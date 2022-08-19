Prep softball scores, 8/20

Softball
CITY SCHOOLS
BELLEVUE EAST INVITATIONAL
Blair vs. Millard South
Elkhorn 5, Bellevue East 4
Gretna 6, Lincoln East 5
Gretna 15, Blair 7
Lincoln East 7, Millard South 6
Lincoln North Star vs. Papillion-La Vista
Millard North 5, Millard West 1
North Platte 10, Omaha Burke 7
Omaha Marian 9, Elkhorn South 1
Papillion-La Vista vs. Bennington
Final: Omaha Marian vs. Millard North
OTHER SCHOOLS
Aquinas 11, Southern/Diller-Odell 0
Arlington 10, Ord 1
Arlington 5, Centura/Central Valley 4
Beatrice 14, Hastings 3
Bellevue West 11, Omaha Central 0
Bishop Neumann 9, Centennial
Columbus vs. Buena Vista
FC/EMC vs. Bishop Neumann
FCEMC 9, Centennial 7
Grand Island vs. Norfolk
Hastings 7, Omaha Skutt 4
Highway 91 11, Ord 10
Milford 12, Wilber-Clatonia 0
Milford 7, Cass 4
Milford 8, Nebraska City 7
Millard North 5, Millard West 1
Nebraska City 8, Cass 0
North Bend Central 15, Bayard 0
Northwest 2, Beatrice 0
Northwest 16, Omaha Skutt 8
Omaha Westside 11, DC West 2
Pierce 14, Ord 2
Polk County 11, Raymond Central 3
Twin River 10, Pierce 0
Wayne 10, Highway 91 0
West Point-Beemer 14, Bayard 2
Wilber-Clatonia 11, Cass 10