Prep softball scores, 8/20

Kearney 9, Lincoln Pius X 6: Kearney exploded for three runs in the top of the seventh inning to down Pius X in game one of the double header. Charlee Hagedom went 3-for-4 with an RBI. Molly Chapman added two hits, including a double and Sara Iburg recorded two RBIs.

Lincoln East 16, Kearney 9: Morgan Adams had a big day in the leadoff spot for the Spartans, going 3-for-5 at the plate with five RBIs. Adams added two doubles as Lincoln East totaled 17 hits, led by four from Jaydan Shigley.

Lincoln North Star 3, Columbus 2: Taylor Coleman led the charge in the circle for the Gators with a 12-strikeout performance in game one against Columbus. All three of North Star's three hits were of the extra-base variety. Kyrah Dailey and Lyndsey Roth picked up doubles while Emerson Thompson doubled.

Lincoln North Star 6, Columbus 2: Kylie Shottenkirk was dominate both at the plate and in the circle for North Star in game two of the doubleheader. Shottenkirk, along with Emerson Thompson had three hits apiece, while Shottenkirk allowed just one earned run in seven innings of work. Maya Anthens added three RBIs in the victory.