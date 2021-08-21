Prep softball scores, 8/21

Softball
CITY SCHOOLS
CHIEFTAIN INVITATIONAL
Pool 1
Bennington 10, Papillion-La Vista 4
Bennington 3, Lincoln North Star 2
Papillion-La Vista vs. Lincoln North Star, noon
Pool 2
Millard West 8, North Platte 7
Blair 9, Papillion-LV South 6
North Platte vs. Papillion-LV South, noon
Millard West 6, Blair 2
Pool 3
Millard South 11, Bellevue East 5
Omaha Burke 5, Lincoln East 4
Omaha Burke 6, Bellevue East 3
Millard South 5, Lincoln East 4
Pool 4
Elkhorn South 9, Elkhorn 1
Gretna 2, Millard South 1
Gretna 10, Elkhorn 5
Millard North 7, Elkhorn South 4
Placement games
Pool 1 winner vs. Pool 4 winner, 4 p.m., Baldwin
Pool 2 winner vs. Pool 3 winner, 4 p.m., Lied
Pool 1 2nd vs. Pool 4 2nd, 4 p.m.
Pool 2 2nd vs. Pool 3 2nd, 4 p.m.
Pool 1 3rd vs. Pool 4 3rd, 6 p.m.
Pool 2 3rd vs. Pool 3 3rd, 6 p.m.
Pool 2 4th vs. Pool 4 4th, 6 p.m.
OMAHA BRYAN INVITATIONAL
Bellevue West 6, Omaha Central 2
Fremont 12, Omaha South 0
Bellevue West 15, Omaha North 0
Omaha Northwest 8, Omaha Central 5
Fremont 16, Lincoln High 4
Omaha Bryan vs. Omaha South, 12:30 p.m.
Placement games, 2:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.
OTHER SCHOOLS
Aquinas 9, Southern/Diller-Odell 1
Beatrice 5, Northwest 4
Bishop Neumann 8, Fillmore Central/EM 1
Bishop Neumann 12, Centennial 2
Centennial at Fillmore Central/EM
Fairbury 9, Grand Island CC 8
Fairbury 12, O'Neill 4
Grand Island 3-3, Norfolk 2-6
Grand Island CC 11, O'Neill 1
Hastings 14, Beatrice 6
Hastings 15, Norris 6
Logan View/SS 16, Fort Calhoun 7
Milford 7, Cass 1
Milford 11, Wilber-Clatonia 2
Nebraska City 11, Milford 1
Nebraska City 13, Wilber-Clatonia 1
Norris 5, Northwest 2
Omaha Skutt 2, Omaha Marian 0
Scottsbluff 18, Alliance 3
Twin River 2, Ponca 1
York 9, Fairbury 8
York 2, Grand Island CC 1
York 9, O'Neill 5
COUGAR CLASSIC
Omaha Gross 11, Omaha Westside 2
Waverly 10, Omaha Gross 6
Waverly 12, Omaha Westside 10
FREEMAN INVITATIONAL
Falls City 10, Platteview 6
Falls City 8, South Sioux City 2
Freeman 7, Raymond Central 3
Hastings SC 9, Seward 2
NEN 9, Freeman 0
NEN 7, Raymond Central 3
Platteview 13, South Sioux City 4
Wahoo 4, Hastings SC 2
Wahoo 7, Seward 4
NORTH BEND CENTRAL TOURNAMENT
North Bend Central 13, Schuyler 0
North Bend Central 14, West Point-Beemer 0
Schuyler 18, West Point-Beemer 11
Yutan/Mead 13, North Bend Central 0
WAYNE TOURNAMENT
Arlington 8, Highway 91 5
Arlington 8, Pierce 0
CCV 14, Ord 2
Highway 91 17, Ord 2
Pierce 8, Ord 7
Wayne 17, CCV 5
Wayne 12, Twin River 0
1st: Wayne 6, Arlington 1
HIGHLIGHTS
Aquinas 9, Southern/Diller-Odell 1: Reimers, Wisnieski and Karpisek each drove in two runs for the Monarchs. Stutzman earned the win, striking out eight. Trauernicht struck out 8 for Southern.
Bennington 3, Lincoln North Star 2: Abi Brown and Morgan Dreesen each had two hits and Daisy Lowther earned the win.
Bishop Neumann 12, Centennial 2: Aubrey Sylliaasen earned the win and also had three hits, including a two-run homer, to lead the top-ranked Cavaliers.
Fairbury 9, Grand Island CC 8: The Lady Jeffs rallied with six runs in the fifth. Anna York had two hits and three RBIs for Fairbury.
Fairbury 12, O'Neill 4: Casidy Sipek drove in four and Jami Mans had two doubles to lead Fairbury.
Falls City 10, Platteview 6: Four players had two or more hits for the Tigers, including Christina Gilkerson who hit two doubles and two RBIs.
Falls City 8, South Sioux City 2: Madison Jones had three hits and scored three runs for the Tigers.
Freeman 7, Raymond Central 3: Paige Mahler struck out six in the shortened game and the Falcons took advantage of four Mustang errors.
Fremont 16, Lincoln High 4: Adisyn Mendlik went 2-for-2 for three RBIs and two runs scored to lead the Tigers' offensive attack. Cecelia Williams doubled for the Links.
Hastings 14, Beatrice 6: The No. 2 Tigers scored six runs in the fifth to pull away. Kaelan Schultz had five hits (two homers) and six RBIs for Hastings. Tavia Hausmann, Lucy DeBoer each had two hits for Beatrice.
Hastings 15, Norris 6: Kaelan Schultz had three hits and four RBIs to lead Hastings. Reese Snell and Alexis Bryant each homered for the Titans.
NEN 9, Freeman 0: Maya Dolliver went 4-for-4 from the plate, hit three doubles and recorded two RBI for the Vipers.
NEN 7, Raymond Central 3: Lillie Timm had two doubles for NEN. Rachel Potter homered for the Mustangs.
Omaha Burke 5, Lincoln East 4: Berkley Hatten had two homers for East in a losing effort.
Hastings SC 9, Seward 2: Shaye Butler homered, doubled and drove in five, and Allison Stritt struck out 11 and pitched a five-inning one-hitter for the Hawkettes.
Wahoo 4, Hastings SC 2: Katelyn Urban and Becca Woripka each hit a homer for Wahoo.
Wahoo 7, Seward 4: Autumn Iverson and Rylee Koehler each hit a homer and had one RBI for Wahoo.
Waverly 10, Omaha Gross 6: Waverly scored seven runs in the second inning, and got sixth-inning homers from Tataum Perry and Kaylei Denison to pull away.
Waverly 12, Omaha Westside 10: Waverly rallied with three runs in the sixth inning after scoring nine in the second. Tataum Perry homered and finished with three RBIs for the Vikings.
York 9, Fairbury 8: Down 8-5 in the bottom of the fifth, York rallied back with four runs, including a walk-off single from Combs.
York 2, Grand Island CC 1: York won the game in the bottom of the seventh when Pohl grounded into a fielders' choice to score the winning run.
