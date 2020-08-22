Prep softball scores, 8/22

Softball
CITY SCHOOLS
BELLEVUE EAST TOURNAMENT
1st: Papillion-La Vista 8, Millard North 0
3rd: Gretna 14, Elkhorn 5
5th: Millard West 6, Lincoln East 4
7th: Blair vs. Elkhorn South
Bellevue East 6, Bennington 4
Bennington 5, Lincoln North Star 4
Lincoln East 11, Blair 3
Lincoln North Star 3, Papillion-LV South 1
Lincoln Southwest 6-8, Columbus 3-0
Millard North 17, Gretna 8
Millard West 18, Elkhorn South 8
Papillion-La Vista 10, Elkhorn 0
Papillion-LV South 12, Bellevue West 0
OTHER SCHOOLS
Aquinas 12, Southern/Diller-Odell 8
Bishop Neumann 9, Centennial 1
Fillmore Central/EM 6, Bishop Neumann 2
Grand Island CC 5, Fairbury 4
Grand Island CC 9, O'Neill 0
Grand Island CC 7, York 4
Hastings 13, Beatrice 3
Hastings SC 9, Platteview 1
Norfolk 6-8, Grand Island 2-0
Northwest 10, Beatrice 2
FREEMAN TOURNAMENT
Cass County Central 13, Wilber-Clatonia 3
Freeman 14, Raymond Central 0
Milford 9, Louisville 5
Milford 11, Wilber-Clatonia 5
Nebraska City 5, Milford 2
Nebraska City 12, Wilber-Clatonia 9
Seward 7, Hastings SC 6
South Sioux City 3, Raymond Central 1
Wahoo 11, NEN 5
Wahoo 10, Falls City 2
LEXINGTON TOURNAMENT
Adams Central 11, Chadron 0
Scottsbluff 6, Adams Central 4
Adams Central 23, Alliance 3
NORTH BEND CENTRAL TOURNAMENT
Elkhorn North 13, North Bend Central 5
Elkhorn North 13, West Point-Beemer 7
Malcolm 10, Elkhorn North 4
Malcolm 12 Schuyler 0
Malcolm 14, Yutan/Mead 3
OMAHA GROSS TOURNAMENT
DC West/Concordia 8, Omaha Roncalli/Duchesne 1
Waverly 15, Omaha Gross 4
WAYNE TOURNAMENT
Arlington 7, Ord 0
Arlington 3, Twin River 2
HIGHLIGHTS
Grand Island CC 9, O'Neill 0: GICC's Andrea Palmer threw a nine-strikeout perfect game over five innings.
Papillion-La Vista 8, Millard North 0: It was 18 up and 18 down for Papillion-La Vista pitcher Jordyn Bahl, who struck out 11 in the championship game of the Bellevue East tournament.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!