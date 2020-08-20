Prep softball scores, 8/20

Softball
CITY SCHOOLS
Fremont 12-12, Lincoln Northeast 4-5
Kearney 9-x Lincoln Pius 6-x
Lincoln East 16-x, Grand Island 9-x
Lincoln North Star 3-8, Columbus 2-2
Lincoln Southeast 15, Lincoln High 0
Lincoln Southwest 8-2, Norfolk 0-6
OTHER SCHOOLS
Ashland-Greenwood 13, Tekamah-Herman 5
Aquinas 20, Wilber-Clatonia 12
Beatrice vs. Southern/Diller-Odell
Blair 17, Wayne 4
Blue River 11, Schuyler 1
Freeman vs. Fairbury
Gering 12, Adams Central 5
Grand Island CC 14, Columbus Lakeview 0
Guardian Angels CC 14, Fort Calhoun 0
Kearney Catholic 12, Ord 0
Lexington 3, Aurora 2
Logan View/SS 6, North Bend Central 4
Malcolm 7, Auburn 5
Nebraska City vs. Falls City
Norris 12, Southern/Diller-Odell 0
Norris 2, Beatrice 1, 9 inn.
North Platte 10, Adams Central 1
Omaha Gross 2, DC West 0
Omaha Marian 12, Omaha Westside 0
Omaha North vs. Omaha Benson, ccd.
Platteview 10, Syracuse 9
Seward 7, Waverly 1
Twin River 4, Blue River 1
Wahoo 14, Plattsmouth 5
Weeping Water 9, Raymond Central 2
HIGHLIGHTS
Ashland-Greenwood 13, Tekamah-Herman 5: Devin Rodgerson had four RBIs and scored three runs to lead the Bluejays past Tekamah-Herman. Rodgerson had a double and home run to her effort, while Abby Fisher had a triple and three RBIs.
Fremont 12, Lincoln Northeast 4: Maddi Duncan recorded two of Lincoln Northeast's four hits. Duncan added two RBIs in the loss. Klylie Phillips and Mackenzie Kinning had three hits apiece for Fremont. Kinning added a grand slam in the victory.
Fremont 12, Lincoln Northeast 5: Fremont broke a 5-5 tie in the top of the sixth with a six-run outburst. Bree Woodward led a 10-hit attack from Northeast with three RBIs.
Kearney 9, Lincoln Pius X 6: Kearney exploded for three runs in the top of the seventh inning to down Pius X in game one of the double header. Charlee Hagedom went 3-for-4 with an RBI. Molly Chapman added two hits, including a double and Sara Iburg recorded two RBIs.
Lincoln East 16, Kearney 9: Morgan Adams had a big day in the leadoff spot for the Spartans, going 3-for-5 at the plate with five RBIs. Adams added two doubles as Lincoln East totaled 17 hits, led by four from Jaydan Shigley.
Lincoln North Star 3, Columbus 2: Taylor Coleman led the charge in the circle for the Gators with a 12-strikeout performance in game one against Columbus. All three of North Star's three hits were of the extra-base variety. Kyrah Dailey and Lyndsey Roth picked up doubles while Emerson Thompson doubled.
Lincoln North Star 6, Columbus 2: Kylie Shottenkirk was dominate both at the plate and in the circle for North Star in game two of the doubleheader. Shottenkirk, along with Emerson Thompson had three hits apiece, while Shottenkirk allowed just one earned run in seven innings of work. Maya Anthens added three RBIs in the victory.
Lincoln Southwest 8, Norfolk 0: Skylar Pieper went 2-for-4 with two RBIs to lead the Silver Hawks in the six-inning win. Southwest's Bailey Selvage struck out nine, giving up just three hits in five innings.
Malcolm 7, Auburn 5: Jordyn Virus led the Clippers with two RBIS, three hits and a run in the victory. Alyssa Fortik added two hits and two RBIs. Fortik also scored twice.
Norfolk 6, Lincoln Southwest 2: Ashley Smetter and Emma Hain recorded two hits apiece in the game two loss to the Panthers. Paeton Coler limited Southwest in the circle allowing just two runs.
Norris 2, Beatrice 1, 9 inn: Izzy Havel bunted into a fielders choice in the bottom of the ninth inning, allowing Maddy Collier to score the walk-off run. Grace Dowding and Matthea Boon recorded two hits apiece for Norris. Morgan Mahoney led Beatrice with two hits and the lone run.
Norris 12, Southern/Diller-Odell 0: Norris pitchers Jacee Carlow and Alexis Wiggins combined to throw a no-hitter in the four-inning game. Taylor McMurray hit a home run for the Titans.
Wahoo 14, Plattsmouth 5: The Warriors' Kharissa Eddie went 2-for-5 with a home run and four RBIs. Kylee Kenning tacked on four hits and two RBIs for Wahoo, as well.
Weeping Water 9, Raymond Central 2: Zoe Houston and Keatyn Harrah each drove in three for Weeping Water. Jaci Bryce led the Mustangs at the plate with two hits.
