23, Centennial 3: Thanks to a 14-run third inning, Kearney Catholic cruised to a win over Centennial on Monday afternoon.