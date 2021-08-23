Prep softball scores, 8/23

Tekamah-Herman 6, Weeping Water 4

Waverly 12, Falls City 2

Weeping Water 15, Fort Calhoun 3

HIGHLIGHTS

Aurora 13, Fillmore Central/EM 1: Six players hit doubles for the Huskies, including Rylee Olsen who earned a win at the mound and pitched seven strikeouts in four innings.

Hastings SC 9, Centennial 1: Bailey Kissinger went 3-for-4 at the plate for Hastings SC, leading the team in runs with three. Ava Fischer scored Centennial's lone run in the bottom of the second.

North Bend Central 4, Blue River 3: Meagan Jahde hit a double, a triple and stole a base for Blue River. Autumn Lindsley threw eight strikeouts in the loss.

Tekamah-Herman 6, Weeping Water 4: Brooklyn Rathe led the Indians in hits, going 2-for-3 from the plate and hitting a double.

Waverly 12, Falls City 2: Peyton Krumland, Maci Steckelberg and Tataum Perry each hit a home run for the Vikings. Steckelberg also earned a win at the mound, throwing three strikeouts in two innings.

Weeping Water 15, Fort Calhoun 3: Five players each recorded two hits for Weeping Water and four players hit doubles. Jillian Rathe scored three runs and stole a base.

