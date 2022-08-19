 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Prep softball scores, 8/19

Softball 

CITY SCHOOLS

Bellevue East Invitational

Gretna 4, Lincoln North Star 3

Millard North 4, Lincoln East 3

Bellevue East vs. Blair

Omaha Marian 12, Omaha Burke 0 

2 p.m.: Elkhorn vs. Millard West

Papillion-La Vista South vs. North Platte

Bellevue East vs. Papillion-La Vista

Bennington vs. Millard South

4 p.m.: Lincoln North Star vs. Millard West

Lincoln East vs. Papillion-La Vista South

Elkhorn South vs. Blair

Omaha Marian vs. Bennington

6 p.m.: Gretna vs. Elkhorn 

Millard North vs. North Platte 

Elkhorn South vs. Papillion-La Vista

Millard South vs. Omaha Burke

OTHER SCHOOLS

Scottsbluff at Lexington

Chadron at Southern Valley/Alma

Gering at Aurora

Hershey at Holdrege

Cozad at Aurora

Alliance at Holdrege

HIGHLIGHTS

Gretna 4, Lincoln North Star 3: Piper Ruhl doubled and hit a home run for the Gators, but Gretna pushed across the winning run in the bottom of the eighth inning.

Millard North 4, Lincoln East 3: The Mustangs scored four runs and won the game ... without registering a hit. 

