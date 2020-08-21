 Skip to main content
Prep softball scores, 8/21
agate

Prep softball scores, 8/21

  • Updated
Softball

CITY SCHOOLS

Lincoln High vs. Fremont

Lincoln High vs. Plattsmouth

BELLEVUE EAST TOURNAMENT

Pool 1

Papillion-La Vista 12, Bellevue West 0

Elkhorn South 20, Bellevue West 1

Papillion-La Vista 13, Elkhorn South 0

Pool 2

Elkhorn 9, Papillion-LV South 6

Millard West 11, Papillion-LV South 0

Elkhorn 13, Millard West 2

Pool 3

Gretna 9, Lincoln East 3

Bellevue East 10, Bennington 5 

Gretna 8, Bennington 4

Bellevue East vs. Lincoln East

Pool 4

Millard North 3, Lincoln North Star 2 

Millard North 7, Blair 6

Blair 11, Lincoln North Star 9

OTHER SCHOOLS

Alliance at Holdrege

Chadron at Southern Valley/Alma

Elkhorn North at Yutan/Mead

Fremont vs. Plattsmouth

Gothenburg at McCook

Scottsbluff at Lexington

AURORA INVITATIONAL

Aurora vs. Central City

Aurora vs. Gering

Aurora vs. St. Paul

Crete 5, Gering 1

Crete 19, Central City 0

OMAHA GROSS TOURNAMENT

Waverly 15, Omaha Duchesne/Roncalli 3

Waverly vs. Omaha Westside

HIGHLIGHTS

Gretna 9, Lincoln East 3: Kalee Higdon (grand slam) and Jenna Marshall both hit home runs for Gretna; Sydney Walz had two hits for the Spartans.

Millard North 3, Lincoln North Star 2: The Gators outhit Millard North 6-2, but the Mustangs rallied for three runs in a decisive fifth inning.

Crete 5, Gering 1: Kaitlyn Wendt batted 3-for-3 with two runs and an RBI, and Lexi Mach struck out eight in five innings to lead the Cardinals.

Crete 19, Central City 0: Lexi Mach led Crete's 12-hit attack with three hits, including a triple, and knocked in six runs.

High school softball logo 2014
