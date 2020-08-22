 Skip to main content
Prep softball scores, 8/22
agate

Prep softball scores, 8/22

Softball

CITY SCHOOLS

BELLEVUE EAST TOURNAMENT

1st: Papillion-La Vista 8, Millard North 0

3rd: Gretna 14, Elkhorn 5

5th: Millard West 6, Lincoln East 4  

7th: Blair vs. Elkhorn South

Bellevue East 6, Bennington 4

Bennington 5, Lincoln North Star 4 

Lincoln East 11, Blair 3

Lincoln North Star 3, Papillion-LV South 1

Lincoln Southwest 6-8, Columbus 3-0

Millard North 17, Gretna 8

Millard West 18, Elkhorn South 8

Papillion-La Vista 10, Elkhorn 0

Papillion-LV South 12, Bellevue West 0 

OTHER SCHOOLS

Aquinas 12, Southern/Diller-Odell 8 

Bishop Neumann 9, Centennial 1

Fillmore Central/EM 6, Bishop Neumann 2 

Grand Island CC 5, Fairbury 4

Grand Island CC 9, O'Neill 0

Grand Island CC 7, York 4 

Hastings 13, Beatrice 3

Hastings SC 9, Platteview 1

Norfolk 6-8, Grand Island 2-0

Northwest 10, Beatrice 2

FREEMAN TOURNAMENT

Cass County Central 13, Wilber-Clatonia 3

Freeman 14, Raymond Central 0

Milford 9, Louisville 5

Milford 11, Wilber-Clatonia 5 

Nebraska City 5, Milford 2

Nebraska City 12, Wilber-Clatonia 9

Seward 7, Hastings SC 6

South Sioux City 3, Raymond Central 1

Wahoo 11, NEN 5

Wahoo 10, Falls City 2 

LEXINGTON TOURNAMENT

Adams Central 11, Chadron 0

Scottsbluff 6, Adams Central 4

Adams Central 23, Alliance 3

NORTH BEND CENTRAL TOURNAMENT

Elkhorn North 13, North Bend Central 5

Elkhorn North 13, West Point-Beemer 7

Malcolm 10, Elkhorn North 4

Malcolm 12 Schuyler 0

Malcolm 14, Yutan/Mead 3

OMAHA GROSS TOURNAMENT

DC West/Concordia 8, Omaha Roncalli/Duchesne 1

Waverly 15, Omaha Gross 4

WAYNE TOURNAMENT

Arlington 7, Ord 0

Arlington 3, Twin River 2

HIGHLIGHTS

Grand Island CC 9, O'Neill 0: GICC's Andrea Palmer threw a nine-strikeout perfect game over five innings.

Papillion-La Vista 8, Millard North 0: It was 18 up and 18 down for Papillion-La Vista pitcher Jordyn Bahl, who struck out 11 in the championship game of the Bellevue East tournament.

High school softball logo 2014
Tags

