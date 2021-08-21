Prep softball scores, 8/21

HIGHLIGHTS

Aquinas 9, Southern/Diller-Odell 1: Reimers, Wisnieski and Karpisek each drove in two runs for the Monarchs. Stutzman earned the win, striking out eight. Trauernicht struck out 8 for Southern.

Bennington 3, Lincoln North Star 2: Abi Brown and Morgan Dreesen each had two hits and Daisy Lowther earned the win.

Bishop Neumann 12, Centennial 2: Aubrey Sylliaasen earned the win and also had three hits, including a two-run homer, to lead the top-ranked Cavaliers.

Fairbury 9, Grand Island CC 8: The Lady Jeffs rallied with six runs in the fifth. Anna York had two hits and three RBIs for Fairbury.

Fairbury 12, O'Neill 4: Casidy Sipek drove in four and Jami Mans had two doubles to lead Fairbury.

Falls City 10, Platteview 6: Four players had two or more hits for the Tigers, including Christina Gilkerson who hit two doubles and two RBIs.

Falls City 8, South Sioux City 2: Madison Jones had three hits and scored three runs for the Tigers.