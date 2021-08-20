Prep softball scores, 8/20

Softball
CITY SCHOOLS
OMAHA BRYAN INVITATIONAL
Omaha Northwest vs. Omaha North, 4 p.m.
Lincoln High 5, Omaha Bryan 3
Saturday's games
Omaha Central vs. Bellevue West, 8 a.m.
Fremont vs. Omaha South, 8 a.m.
Omaha Northwest-Omaha North winner vs. Omaha Central-Bellevue West winner, 11 a.m.
Omaha Northwest-Omaha North loser vs. Omaha Central-Bellevue West loser, 11 a.m.
Lincoln High-Omaha Bryan winner vs. Fremont-Omaha South winner, 12:30 p.m.
Lincoln High-Omaha Bryan loser vs. Fremont-Omaha South loser, 12:30 p.m.
Placement games, 2:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.
OTHER SCHOOLS
AURORA INVITE
Aurora 5, St. Paul 3
Aurora 4, Gering 2
Crete vs. Cozad
Gering 8, Crete 0
Malcolm 14, Auburn 13
Malcolm 2, Cozad 0
Malcolm 7, Crete 2
St. Paul vs. Cozad
St. Paul vs. Gering
COUGAR CLASSIC
Omaha Gross vs. Waverly, ppd. to Saturday
Waverly vs. Omaha Westside, ppd. to Saturday
Omaha Gross vs. Omaha Westside, ppd. to Saturday
HIGHLIGHTS
Gering 8, Crete 0: Mackenzie Steuer pitched all six innings for Crete, recording seven strikeouts.
Malcolm 14, Auburn 13: Malcolm recorded five doubles and Cora Schweitzer finished with a home run and two RBIs for the Clippers. Jaiden Helms and Kiana Dostal also had two RBIs apiece for Malcolm.
Malcolm 7, Crete 3: Alanea Babb and Alyssa Fortik each had three hits and two doubles apiece for Malcolm. Fortik added two RBIs to her performance. Jordyn Coe led Crete with two hits, including a home run, and two RBIs.
Malcom 2, Cozad 0: Emma Brown only struck out two Cozad batters, but tossed a complete-game shutout in her effort over six innings.