Prep softball scores, 8/21

Softball
CITY SCHOOLS
Lincoln High vs. Fremont
Lincoln High vs. Plattsmouth
BELLEVUE EAST TOURNAMENT
Pool 1
Papillion-La Vista 12, Bellevue West 0
Elkhorn South 20, Bellevue West 1
Papillion-La Vista 13, Elkhorn South 0
Pool 2
Elkhorn 9, Papillion-LV South 6
Millard West 11, Papillion-LV South 0
Elkhorn 13, Millard West 2
Pool 3
Gretna 9, Lincoln East 3
Bellevue East 10, Bennington 5
Gretna 8, Bennington 4
Bellevue East vs. Lincoln East
Pool 4
Millard North 3, Lincoln North Star 2
Millard North 7, Blair 6
Blair 11, Lincoln North Star 9
OTHER SCHOOLS
Alliance at Holdrege
Chadron at Southern Valley/Alma
Elkhorn North at Yutan/Mead
Fremont vs. Plattsmouth
Gothenburg at McCook
Scottsbluff at Lexington
AURORA INVITATIONAL
Aurora vs. Central City
Aurora vs. Gering
Aurora vs. St. Paul
Crete 5, Gering 1
Crete 19, Central City 0
OMAHA GROSS TOURNAMENT
Waverly 15, Omaha Duchesne/Roncalli 3
Waverly vs. Omaha Westside
HIGHLIGHTS
Gretna 9, Lincoln East 3: Kalee Higdon (grand slam) and Jenna Marshall both hit home runs for Gretna; Sydney Walz had two hits for the Spartans.
Millard North 3, Lincoln North Star 2: The Gators outhit Millard North 6-2, but the Mustangs rallied for three runs in a decisive fifth inning.
Crete 5, Gering 1: Kaitlyn Wendt batted 3-for-3 with two runs and an RBI, and Lexi Mach struck out eight in five innings to lead the Cardinals.
Crete 19, Central City 0: Lexi Mach led Crete's 12-hit attack with three hits, including a triple, and knocked in six runs.
