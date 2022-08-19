 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Prep softball scores, 8/20

Softball 

CITY SCHOOLS

BELLEVUE EAST INVITATIONAL

Blair vs. Millard South

Elkhorn 5, Bellevue East 4

Gretna 6, Lincoln East 5

Gretna 15, Blair 7 

Lincoln East 7, Millard South 6

Lincoln North Star vs. Papillion-La Vista

Millard North 5, Millard West 1

North Platte 10, Omaha Burke 7 

Omaha Marian 9, Elkhorn South 1

Papillion-La Vista vs. Bennington

Final: Omaha Marian vs. Millard North

OTHER SCHOOLS

Aquinas 11, Southern/Diller-Odell 0

Arlington 10, Ord 1

Arlington 5, Centura/Central Valley 4 

Beatrice 14, Hastings 3

Bellevue West 11, Omaha Central 0

Bishop Neumann 9, Centennial

Columbus vs. Buena Vista

FC/EMC vs. Bishop Neumann

FCEMC 9, Centennial 7

Grand Island vs. Norfolk

Hastings 7, Omaha Skutt 4

Highway 91 11, Ord 10

Milford 12, Wilber-Clatonia 0

Milford 7, Cass 4

Milford 8, Nebraska City 7

Millard North 5, Millard West 1

Nebraska City 8, Cass 0

North Bend Central 15, Bayard 0

Northwest 2, Beatrice 0  

Northwest 16, Omaha Skutt 8 

Omaha Westside 11, DC West 2

Pierce 14, Ord 2

Polk County 11, Raymond Central 3

Twin River 10, Pierce 0

Wayne 10, Highway 91 0

West Point-Beemer 14, Bayard 2

Wilber-Clatonia 11, Cass 10

