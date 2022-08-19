Prep softball scores, 8/19

Softball
CITY SCHOOLS
Bellevue East Invitational
Gretna 4, Lincoln North Star 3
Millard North 4, Lincoln East 3
Bellevue East vs. Blair
Omaha Marian 12, Omaha Burke 0
2 p.m.: Elkhorn vs. Millard West
Papillion-La Vista South vs. North Platte
Bellevue East vs. Papillion-La Vista
Bennington vs. Millard South
4 p.m.: Lincoln North Star vs. Millard West
Lincoln East vs. Papillion-La Vista South
People are also reading…
Elkhorn South vs. Blair
Omaha Marian vs. Bennington
6 p.m.: Gretna vs. Elkhorn
Millard North vs. North Platte
Elkhorn South vs. Papillion-La Vista
Millard South vs. Omaha Burke
OTHER SCHOOLS
Scottsbluff at Lexington
Chadron at Southern Valley/Alma
Gering at Aurora
Hershey at Holdrege
Cozad at Aurora
Alliance at Holdrege
HIGHLIGHTS
Gretna 4, Lincoln North Star 3: Piper Ruhl doubled and hit a home run for the Gators, but Gretna pushed across the winning run in the bottom of the eighth inning.
Millard North 4, Lincoln East 3: The Mustangs scored four runs and won the game ... without registering a hit.