agate

Prep softball scores, 8/23

  • 0

Softball 

CITY SCHOOLS

Millard South 5, Lincoln Pius X 4

OTHER SCHOOLS

Aurora 10, FCEMF 2

Bellevue West 18, Platteview 0

Bennington 12, Omaha Westside 2

Bishop Neumann 9, Ashland-Greenwood 3

Blue River at North Bend Central

DC West at Omaha Bryan

DC West 6, Omaha Central 3

Elkhorn North 13, Fort Calhoun 3

Elkhorn North 13, Tekamah-Herman 4

Fort Calhoun at Tekamah-Herman

GICC 7, St. Paul 6

Hastings St. Cecilia 10, Centennial 6

Hastings St. Cecilia at Kearney Catholic

Highway 91 at Boone Central 

Kearney at North Platte

Kearney Catholic 23, Centennial 3

Omaha Benson at Plattsmouth

Omaha Bryan at Omaha Central (DH)

Papillion-La Vista 17, Omaha Northwest 0

Yutan/Mead 10, Omaha Westview 0

HIGHLIGHTS

Millard South 5, Lincoln Pius X 4: Lincoln Pius X found themselves trailing by two runs  multiple times during their contest against Millard South, but were able to fight back both times thanks to timely hitting, a home run and a two-out rally. However, it wasn't enough to take down the Patriots, who walked it in the bottom of the seventh inning. 

Hastings St. Cecilia 10, Centennial 6: The Broncos jumped out to an early 3-0 in the top of the first, but was unable to keep the Hastings St. Cecilia offense from erupting. 

Kearney Catholic 23, Centennial 3: Thanks to a 14-run third inning, Kearney Catholic cruised to a win over Centennial on Monday afternoon. 

