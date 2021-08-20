Prep softball scores, 8/20

Malcolm 7, Crete 2

St. Paul vs. Cozad

St. Paul vs. Gering

COUGAR CLASSIC

Omaha Gross vs. Waverly, ppd. to Saturday

Waverly vs. Omaha Westside, ppd. to Saturday

Omaha Gross vs. Omaha Westside, ppd. to Saturday

HIGHLIGHTS

Gering 8, Crete 0: Mackenzie Steuer pitched all six innings for Crete, recording seven strikeouts.

Malcolm 14, Auburn 13: Malcolm recorded five doubles and Cora Schweitzer finished with a home run and two RBIs for the Clippers. Jaiden Helms and Kiana Dostal also had two RBIs apiece for Malcolm.

Malcolm 7, Crete 3: Alanea Babb and Alyssa Fortik each had three hits and two doubles apiece for Malcolm. Fortik added two RBIs to her performance. Jordyn Coe led Crete with two hits, including a home run, and two RBIs.

Malcom 2, Cozad 0: Emma Brown only struck out two Cozad batters, but tossed a complete-game shutout in her effort over six innings.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0